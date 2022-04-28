Now is the perfect time to enjoy a road trip as we celebrate the warmer weather and look forward to all the fresh new seasonal activities. In our minds, the perfect road trip includes scenic highway drives, outdoor excursions, and unexpected wonders off the beaten path. The historic Old 96 District covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, a region gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites. With this region offering everything a perfect road trip needs, it’s time to take advantage of these Spring Discoveries to get the most out of your weekend getaway.

Scenic Drives

By car, the Old 96 District lies only two hours away from Charlotte, NC, three hours from Charleston, SC, and Atlanta, GA, and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. This makes it a comfortable final destination or a worthwhile stop for the night as part of a longer adventure. Drive along the backroads or see the 25 Discoveries on SC Highway 25. There’s plenty to see in between the wooded areas and pastoral landscapes.

Outdoor Excursions

The Old 96 District boasts 6 state parks, 3 lakes, and over 250 miles of hiking and biking trails. Highlights on the list include Hickory Knob State Resort Park, the only South Carolina state park which is also a resort, and two different Revolutionary War battlegrounds. Take a hike through history at these trails or cozy up at a lakeside campsite. Many different farms also invite visitors to pick their own produce or interact with friendly animals.

Unexpected Wonders

Small-town charm is a staple of SC’s Old 96 District, with charming, historic small towns hosting independent local businesses. Visit the colorful streets of Abbeville, SC and catch an evening performance at the Abbeville Opera House. Learn about Edgefield pottery’s rich history at Phoenix Factory Old Edgefield Pottery in– you guessed it– Edgefield, SC. Travelers in June can watch Greenwood, SC blossom with live topiaries every year for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. After shopping and exploring, guests can unwind at a historic inn or bed & breakfast.

Dining Local

For self-proclaimed foodies, the region is a hidden gem, with family-owned restaurants serving everything from elevated Southern comfort food to authentic Cuban cuisine. Chefs in the Old 96 District hail from all over the world, bringing their culinary traditions with them. Multiple restaurants strive to source their ingredients from local farms to support the community and create the freshest meal possible. Eat your way through the Old 96 District BBQ Trail or sample the house-made goods from local bakeries.

Save Time on the Planning

Planning a road trip has never been so easy. The Spring Discoveries travel guide shares insider tips on the region’s best seasonal highlights, or peruse a wide array of travel itineraries with something for every type of traveler. Check out the deals and packages for ways to save on lodging and local attractions or visit the calendar of events for tips on local festivals and performances you don’t want to miss.

We hope to see you in the Old 96 District soon and wish you a safe and exciting next road trip!