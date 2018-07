The price of art is often unapproachably steep. But this fall, artist Laura W. Adams opened Brickworks with a mission to showcase less expensive artworks. Inside the 107-year-old former brick showroom, right off the Eastside Trail, the walls are filled floor-to-ceiling with works by 20 artists, from sculptors to landscape painters. Most are just under $1,000. brickworks­gallery.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue