Winter is coming, and along with cold temperatures comes the chance to rise above the snow and explore the Smoky Mountains in a creative new way. Just a three-hour drive from Atlanta, Waynesville is full of unique and breathtaking scenery, and the winter season adds a special touch. If you’re up for a challenge, then gather your snapping gear and your gloves, because our #WaynesvilleWinterChallenge is your chance to engage with our vibrant mountain community and snap some frosty photos this season. Capture these eight photos to win yourself bragging rights.

Make sure to take ALL photos in Waynesville, North Carolina and post them with the #WaynesvilleWinterChallenge hashtag to participate! No cheating!

1) A Cozy Winter Cabin

Click a pic of a cozy winter cabin, and lucky for you Waynesville has plenty for you to book for your stay in. Some of our many oh-so-photogenic lodging options include the Cabin on Eagles Nest and Christmas Tree Cabin, among several others.

2) A S’mores Mocha from Orchard Coffee

This next challenge is a tasty one that will surely warm you up and keep you fueled you for the rest. Your task is to stroll on over to Orchard Coffee to try their seasonal S’mores Mocha. Not only will it make a pretty picture for your camera roll, but it’s an easy way to check-off another challenge first thing in the morning.

3) A Fuzzy Friend from Winchester Creek Farm

Here’s where the challenge gets a little fuzzy. Your third challenge is to capture a picture of yourself at Winchester Creek Farm. Sound easy? Don’t forget this minor detail: It must include an alpaca, facing the camera. Hint: A great way to capture this prize picture is to partake in one of the Winchester’s 45-minute educational tours, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the farm, learn about, and meet some of the animals in the Winchester Creek Farm farm-ily.

4) A Seasonal Scent

Fourth, wake up your senses with a fragrant trip to Hazelwood Soap Company, where your task is to pick out your favorite winter scent, and snap a picture of it in your cozy accommodation here in Waynesville. Whether it’s a candle, soap, or scrub, Hazelwood’s products are sure to put you in the winter spirit.

5) A Winter Romance

Traveling with a lover? Capture your romance winter wonderland style, and you’ll have tackled yet another challenge. Alternatively, if you’re playing for the singles team, capture a picture with a friend or family member instead!

6) A Picture of Your Paw-fect Pet

Next, suit-up your four-legged-friend for a picture paw-fect adventure! We know not all pups are built the same, so your challenge is to capture a photo of your pup at any outdoor spot in Waynesville. However, we highly recommend Max Patch for its breathtaking, 360-degree view of surrounding mountains.

7) A Sweet Treat from Farm to Cake Bakery

Time to make your tastebuds tingle! Challenge #7 is to photograph a sweet treat from the Farm to Cake Bakery. But wait —not just any treat! You must try one of Debi’s seasonal Hot Chocolate Bombs, filled with milk chocolate and topped with peppermint, or a slice of her winter-themed cheesecakes! Their treats are made from scratch to order, and you can even order your own specific flavor. Talk about a delicious challenge!

8) A Cozy Fireside Experience

Put in a little work for a relaxing reward-and your last challenge. Your final task is to make a fire in a firepit (and take a picture enjoying it, of course). You could roast marshmallows or hotdogs, or kick back and warm up after a day of wintery adventures. Either way, it’s a great way to recharge for another fun day of exploring.

Whether you embark on the full challenge or simply test out a few, the time you spend exploring and capturing memories in Waynesville will last a lifetime. Be sure to add #WaynesvilleWinterChallenge and tag @VisitNCSmokies in your post for a chance to be featured in our social media and marketing.