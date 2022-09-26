You don’t have to go far to experience quintessential fall attractions. Cobb County, Georgia, has the autumn adventures you have been craving all year long like corn mazes, hay rides, and things that go bump in the night! Spice things up this Fall by making memories with your family in Atlanta’s Sweet Spot.

Still Family Farm

Enjoy the season with family and friends at Still Family Farm, a 128-acre paradise located just 25 miles west of Atlanta in Powder Springs, Georgia. Members of the Still family open the Farm to the public on the weekends each fall. Take time to pick your own pumpkin from their patch, take a photo in the zinnia maze, browse through the handmade market, and relax on a hayride as you soak in the autumn vibes.

Six Flags over Georgia

Embrace fall with pumpkins, lights, and fair-inspired eats at Six Flags Over Georgia, an entertainment wonderland located just outside Atlanta’s city limits. Hop on a traditional ride like the Riverview Carousel or the Six Flags railroad before heading to a Halloween-themed show at one of their performance venues. Spooky season isn’t complete without a float through the family-friendly Monster Mansion ride. If you have younger kids, you may want to leave the park before the sun goes down and Fright Fest begins!

Sleepy Hallow Farm

Ready for fresh air and fun? Sleepy Hallow farm is only a 30-minute drive from downtown Atlanta and has your family-friendly fall fix! Take a tractor ride around the farm, explore the corn maze, pick a pumpkin, and visit the sheep, goats, pigs, and other farm animals. They also have a country store that offers jams, jellies, honey, and spiced cider. General admission tickets are required and must be purchased online in advance.

Cobb County’s Scenic Hikes

The changing of the season brings cooler weather, and with it, the unmistakable urge to get outside and experience the vibrant colors of Fall. From mountain peaks to rocky creeks, Cobb County has some of the most scenic hiking spots within a short drive of Atlanta to soak in Fall foliage including Cauble Park, Heritage Park, Kennesaw Mountain, Paces Mill, and Sope Creek.

Root House Museum

During October, museum visitors can experience the Root House as it would have been following a death in the household. Curtains will be drawn, and rooms will be adorned with black crepe and ribbons. View 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and other curious artifacts related to death and mourning in the Victorian era on the Marietta Square. If you like a little more spooky fall fun, try one of their flashlight tours on Friday nights.

Ghost Tours

Two Cobb County cities offer tours exploring the area’s paranormal landmarks. Acworth Ghost Tours are led on foot through the area’s historic downtown district on Friday and Saturday nights in October. Ghosts of Marietta hosts both walking and trolley tours around the award-winning Marietta square. Learn stories of the most haunted buildings in Marietta, some of which have been featured on television, and the grim details of why they linger.

Families with older kids may want to try some of Cobb County’s other seasonal attractions like Folklore Haunted House, Fright Fest after dark, or Escape Woods!

Don't forget to share photos of your family enjoying Cobb's fall experiences with us by using #AtlantasSweetSpot on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.