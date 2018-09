The fifth-annual music festival featured Cage the Elephant, Pixies, the XX, Phoenix, the Shins, and more

This past weekend, Shaky Knees Music Festival celebrated its fifth anniversary, taking over Centennial Olympic Park for three days of music from headliners like the XX, Phoenix, Cage the Elephant, Pixies, the Shins, X Ambassadors, and more. The festival also featured plenty of food, merch, flower crowns, a giant David Bowie puppet, and a 40-foot mural painted by local artist Greg Mike.