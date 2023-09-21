The beautiful beach town of Pensacola, Florida shows off every November when it plays host to the annual Foo Foo Festival. The Foo Foo Festival brings art and cultural events from near and far under one banner to celebrate creativity and community. This year, Foo Foo Fest is celebrating its ten-year anniversary November 2nd through the 13th as Pensacola comes alive and welcomes artists and visitors from across the country. In honor of this monumental anniversary, we’ve come up with 10 reasons to celebrate 10 amazing years of the Foo Foo Festival.

ONE–Pensacola in November—The weather in Pensacola during this time of the year is nothing short of perfection. Warm days allow for beachside dining or lounging. While cooler nights bring a beautiful setting for a stroll downtown or an outdoor cocktail.

TWO—Always Something New at Foo—Foo Foo Festival has a lot of regular grant recipients, but there are always new players every year, keeping the experience fresh and including all parts of the community. This year, Veterans Memorial Park is a first-time recipient. The park plans to host several events throughout the 12-day span. Opening the park to appreciate art and music will not only create hope and healing for veterans, but also bring the community together. Niels Andersen, CEO of Vet CV and Board Member of Veterans Memorial Park tells Atlanta Magazine, “We are committed to making sure that we are part of this community and play our role in this community to educate about art and music and our history and encourage patriotism and inclusiveness for everybody.”

THREE—Broadway Meets the Beach—The caliber of theater in Pensacola is second to none, and Foo Foo Festival allows the local theater community to step out and shine. The Pensacola Little Theater will be presenting, Sing Easy, a cool and creative take on a speakeasy with nationally renowned piano player Bobby Van Deusen. While just down the road, PenArts will be presenting DESPERATE MEASURES. A musical hit from New York City, it’s sure to captivate Foo with its fun mix of Shakespeare meets the Wild West.

FOUR—Make a Fast Getaway—Hop in the car for the short drive or take a quick flight, you can wake up in Atlanta and be in Pensacola for lunch and a show.

FIVE— Foo Has Fun for Everyone—Whether it’s a girls’ trip, couples’ getaway, or a family vacation, there is something for everyone at Foo Foo Festival. Art, activities, and music are overflowing throughout Pensacola allowing visitors to casually observe, participate hands-on or do a little of both.

SIX—The Best Get Better—Foo Foo is able to empower the vibrant Pensacola cultural community by allowing them to take their art to the next level. Each Foo Foo Festival is its own creative challenge. Sid Heath-Williams, CEO, Pensacola Little Theatre says, “What I love about the Foo process is they don’t say how can we find something that you were probably already going to do, they say how can you take your skill set and we will put funding behind it, but you do something out of the box?”

SEVEN—A Small Town with Deep Roots—Pensacola is a community steeped in rich history, and Foo Foo always honors that. This year Fiesta Pensacola will present Living Museum: A Trip Through Pensacola’s History, an interactive walking tour that delves into the founding of the coastal city.

EIGHT—Big Time Talent— Foo Foo Festival brings artists and entertainers from all over the globe. A few of this year’s include Broadway sensation Megan Hilty and Hall of Fame Singer Songwriter Mac McNally. See well known artists and discover amazing local talent at any of the events during the festival.

NINE—Warm Welcome—Foo Foo Festival showcases one of Pensacola’s most endearing qualities—southern hospitality. The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxed ease, this coastal town offers a vibrant downtown scene mixed with a warm and welcoming community.

TEN—The People—Many will say that Foo Foo Festival showcases what you can find in Pensacola year-round—a community that simply loves people and the arts. Local volunteers share their time and talents to welcome visitors and share their love of culture.

The reasons are many, but the experience of Foo Foo Festival is one of a kind. Williams-Heath says that’s what makes this time of year so special for residents and visitors alike, “It allows you to get a huge taste of the variety of arts in Pensacola in a very short time. If you really, really want a cultural experience it makes the most colorful splash of any southern town in just a two-week period.” Experience all that Foo has to offer and celebrate ten fantastic years this November.

