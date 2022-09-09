Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.

As a first-generation American and woman-owned business, Cynthia started The Cereal Lab as a table set up inside of various breweries, intent on offering visitors nostalgic delights that conjure childhood memories of watching cartoons in pajamas. She purchased her food truck in 2021 during the height of the pandemic. It took a few years to build her following, but when she booked her first wedding, she knew that she was ready to set down roots. Selecting Decatur for The Cereal Lab’s flagship brick and mortar location is intentional. Over the past four years, whenever Cynthia found herself in Decatur, she noted the keen sense of community. The downtown corridor is always bustling with people of all ages and from all walks of life, communing with each other. She found Decatur to be welcoming and friendly, the same characteristics she nurtures in The Cereal Lab.

Cynthia opened The Cereal Lab with the goal of creating dishes that invoke one’s own living room, where family and community can come together and enjoy unique and delicious flavor combinations. When you order a cereal-infused dessert, you can go with the fan favorite Craving Cookies, a classic bowl infused with Oreo O’s & Chips Ahoy Cereal, topped with whipped cream, mini cookies and dark chocolate drizzle or you can create your own combination, mixing flavors and manufacturers. And if ice cream isn’t your thing, then try one of The Cereal Lab’s “almost” Award-winning cereal-infused Bundt cakes. Whatever you’re craving, The Cereal Lab offers numerous creative options to satiate your adventurous palate.

Stop by the shop when it opens this October at 335 W. Ponce De Ave Suite D or follow them on social media to find out the latest specials. Instagram.com/thecereallab, facebook.com/thecereallab, yelp.to/UQL2qlotOsb

Rebel Teahouse is an artisanal bubble tea café borne from the power of reconnection. As a travel nurse, navigating the pandemic, Christine Nguyen found herself isolated from her family in order to protect them from her potential exposure as a front-line worker. Sharing time over boba tea became a new routine for Christine, allowing her to meet with loved ones outside in a park or parking lot and connect over tea.

Initially, Christine had dreamed of opening a food truck, but as she spent more time in Decatur she became inspired by the city’s energy, inclusivity, and walkability. She noted the diversity of community members and loved seeing school kids interacting on the square. Even in the weeks she spent renovating her space at 225 E Ponce de Leon Ave #110, she was overwhelmed by the friendliness and welcoming nature of the adjacent businesses and curious passers-by.

Rebel Teahouse strives to be a tea-forward shop where drinks are elevated through inspirational recipes featuring real fruit, house-made syrups, and organic products. Using organic, ceremonial-grade matcha, green tea, black tea, and other blends, customers can experience creative drink specialties such as the Dirty Rebel, Purple Rice Yogurt, Mermaid Matcha, or Vietnamese coffee (Cà Phê Sữa) made with sweetened condensed milk.

Beyond its commitment to the highest quality products, Rebel Teahouse also focuses on giving back to the community; 1% of proceeds will support FOCUS (Families of Children under Stress), an organization that works with families of children with disabilities. Christine has volunteered with FOCUS since her freshman year in high school and credits her work there for inspiring her professional career as a nurse. Other beneficiaries include Charity: Water and the Global Village Project in downtown Decatur.

The shop will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October but until then, follow them on social media @rebelteahouse or visit them online and register for FREE boba for life.