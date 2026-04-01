FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Atlanta Magazine Celebrates 65 Years with Landmark May Issue Featuring Original Cover Art by Steve Penley

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, APRIL 1, 2026 — Since 1961, Atlanta Magazine has chronicled the people, culture, businesses, and bold ideas that shaped the city of Atlanta. In May 2026, the publication proudly marks its 65th anniversary with a commemorative issue that reflects on the city’s evolution while looking ahead to its future. ATLANTA, GEORGIA, APRIL 1, 2026 — Since 1961,Magazine has chronicled the people, culture, businesses, and bold ideas that shaped the city of Atlanta. In May 2026, the publication proudly marks its 65th anniversary with a commemorative issue that reflects on the city’s evolution while looking ahead to its future.

As a celebration of this milestone, renowned contemporary artist Steve Penley has graciously accepted the opportunity to create a signature cover for the anniversary issue. Known for his vibrant, expressive work and distinct interpretations of cultural icons and landmarks, Penley’s involvement brings a dynamic artistic perspective to this historic edition.

“When we first reached out to PENLEY Art Co. to see if Steve would create a painting for our anniversary cover, we were told he was booked and unable to take on the project,” said Editor-in-Chief Allison Entrekin. “Three hours later, we received a call back saying that Steve would love the opportunity to create a signature cover for the May issue; he would figure out a way.”

“I knew it was a true honor to be a part of Atlanta magazine,” Penley says. As he developed our cover’s colorful Downtown skyline scene, it seemed like fate: Penley is related to Norm Kohn, the artist who created our very first cover—also of the downtown skyline—in May 1961.

At the center of our commemorative 65th Anniversary May issue is an expanded cover feature package exploring the forces, decisions, and bold personalities that shaped the city we know today. The feature includes ten in-depth essays examining the sectors that fueled Atlanta’s growth, paired with conversations featuring influential voices such as Spanx founder Sara Blakely, civil Rights hero Andrew Young, Hall of Famer John Smoltz, Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin, and Kenny Leon of True Colors Theatre Company. We also revisit our own history with a special archival section highlighting iconic covers from each decade, reflecting the full breadth of Atlanta’s civic, cultural, and business evolution.

Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future

The May anniversary issue balances reflection with forward momentum, celebrating the innovators, risk-takers, and storytellers who built Atlanta while spotlighting those carrying its legacy forward.

“For 65 years, Atlanta Magazine has documented this city’s ambition, resilience, and reinvention,” added Entrekin. “This issue honors the history that shaped Atlanta and the people who will shape what comes next.”

The 65th Anniversary Issue of Atlanta Magazine will be available in May 2026.

About Atlanta Magazine

Since 1961, Atlanta Magazine, the city’s premier general interest publication, has served as the authority on Atlanta, providing its readers with a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

Media Opportunities

Allison Entrekin is available for television and radio segments featuring what’s new in Atlanta Magazine, including top Georgia getaways, major restaurant news, upcoming events, and the stories shaping the city of Atlanta.

For more information, please visit https://www.atlantamagazine.com/ . —————————————————————————————————— Q&As are available upon request.

Media Contact

Zaquis Ross

Director of Marketing and PR

zross@atlantamagazine.com

404-457-8197