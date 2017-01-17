Room Envy: A kitchen in the Cotton Mill Lofts marries modern furnishings with historical bones

The brick in John Cugasi’s condo has weathered a tornado, fire, and decades of textile manufacturing

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Nothing beats the patina of an authentic loft. John Cugasi’s condo in Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts (built in 1881) has 19-foot ceilings; 10-foot windows; and brick that has weathered a brush with the 2008 tornado, a dramatic fire in 1999, and decades of textile manufacturing. Kohl Sudnikovich, a design consultant with Cantoni, created a kitchen redo that marries modern furnishings with historical bones.

Sensational stone

To tie all the metals and finishes together, richly patterned Spartacus granite was used for a waterfall-style island. “It took us five seconds in an Atlanta stone yard to determine this was the one,” says the designer.

Reclaimed cabinetry

Cantoni’s Factory collection of cabinetry is made from materials salvaged in Italy, here mixing rustic wood below and stacked black iron above.

Factory finishes

The concrete floor and aged-brick walls were left as is, for obvious reasons; they’re one of the big draws at this Cabbagetown complex.

Hang time

A pot rack frees up cabinet space, while the cookware contributes to the interesting mix of metals.

Throwing shade

Even spectacular views need some filtering. These window treatments lower by remote.

Tip: Weathered copper accents mature naturally—a metaphor for loft living, where aged imperfection is embraced.

This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.