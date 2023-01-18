Ever wanted to be a character in the Stranger Things universe? Stranger Things: The Experience is making every fan’s dream a reality.

Located in Pullman Yards—just 12 minutes from Downtown Atlanta—this immersive experience chock full of special effects throws you headfirst into the iconic show. Step inside Hawkins Lab and join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will for a very special episode featuring a brand new storyline written by the creators of the series and starring… you!

It all begins when Hawkins Lab invites you and the other guests to participate in a new study as volunteer test subjects. The ‘friendly’ researchers and staff will take you on a little tour through the venue, touting the many benefits of their groundbreaking investigation. It all goes well at first, but soon enough things will start to get a little… ǝƃuɐɹʇs.

What happens next depends on you. Will you unlock your power? Take the reins, influence your surroundings, put your powers to use, and you might even manage to survive a trip to the Upside Down. It’s up to you to save the day and save Hawkins!

But that’s not all that Stranger Things: The Experience has to offer. Once you’ve finished your adventure, you’ll proceed to the Mix Tape, a jaw-dropping neon world taking you back in time to the 80s. Photo booths, arcade machines, and other nostalgic paraphernalia will have you saying ‘totally tubular’ in no time as you get your hands on exclusive Stranger Things merch and themed food & drinks. Expect lots of nostalgia and radical party vibes!

At the Mix Tape you’ll also be able to wander right into some of your favorite Stranger Things locations: grab some ice cream at Scoops Ahoy, play some games at the Palace Arcade, pay Family Video a visit, snap a photo in the Byer’s living room, and even come face to face with a creature from the Upside Down (if you dare).

What’s more, during your time in the world of Stranger Things you’ll run into some peculiar characters ready to pull you into even more of Hawkin’s mysteries. Make sure to talk to everyone and explore every nook and cranny if you’re looking to uncover every surprise!

If all of this sounds hella bodacious, you’ll want to act fast—the experience will only be available until February 12, and tickets for January are already selling out. You can get yours now at https://strangerthings-experience.com/atlanta or in the Fever app. Whether you visit Hawkins as a family, with a group of friends, with your partner, or even flying solo, one thing’s for sure: you’re guaranteed to enjoy a gnarly Stranger Things adventure that you’ll remember for decades to come.

Additional Info

Opening hours: Wednesdays–Fridays at 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays at 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Duration: The immersive experience lasts 45 minutes, but you’re welcome to stay and hang out in the Mix-Tape for as long as you’d like.

Location: Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., Atlanta, GA 30317. Parking is available at the venue.

Age requirement: Recommended for ages 13+. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Due to the nature of the experience and special effects, children under 5 will not be admitted.

Accolades

“The new Stranger Things immersive experience is grandiosely epic.” – TimeOut

“A dream for Stranger Things fans.” – Gamerant

“Guests are immersed into an original ‘Stranger Things’ storyline… [it] combines the special effects of a 3D Universal Studios ride with a telekinetic escape room.” – NBC