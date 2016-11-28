Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Just over a year ago, Katie Barringer opened her high-brow but hip design-focused book shop in an industrial building behind Octane on the Westside. Find a tight edit of tomes spanning photography, fine arts, travel, film, fashion, and food. Also in the mix: commodity mags like Dinette magazine and Majestic Disorder, limited-edition zines, and small goods (notebooks by Appointed, sleek barware). cover-books.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.