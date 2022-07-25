Hustle and bustle is hard, and living life at the speed of Atlanta can be exhausting. Sometimes taking a step back for a few days is the trick to stepping up your game in your daily life. Lucky for you, the perfect escape from the concrete jungle and into wide-open spaces is just a hop, skip, and jump away. Get ready and pack your bags, because this is your guide to getting out of the city – in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains.

Take a Scenic Drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway

First, that chill Spotify playlist you have saved? Cue it and start your getaway adventure with a scenic drive in Maggie Valley, where the only blues you’ll have are the hues in the skies above the Blue Ridge Parkway. Haywood County boasts over forty-six miles of the parkway, including the most breathtaking views from its highest section of the Blue Ridge.

Campers & Cottages, Hotels & Motels – OH MY!

Whether you’re a camper, glamper, or prefer traditional lodging options, the NC Smokies has the space for you. Maybe you’re looking for more authentic experience led by one of our local bed & breakfasts like the Red Leaf River Inn, or a secluded getaway in a log cabin like Bella Vita. Whatever escape looks like to you, we have endless places to find it.

Pedal in Chestnut Mountain Park

Need some fresh air and a clear head? Foot to pedal, you’ll be sure to clear your mind as you travel through the mosaic of habitats in Chestnut Mountain Park in Canton. With more than 450 acres of land, the park features picnic areas, multi-use trails for both hikers and bikers, and lusciously green scenery. If you’re looking for an active biking experience, Berm Park (inside of Chestnut Mountain Park) is a free public park featuring a safe skills course with trails for beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert bikers.

Take a Float Down Pigeon River

Prefer water over land? What better way to wash away your stress than by tubing down Pigeon River? Riding these waters is a real treat, and a great way to soak in some vitamin D as you float past Canton’s landmarks. Grab your tube from Pigeon River Outfitters and travel over to BearWaters Brewery to have a brew!

Do Some Wildlife Watching in Cataloochee Valley

Into some wildlife watching? Looking to fill your camera with some cool shots? Visit Cataloochee Valley, one of the most remote parts of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It’s home to abundant wildflowers and animal species including elk, white-tailed deer, black bears, wild turkey, butterflies, and birds. It also features streams for fishing, preserved buildings from the 1900’s, and hiking trails.

While these are our favorite outdoor activities, there are a number of local activities to enjoy in Haywood County during your time away from the city. For more ways to enjoy Haywood County, visit our website at visitncsmokies.com. We look forward to seeing you soon!