18 ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Atlanta

Atlanta is at the top of the list when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July in 2017 according to this WalletHub study, and we just happen to agree. Here’s are some of the most festive ways to celebrate America’s birthday in Atlanta—from beach parties to beer fests.

Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park

If you want classic fireworks:

Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Where: Stone Mountain Park

When: July 1-4, 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with $15 daily parking or $40 annual pass

Details: Nothing says Georgia quite like Stone Mountain’s Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision®, especially when the show is followed by an over-the-top round of fireworks and fire effects set to music. The world’s largest piece of exposed granite will become a stage for one of the most festive Fourth get-togethers in the state; heck, in the south.

Sandy Springs Stars and Stripes Celebration

Where: Concourse Corporate Center lawn

When: July 2, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: A classic way to celebrate liberty, the city of Sandy Springs’ Fourth event is pure Americana, with a parade, outdoor concert, and fireworks finale. The best part of this yearly festivity? The fireworks will sparkle next to the illuminated tops of the iconic King and Queen buildings.

Centennial Park: Fourth Of July Celebration

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

When: July 4; gates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: What better way is there to celebrate the Fourth than with an overhead fireworks display under downtown Atlanta’s nighttime sky? While you’re waiting for the sun to go down, enjoy a concert from a range of musical guests, including Grammy award-winner Bobby Brown, R&B singer/songwriter Algebra Blessett, and indie talent Chelsea Shag.

Mall of Georgia Star Spangled Fourth of July

Where: Mall of Georgia

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: There’s something for everyone at Mall of Georgia’s annual Star Spangled Fourth celebration. Doors open early with free concerts, including a performance by A1A, the official Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Fireworks will take place at dark and the party doesn’t stop there—the night will finish off with an outdoor showing of The LEGO Batman Movie on a 70-foot wide screen under the stars.

Roswell’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: Roswell High School lawn

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Roswell Fireworks Extravaganza is a tradition for the whole family with live music, a Kids Zone with inflatables, and, of course, a ravishing firecrackers display at the end of the night. Attendees who show up early won’t be bored while they wait for dusk; a selection of food trucks will be onsite for easy Independence Day snacking.

Decatur Pied Piper Parade

Where: Decatur Square

When: July 4, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Come one, come all for the Decatur Pied Piper Parade! Craft a float or simply bring yourself to march from First Baptist Church of Decatur to the city’s square where you will be greeted with a performance by the Callanwolde Concert Band and, of course, a fireworks show.

If you want barbecue and booze:

City Winery’s 4th of July Weekend

Where: City Winery

When: June 30 to July 4

Cost: Various ticket prices.

Details: City Winery is celebrating independence for five whole days with a series of concerts and food and drink specials. The festivities begin with alternative folk artist Michelle Shocked and end with a Billy Joel tribute by Mike Santoro out on the winery’s patio.

Red, White & Brew

Where: Georgia Aquarium

When: July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $65; Members: $50

Details: The best way to kick off the July Fourth weekend is with a brew at the aquarium, where Red, White & Brew will take over the Ocean Ballroom with countless beers to try, live music, and Wolfgang Puck Catering barbecue. Tickets include not only unlimited sampling of the plethora of brews, but also aquarium admission and a souvenir tasting glass for each guest.

Barbecue Party with Kevin Gillespie’s Terminus Barbecue

Where: Communion Cantina at Revival

When: July 4, 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 per barbecue plate; $12 vegetarian pimento cheese plate; various prices on a la carte options

Details: Communion Cantina in Decatur and Atlanta chef Kevin Gillespie are inviting Atlantans out for a barbecue complete with “$4 on the Fourth” drink specials and heaping servings of sides. Buy a classic barbecue or vegetarian plate or go free range among the trays of barbecue, pimento cheese sandwiches, and fried pies.

Barbecue & Bluegrass at Barrington Hall

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Barrington Hall

Cost: Free admission; various prices on food and drink

Details: Back in the nineteenth century, the King family of Roswell’s Barrington Hall hosted an annual barbecue at their mansion. Today, guests can still take part in this festive tradition with live music, barbecue, beer, and a kids area. This event is fun for the whole family, with a historic twist.

Rooftop Backyard Barbecue at The Roof at Ponce City Market

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market

Cost: General admission: $10 for kids and $25 for adults; VIP ticket: $55

Details: Overlook Atlanta with a plate full of barbecue and a drink in hand, all while taking in an impressive panoramic fireworks show. Kid’s activities, a live DJ, and a VIP ticket option with access to a private rooftop tent complete this event, but the biggest attraction of the Rooftop Backyard Barbecue is the ability of attendees to view all of the fireworks shows that will be happening around the city.

Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club/Joaquin Lara.

If you want to catch a game (or the race):

AJC Peachtree Road Race

Where: Race begins in Buckhead near Lenox Square Mall and ends in Piedmont Park

When: July 4; Wheelchair start: 6:43 a.m.; Main start: 7:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for viewers

Details: It’s that time again. One of Atlanta’s greatest traditions of all time, the AJC Peachtree Road Race is back for its 47th year. While registration has already closed for the race, it’s never to late to cheer the runners on and kick off the Fourth of July with this legendary Atlanta event.

Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Details: Celebrate freedom with Atlanta United for the first time ever as the team plays the San Jose Earthquakes and hosts a fireworks extravaganza. The club is asking attendees to come dressed in patriotic wear and United’s secondary kits.



Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

Where: SunTrust Park

When: July 4, 7:35 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Details: In the land of the free and the home of the Braves, the best way to spend America’s birthday is watching America’s pastime; baseball. The Braves will take on the Astros, followed by SunTrust Park’s first ever Independence Day fireworks display.

Courtesy of Callaway Gardens.

If you want to party all day:

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

Where: Six Flags over Georgia

When: July 2 to 4, all day

Cost: Included with regular Six Flags pass.

Details: Six Flags is a wild ride any time of the year but the theme park gets an upgrade for Independence Day with the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, a three-day event with admission perks and fireworks. Bring a can of Coke to the park’s entrance during each morning of the fest for early ride times, early entrance into the park, and admission discounts, then stay till dusk for fireworks.

Callaway Gardens July 4th Weekend Star-Spangled Beach Party

Where: Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Gardens

When: July 1 to 4, all day

Cost: $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $15 for children; ages five and under free.

Details: The beach opens at 9 a.m. and won’t close until a fireworks extravaganza at dark at Callaway Garden’s July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party. Guests have the opportunity to play in the lake, participate in a sandcastle building competition, and even watch the Florida State University circus at this all day, family-friendly bash.

City of Marietta Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Marietta Square

When: July 4, 10 a.m. to dark

Cost: Free

Details: This event begins with a parade that boasts over 2,000 participants, followed by an arts and crafts fair, museum tours, and fireworks. Capture the feeling of Americana at this town-square event.

Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade

Where: Dunwoody Village

When: July 4, 9 a.m. to dark

Cost: Free

Details: Last year over 34,000 spectators turned out for this parade through Dunwoody’s streets, so you’ll want to arrive early. After the parade ends, get some barbecue and spend the afternoon watching a U.S. Citizen Swearing-In Ceremony, when around 100 people will become citizens of the U.S.A.