It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.

Fans have devoured seasons 1 and 2 and are waiting patiently (or not so patiently) for season 3 to drop. Luckily, there’s still time for you to take part in the Bridgerton series for one night of Regency-era splendor. The highly-regarded celebration will be in town until September 25th, when it closes its ballroom doors in Atlanta for good, and ventures to yet another city where revelers will get the chance to don their Regency best. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for an exquisite night at Pullman Yards for The Queen’s Ball.

A transformed space for exquisite guests



Once you’ve secured your ticket, esteemed Atlantans will venture to the historic Pullman Yards Building 1 in the Pratt Pullman Landmark District in the Kirkwood neighborhood. Guests will hardly recognize the fully transformed venue that went from its warehouse-like state to an impeccable Regency-era immersive experience, from the main room with the iconic Wisteria tunnel and Queen Charlotte’s throne where guests perfect their bows, to the exquisite recreation of Madame Delacroix’s Modiste.

While many guests come dressed to the nines in gorgeous ball gowns or cocktail dresses, sparkling jewels, and diamond-encrusted footwear, the ball is the perfect experience to express your personal style no matter what you choose to wear. There’s even an opportunity to find a beautiful ensemble at Rent the Runway. Attendees can take 25% off their purchase at RTR once they’ve secured their ticket for The Queens’ Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. Plus, there’s a chance to acquire Regency-inspired pieces while at the ball. Accessories from glimmering tiaras to feather fans are available to finish off your look, as well as the chance to pick up exclusive Bridgerton merch like a pullover that reads “Duchess” in gold or the highly coveted Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collection.

Step inside Netflix’s Bridgerton series at The Queen’s Ball

Produced by Fever and Netflix, this exquisite Bridgerton experience makes guests feel like they are in 1813 Regency England with tons of shareable moments. As you can imagine, there are plenty of interactive surprises along the way at this one-of-a-kind social celebration, from learning popular dances of the era in front of Her Majesty the Queen to taking in mesmerizing acrobatic performances in the beautiful ballroom.

There are plenty of picture-perfect opportunities to enjoy once guests arrive at the ball. The Wisteria tunnel with magical string lights and accompanying nature sounds is great for photo ops. The ever-popular bygone-era photo studio beckons guests, creating a digital version of a grand “painted” portrait (similar to the handsome Duke of Hastings and his dashing wife Daphne Bridgerton) from the series.

No detail has been spared at the ball, and there is yet another magical Instagrammable moment. Step inside the beautiful stone gazebo—and peek through the large diamond raindrops cascading before you for the ultimate shot. This exquisite photo op was inspired by season 1, when Simon and Daphne dance in the rain.

Other highlights include a decked-out ballroom with black and white checkered flooring and a massive chandelier dripping with purple-hued florals as a lovely focal point. Attendees can get an up-close viewing of acrobatic performances as they waltz and twirl their way through the stage. Towards the end of the experience, the Queen will choose the evening’s Diamond, celebrating them with glitter, for an unforgettable moment. To celebrate, a lively party will ensue, and guests get to dance the night away to songs like Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, ending the extravagant night on a high note.

All good things must come to an end

It’s no surprise that guests have called the experience “unreal, magical, and enchanting.” The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is open from Wednesday to Sunday and will close its opulent doors on September 25th at Pullman Yards. General admission tickets start at $45 and can go up to $85 for VIPs, although prices vary depending on the date and time of attending. For readers of Atlanta Magazine, the team at Netflix and Fever are gifting up to 30% off until September 5th to enjoy this incredible Bridgerton Experience before it leaves for good. So prepare to partake in a royal celebration!

Don your finest attire, select your favorite bejeweled pieces, and secure your invitation to The Queen’s Ball in Atlanta until September 25th!