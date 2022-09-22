1. Public Art around Johns Creek

Tour the unique Gateway Markers created by William Massey and visit our latest addition; the horse sculpture “Entwined Strength” by Eric Strauss at the Bell Road/Boles Road roundabout.

The Johns Creek Tunnel contains a 130-foot mural that wraps inside the pedestrian underpass at Medlock Bridge Road and State Route 141. Designed by internationally esteemed artist Hanif Kureshi, from New Delhi, the mural is Kureshi’s first work completed in the United States. The Johns Creek Tunnel is accessible across the parking lot from the Hampton Inn Johns Creek and Hilton Garden Inn Johns Creek.

The Interactive Chair Mural at Newtown Park is titled “Everyone Has a Seat at the Creek.” It is a unique piece that represents aspects of Johns Creek and promotes inclusiveness in a fun whimsical way. The mural was created by international street artist Kelsey Montague and each of the six chairs have a special meaning. The Bridge Chair celebrates the six bridges found in Johns Creek. The tallest, the Butterfly chair, was envisioned to represent Johns Creek’s cultural diversity with over 50 languages spoken, along with our acres and acres of beautiful parks. The Globe Chair, the smallest, represents our global community spreading love and acceptance. With a large special needs community, the last chair was designed to be lower in height to allow everyone to experience inclusion.

2. Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park

The Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park stands as a symbol of remembrance and respect for the people who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The four-acre memorial features a hardscaped trail circling a peaceful fountain, along with sponsored granite benches, a grand entrance plaza, and wooden gazebo. Along the trail, black granite monuments pay homage to each conflict, beginning with World War I and includes special monuments for Purple Heart Recipients, POW/MIAs, and Women in Service. The Memorial Walk is sponsored by the Johns Creek Veterans Association.

3. The Wall That Heals at Newtown Park

The Wall That Heals is a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, honoring the members of the United States Armed Forces who served during the Vietnam War, and contains the names of the more than 58,000 people who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Wall That Heals was previously part of a traveling memorial, until 2018, when the City of Johns Creek announced the installation and permanent home for the replica at Newtown Park.

4. Newtown Dream Dog Park

One of the top dog parks in the United State is located at Newtown Park. This one- acre fenced area features artificial turf, sprinklers for dogs to play in, obstacles to play on and water fountains for people and pets. It offers separate off-leash areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, shelters, and shade trees.

5. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

Spread over a 48-mile section of the Chattahoochee River, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area consists of 16 different areas that begin below Lake Lanier Dam in Forsyth County and end at Peachtree Creek in metro Atlanta. The river is accessible from five locations in or near Johns Creek.

6. Our Very Own Craft Brewery

Six Bridges Brewing is named for the six bridges that once crossed the Chattahoochee in Johns Creek and is ready to welcome you and your friends. Their taproom features 16 different taps of the freshest beer you can drink, large screens to watch your favorite sports, board games, high top tables, and an outdoor beer garden with shaded picnic tables. Production facility tours are a must. Dogs & kids are allowed on the property. Keep an eye on their calendar for special events like cornhole tournaments, comedy nights and food trucks.

7. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center

Located on 46 acres of ravine forest, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center has over 3 miles of scenic walking trails winding past a creek, rocky shoals, wildflowers, a variety of native Georgia plants. Historic farmstead buildings and exhibit pieces from the late 1800’s have been meticulously collected and make up the Autrey Mill Heritage Village, complete with a general store, historic church, tenant farmhouse, and smokehouse. Be sure to visit the Visitor’s Center and live animal exhibit. Autrey Mill also offers a variety of programs and events emphasizing science, nature, and cultural history.

8. Johns Creek Arts Center

Featuring rotating art exhibits throughout the year and an annual Holiday Market beginning in late November, the Arts Center is great place to visit while you are in town. Check out our events calendar for upcoming weekend workshops and community events. If your stay will be an extended one, consider taking an art class or sending your child to their award-winning summer camp. The Johns Creek Arts Center is also the perfect setting to host a small gathering or meeting in a one-of-a-kind creative space, with flexible event set-up options available to meet your needs.

9. Cricket Game at Shakerag Park

Love the game of cricket? Shakerag Park has the first cricket scoreboard in Georgia and the only cricket batting cages in the Southeast. You can catch a high school cricket game here on most Saturdays and Sundays. Visit www.jccricket.org/ for more information.

10. Award-Winning Dining

Checkered cloth or white linen? Napkin in the lap or in the collar? With an exceptional variety of ambiances and atmospheres, there is a restaurant for every appetite, occasion, and budget. From creative cooking classes, and palate-expanding cuisine, Johns Creek offers an extraordinary variety of restaurants from around the world with more than 125 restaurants representing over 25 countries within the city limits. Join us on a globetrotting trek to discover everything from the aromatic spices of Indian tandoor to the rich, savory sauces of Italian cuisine, without ever crossing the Atlantic.

Enjoy your visit, take pictures, and make sure to tag us at #visitjohnscreek and you could be featured on Johns Creek Convention & Visitors Bureau social media.

Find us on Instagram and Facebook @VisitJohnsCreek