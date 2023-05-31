Spend a perfect day in Little Rock

A LITTLE CULTURE

“We have a neighborhood known as SoMa—South Main—with two galleries I really like: Boswell Mourot and M2. Both host really great openings with pretty big turnouts. The neighborhood is also home to the Esse Purse Museum, one of three purse museums in the world. That one is a lot of fun.”

TREASURE HUNT

“One of my favorite stores in SoMa is called Sweet Home and Clement. It’s a shop where you might see primitive antiques from Arkansas and antique folk art. One of my best finds is a primitive ship and seascape diorama.”

DINNER TIME

“If the weather is nice, Hill Station in Hillcrest probably has the best outdoor space of any restaurant in the city. You can order burgers and salads and drinks and sit in a parklike setting among the trees.”

NIGHT CAP

“The historic Capital Hotel is close to my studio in the Capital View area downtown. It has an Italianate cast-iron facade with an outdoor mezzanine balcony. Their cool little bar, Capital Bar, stays open fairly late. I like to go there and get their margarita.”

This article appears in the Spring/Summer 2023 issue of Southbound.