Summers are made for roadtripping. Those looking to leave the hustle and bustle of the big city in the rearview mirror should look no further than Tupelo, Mississippi. The birthplace of an international icon and the headquarters of one of the most visited national parks in the country, Tupelo is the perfect weekend getaway. While these one-of-a-kind attractions bring visitors from all over the world to the city where anything is possible, Tupelo’s unique culinary scene and varied live music venues keep visitors coming back.

Tupelo has more than 2,000 accommodating hotel rooms offering a restful night’s sleep after a day full of fun. Hotel Tupelo, the city’s newest boutique hotel, has a restaurant and bar on-site, Jobos, and is walkable to Downtown Tupelo’s many restaurants and shops. Two new hotels, Home2Suites and TRU by Hilton, are near the Barnes Crossing District, offering access to the city’s largest shopping area.

A culinary hotspot in the South, Tupelo’s foodie scene is diverse and delicious. With over 160 restaurants, the city’s eateries truly offer something for everyone. Try some of the south’s best barbecue at Clay’s House of Pig near the Elvis Presley Birthplace. Experience elevated Southern food at Forklift in the Jackson West neighborhood. Enjoy gourmet coffee, craft beer, and hand crafted eats at Lost+Found Coffee Company in the Midtown District. Dine al fresco on the rooftop at Park Heights Restaurant overlooking all of Downtown Tupelo. Follow #tupelofoodie on social media and let your mouth water.

Visitors looking for a truly unique culinary experience should explore Tupelo’s Cocktail Trail. The trail invites guests to visit eight Downtown Tupelo locations and enjoy delicious, local artisan cocktails. Pick up your cocktail card at the Tupelo Visitors Center or at each participating restaurant. Once you have completed all eight stops on the Cocktail Trail, redeem your card at the Tupelo Visitors Center for a free #MyTupelo cocktail shaker.

Mississippi’s first and only meadery, Queen’s Reward, is the only meadery in the world that makes mead with 100% Mississippi honey. Enjoy a tasting in their exquisite west Tupelo tasting room or enjoy mead by the glass. Mead slushies are always a crowd favorite. Can’t decide which one to try? Order the mead slushie sampler and try them all.

Live music in the birthplace of the world’s greatest entertainer is a must. Tupelo has eleven live music venues offering different genres of music throughout the week. Visit tupelo.net/EVENTS to check out the latest live music events in town.

Tupelo is home to three distinct shopping districts offering unique finds for all types of shoppers. The Downtown District boasts local shops, boutiques, and art galleries, as well as a 117-year old department store. The Midtown District is home to unique home furnishings, gift shops, and floral shops. The Barnes Crossing District is Tupelo’s hot spot for all of the national favorites. From antiques and clothing to unique finds from Tupelo’s makers, shopping is a treat in Tupelo.

While you’re making a weekend of it, check out some of Tupelo’s unique attractions. The Elvis Presley Birthplace offers visitors a chance to walk in the footsteps of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll by touring the home where he was born, a museum that chronicles his life, and the original Assembly of God Church where he was influenced by gospel music. The Natchez Trace Parkway is the perfect way to explore the great outdoors as it is headquartered in Tupelo and includes a visitor center and hiking trails. The Tupelo Buffalo Park is home to over 260 animals and includes a drive through experience where visitors can get up close and personal with the park’s residents.

With so much to explore, start planning your weekend getaway to Tupelo today with a visit to tupelo.net and imagine what you can do here!