Five Braves Head to the All-Star Game

Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It was a glorious spring for the Atlanta Braves. They roared out to a huge lead in the National League East and held the best record in baseball at 40-20. Alas, matters have changed since summer arrived. A June swoon, with injuries and slumps and poor pitching leading to a 9-14 record, and a mediocre July, have returned the team to the pack. That once commanding 13.5-game lead has been whittled to three.

So, the All-Star Game comes at a good time for our home team. The club will welcome the break, but five Braves will venture to Citizens Bank Park, the home of Atlanta’s rivals, the Phillies, for the Midsummer Classic, held Tuesday, July 14.

Five Braves were selected, tied for the most in the National League with Los Angeles and host Philadelphia. Two of them, catcher Drake Baldwin and second baseman Ozzie Albies, were voted in as starters. The other three—first baseman Matt Olson and pitchers Chris Sale (starter) and Raisel Iglesias (reliever)—were selected by N.L. manager Dave Roberts.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2025, Baldwin put up MVP numbers before straining his oblique in mid-May. After missing a month, he has struggled upon return, but he is still the N.L.’s best option behind the plate, with 15 homers despite the injury. He will make his All-Star debut on Tuesday.

The switch-hitting Albies was voted into his fourth All-Star Game, and he has been one of the most consistent Braves in 2026 (along with Michael Harris, who was shunned for the honor). He has 14 homers, 50 RBI, and perhaps most importantly, has played in every game, crucial for an injury-hit club.

Ozzie’s partner on the right side of the infield, Olson, is a reserve, named to his fourth ASG as well. He not only has also played in every game this season, but in 869 consecutive games, the longest-active streak. The All-Star Game doesn’t count toward that record, but it just shows that Matt will always suit up if a game is being played.

Sale will appear in his tenth All-Star Game and is in the mix to open the game for the National League. Sale has a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts, both near the top of the pack. It’s possible Sale will be relieved by Iglesias, the Braves closer (2.30 ERA, 18 saves) making his first ASG appearance. Both hurlers will undoubtedly get some work.

Hopefully the guys will represent the Braves with good showings in Philly and use the game as a springboard for a great second half of the season.