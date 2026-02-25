For 65 years, the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) has served as the Southeast’s deﬁnitive destination for design—an ever-evolving campus where creativity, craftsmanship, and community intersect. What began in 1961 as a visionary concept by renowned architect John Portman has grown into a 550,000-square-foot design hub in Buckhead, now owned by ANDMORE℠, and home to more than 65 showrooms and over 40 design studios across ADAC and ADAC West.

While ADAC is widely known as a professional resource for interior designers and architects, it is equally important to its growing consumer audience. Open to the public, ADAC oﬀers homeowners and design enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the design process up close – connecting directly with the professionals, products, and expertise that shape thoughtfully curated spaces.

“ADAC has always been about connection—between designers and clients, creativity and craftsmanship, inspiration and execution,” said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “As we celebrate 65 years, we’re proud to be a place where design professionals can build thriving businesses and where consumers feel welcomed into the design process. ADAC is not just where design is sourced—it’s where ideas are shaped, relationships are built, and great spaces begin.”

At the heart of the campus are the designers themselves. ADAC is home to working design studios on multiple ﬂoors, including the recently introduced 242 Design Studios on the second ﬂoor of the original building, a dedicated suite of Design Studios on the ﬁfth ﬂoor, and additional oﬃces throughout the campus. These studios reﬂect ADAC’s role not just as a sourcing destination, but as a place where design businesses operate day-to-day – developing concepts, meeting with clients, and bringing ideas to life.

For consumers, this concentration of talent highlights one of ADAC’s most valuable oﬀerings: access to professional designers who can guide projects with expertise, eﬃciency, and vision. Hiring a designer helps homeowners navigate the overwhelming number of choices involved in furnishing and renovating a space, ensuring thoughtful decisions that balance function, aesthetics, and long-term value. Designers also bring industry knowledge, trade relationships, and problem-solving skills that often save time and resources – elevating the ﬁnal result.

ADAC supports this collaboration by placing designers steps away from the showrooms they rely on. From custom furniture and lighting to textiles, rugs, and ﬁnishes, the campus allows designers and clients to see, touch, and compare products in person—an experience that is increasingly rare in a digital-ﬁrst world. This hands-on approach fosters conﬁdence and clarity, particularly for consumers embarking on major design projects.

Beyond its studios and showrooms, ADAC serves as an educational and inspirational destination. A robust calendar of events—including seasonal markets, panel discussions, and design-focused programming—oﬀers both design professionals and consumers insight into trends, craftsmanship, and the creative process. These events, along with showroom visits, allow design enthusiasts to deepen their understanding of how spaces come together, while learning directly from industry leaders. ADAC’s inﬂuence extends well beyond Atlanta, serving designers, architects, and builders across a 10-state region throughout the Southeast, including Florida, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Alabama, and beyond. Full programming details are available on ADAC’s website throughout the year.

Community has always been central to the ADAC experience. Onsite restaurants such as KR SteakBar, Krog Bar – Coal Fired Pizza, and The Hungry Peach provide natural gathering spaces for designers, clients, and visitors alike—supporting informal meetings, working lunches, and moments of connection that extend beyond the showroom ﬂoor.

As ADAC celebrates its 65th anniversary, its legacy is deﬁned not only by longevity, but by relevance. By bringing designers, consumers, and resources together in one integrated campus, ADAC continues to demystify the design process and reinforce the value of professional expertise. It remains a place where design is not only sourced, but lived—shaping homes, businesses, and the future of design in the Southeast and beyond.