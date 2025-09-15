Photograph by Perry Julien

Dua Lipa returned to Atlanta for the first of two nights on her Radical Optimism tour, turning State Farm Arena into a huge dance party. The British pop superstar delivered a high-energy 22-song set to the packed arena in a show filled with vibrant choreography spectacular lighting and pyrotechnics. In each city, she performs a cover from a local band and chose “Hey Ya!” from OutKast as her Atlanta cover song for night one.

The performance was a snapshot of Lipa’s still rising career which began by posting covers on YouTube before releasing her breakthrough self-titled album in 2017. Her second album, Future Nostalgia, cemented her status in the modern pop world, and with her latest release, Radical Optimism, she is embracing an even more expansive pop sound. Here, check out a few scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien