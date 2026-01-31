Photograph by David Cannon Photography

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

Lucy Aiken-Johnson

Founding Partner

ai3

As a founding partner of ai3 in 2004, Lucy Aiken-Johnson has helped lead the firm to more than 50 awards for architecture, interior design, and product development. The firm has designed more than 50 restaurants and clubs around Atlanta. Aiken-Johnson also helped establish the Day One Workshop, a vision session developed to listen deeply to clients’ stories and imagine the possibilities. A practicing interior designer since 1994, she is known for her ability to discover stories deeply informed by the client’s vision and articulate design solutions by telling the meaningful stories behind them.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOMETOWN Tucker, Georgia

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK My AP art teacher recommended the Studio Op Design Program in Auburn’s school of architecture. I’m fortunate my passion for storytelling has aligned to make this a lifelong career.

FIRST JOB Chick-fil-A, North DeKalb Mall

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Being the youngest and only woman in the room

Jordache K. Avery

Founder and Principal Architect

XMETRICAL

Jordache Avery is the founder and principal architect of the architecture firm XMETRICAL, which specializes in high-design residential and urban infill commercial development. His modern homes have been featured on multiple tours, and his work has garnered multiple design awards. Additionally, in response to Atlanta’s housing crisis, Avery has worked with companies and agencies within Atlanta to help provide affordable housing solutions. A member of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Avery serves as the state representative for the AIA’s Small Firm Exchange.

EDUCATION Florida A&M University

HOMETOWN Jacksonville, Florida

FIRST JOB Youth mentor at a summer camp

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Navigating the 2008 financial crisis with a new wife, a new house, and no job.

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I’ve loved buildings and cities since I was a kid. My father was a city planner and brought home plans of things to come.

Photograph courtesy of individual

John Bencich

Founding Principal

Square Feet Studio

John Bencich is the founding principal of Square Feet Studio and an architect and interior designer with over 30 years of experience creating the spaces that make our neighborhoods great. His career includes leading studios at Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University, serving on design reviews at schools across the Southeast, and advising thesis projects. Active in the community, Bencich has mentored high school students and performed years of volunteer work with the American Institute of Architects (AIA), serving as Atlanta chapter president in 2012. Additionally, he is a member of the board of trustees of The Paideia School. His work has been recognized by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission, the Urban Land Institute, the International Interior Design Association, and the AIA. Square Feet Studio’s design of the new Ramblin’ Reck Garage opened in 2023, and the studio was awarded AIA Atlanta Firm of the Year in 2024.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Do what you say you are going to do, do the work well every time, and clients will come.

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT The campus of Emory University is full of so many wonderful buildings and spaces, and hidden gems.

BUCKET LIST Hiking along the Via Dinarica in Croatia

Vivian Bencich

Founding Principal

Square Feet Studio

Vivian Bencich and her husband, John, founded Square Feet Studio in 2001 with the desire to seamlessly combine interior design and architecture in one distinctive practice. A registered interior designer with a background in architecture, Bencich strives in her work to honor the relationship between interior design and the larger context of a building’s history and urban environment. A skilled listmaker and confirmed Luddite, the North Carolina native enjoys guiding clients through the design process with determination, passion, and humor.

EDUCATION Vanderbilt University, Georgia Tech (MArch)

HIDDEN TALENT I’m pretty good at ping-pong.

HOBBY Yoga

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Nantucket or Paris

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Kimball House

Photograph courtesy of individual

G. Niles Bolton

Chairman

Niles Bolton Associates

G. Niles Bolton is chairman of Niles Bolton Associates (NBA), an architecture, planning, and interior design firm founded in 1975. Headquartered in Atlanta, with an additional office in Washington, D.C., NBA has completed projects in 49 states and 16 countries. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, its notable work in Atlanta includes the 1996 Olympic Village. Bolton has played an active role in shaping both his profession and his community, serving on the Georgia Board of Architects & Interior Designers, as chair of the Buckhead Coalition, as an emeritus trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation, and on the advisory board of Georgia Tech’s College of Design.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Relationships matter. Invest in them.

HOBBIES Photography, travel, hunting, fishing

NONPROFIT Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Scouting America

Smith Hanes

Owner

Smith Hanes Studio

Smith Hanes is the owner of his eponymous studio, a studio of interior designers, architects, and industrial designers. Hanes founded his studio in 2004, and since then, his work has been featured in restaurants, hotels, retail, and personal residences nationwide. He is an expert at adaptive re-use and smart architectural details, and his design aesthetic is known for elegantly proportioned rooms, dramatic spaces, and beautiful lighting. Additionally, his studio commissions local artisans and artists to build and finish his spaces. In 2020, when one of his longtime employees moved to New York, he opened the second Smith Hanes Studio location.

EDUCATION University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

HOMETOWN Thomasville, North Carolina

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Any Soho House location

FAVORITE SPECIAL OCCASION RESTAURANT Lyla Lila

INSPIRING PERSON Ben Pundole, who is working to end single-use plastics for the

hospitality business worldwide

Eric Kronberg

Head Zoning Whisperer

Kronberg Urbanists +Architects

Eric Kronberg is a zoning whisperer, specializing in demystifying zoning ordinances to find ways to make great projects possible and helping others navigate through the zoning swamp. Using his skills for the force of good as a principal at Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, Kronberg leads the firm’s pre-development efforts by combining skills in planning, development, architecture, and zoning. This combination enables Kronberg to chart the course of best possibilities for each site’s redevelopment.

EDUCATION Tulane School of Architecture

HOMETOWN Findlay, Ohio

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Iceland

FAVORITE EVERYDAY RESTAURANT El Tesoro

NONPROFITS Propel ATL, MicroLife Institute

Photograph by Simon Upton

Bobby McAlpine

Architect, Founder, and President

McAlpine

Envisioning home as a timeless, graceful, and emotionally evocative place, Bobby McAlpine designed his first house at the age of five and hasn’t stopped since. He founded his firm in 1983 and has designed homes for clients around the world. Today, with offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and New York, the McAlpine firm comprises an eclectic family of architects and interior designers. Bobby McAlpine has authored four books, including McALPINE: Romantic Modernism, which was released in 2023.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOBBIES Raiding Europe for antiques and artifacts

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Lake Martin, Alabama

BUCKET LIST Bali

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Colin Firth

Matthew Quinn

CEO

Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio

Matthew Quinn is the CEO of Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio and founder of the Matthew Quinn Collection boutique showroom. He and his firm have worked with renowned designers and architects throughout the world. Finding inspiration through his frequent travels, Quinn narrates each design, working with designers, architects, homeowners, and craftsmen. His current product lines are designed with Art for Everyday, AKDO, Francois & Co., La Cornue, MTI Baths, the Rubinet Faucet Company, and Hafele America. In 2020 Quinn opened the second location of Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio in the Nashville Design Collective in Tennessee. He has published Quintessential Kitchens by Matthew Quinn: Volume One and Quintessential Kitchens and Spaces by Matthew Quinn: Volume Two, and his third book Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three was released in 2024.

EDUCATION University of Florida, Art Institute of America

FIRST JOB Dishwasher

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE The recession

NONPROFIT Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Kyle Reis

President and CEO

Cooper Carry

Kyle Reis joined Cooper Carry in 2006 and was made principal in 2019. He led Cooper Carry’s Urban Design and Planning Studio until 2021, when he became the firm’s president and CEO. His architecture background and over 15 years of planning experience have led to his passion for quality urban design, community building, and his holistic perspective of the industry. Reis is responsible for guiding Cooper Carry’s strategic vision and for the overall success of the company. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Association of Certified Planners, the Georgia Planning Association, and several others. He was a member of the ULI Center for Leadership class of 2016, previously chaired the ULI Mentor Program, and was appointed District Council’s chair for Mission Advancement of ULI Atlanta in 2025.

EDUCATION University of Notre Dame, Georgia State University (MBA)

FIRST JOB Delivered newspapers

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Italy

WHO WOULD PLAY YOU IN A BIOPIC Jay Leno

Janet Simpson

President

tvsdesign

As the third president to serve at tvsdesign in its 58 years, Janet Simpson is implementing new programs to empower more voices and encourage new ideas around servant-leadership, young leaders, and the company’s culture and values. In more than two decades as a workplace interior designer, Simpson spearheaded three “career-building” projects: the 400,000-square-foot renovation and consolidation of Fiserv’s headquarters in Alpharetta, the new headquarters for Mattress Firm in Houston, and the first Cox headquarters building at the Perimeter in Atlanta. Current projects include The Mitchell, a residential tower in Centennial Yards, a $5 billion mixed-use development in downtown Atlanta. Additionally, in 2023, the International WELL Building Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council announced tvsdesign as the first organization to achieve both WELL and LEED certification at the platinum level for its new office.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOMETOWN Montgomery, Alabama

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Staying in the same profession I got my degree in. How many people can say that these days?

Ben Watkins

Regional Director, Atlanta

The Beck Group

As regional director, Ben Watkins manages The Beck Group’s architecture and construction operations in Atlanta. With over 20 years of experience, his responsibilities include strategic planning, operations, client relationships, business development, project execution, staffing, and safety for the Atlanta office. Additionally, Watkins has continued to grow Beck’s 80- plus-year legacy in Atlanta as Beck has worked on key integrated architecture and construction projects in the region, including the award-winning The Hub at Peachtree Center, the renovation of the historic Candler Hotel, and the transformation of Phipps Plaza. Watkins also chaired the committee that exclusively funded and provided pro bono services to build a pavilion at the Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta.

EDUCATION Auburn University, Dartmouth University (Leadership and Strategic Impact Executive Program)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Emory Nursing Learning Center, IIDA Best of the Best Award, Best of Education; AGC Build Georgia, $10M-$20M Design-Build (Renovation); CMAA Georgia Project Achievement Award, Renovation, Higher Education; DBIA Southeast Project Award, Educational Facilities; Phipps Plaza Mixed-Use Development, AGC Build Georgia, $100M-$250M Design-Build.

Tory Winn

Principal, Co-Managing Director

Gensler Atlanta

Tory Winn is a principal and managing director of the Gensler Atlanta office where she leads talent development, client relationships, office operations, and business development. Her success as a leader stems from her ability to connect with and inspire people. A native Atlantan, Winn was the first employee of the Gensler Atlanta office, leading the project team for NationsBank Headquarters, now Bank of America Plaza. After spending several years running her own firm, she returned to Gensler and became managing director of the Atlanta office in 2019. A 2024 graduate of Leadership Atlanta, she is also an active member of ULI, Rotary Club of Atlanta, Metro Atlanta Chamber, IIDA Georgia, and CoreNet.

EDUCATION Florida State University

FIRST JOB Nursing assistant in a hospital. I learned to listen to people when they are most vulnerable.

REASON FOR CHOOSING THIS WORK For me, design is the vehicle for human connection.

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I was in The Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre as a child.

FAVORITE RESTAURANT FOR DINNER BoccaLupo

COMMERCIAL CONTRACTORS

Kali Bonnell

Business Unit Leader, Atlanta

DPR Construction

Kali Bonnell joined DPR Construction in 2009, supporting operations and management roles across the Southeast. Bonnell was named operations leader for DPR’s Southeast Region in 2019 before being named Atlanta Business Unit Leader in 2023. Bonnell’s extensive background in DPR’s core markets of healthcare, higher education, and life sciences led her to be a natural fit for leading the Atlanta business. Bonnell is responsible for leading business operations, development, innovation, and sales in Atlanta with a focus in the Advanced Tech, Commercial, Healthcare, Higher Education, and Life Sciences Markets.

EDUCATION Auburn University

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS First female business unit leader for Georgia, youngest regional operations leader for DPR Construction

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I love to be on the water and received my ASA sailing certification on Monohulls and Catamarans.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Finding integration between motherhood and career and having the courage to know when I need to ask for help in both avenues.

Doug Davidson

Chairman

New South Construction

Atlanta native Doug Davidson is chairman of New South Construction, which he founded in 1990 and has grown into one of Georgia’s most respected construction firms. Davidson was Associated General Contractors president in 2008 and Construction Education Foundation president in 2001. New South’s recent projects include Atlantic Yards, a two-building office complex overlooking I-75/I-85 at Atlantic Station; Emory University’s new Rollins School of Public Health, Building III; Pace Academy’s Lower School addition; and Isakson Living’s luxury 55-and-over community at Peachtree Hills Place.

EDUCATION Auburn University

FIRST JOB Pike Nurseries

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

HOBBIES Golf, boating, and skiing

FAVORITE BOOK The Bible

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Truist Park

Albert G. Edwards

Founder and CEO

Corporate Environmental Risk Management

Albert G. Edwards is the founder and CEO of Corporate Environmental Risk Management, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned and operated engineering and program management firms that he launched with his childhood friend, the late Marcus L. Reese, in 1995. Edwards’s responsibilities at CERM include chairing the firm’s advisory board and executive committee, and providing vision and strategic direction to its business management, project delivery, and client management functions. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Edwards has helped organizations throughout the country manage environmental, engineering, infrastructure, and capital projects. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a quartermaster officer and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

EDUCATION Mississippi Valley State University, Southern Polytechnic State University (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Atlanta Technical College Bridge Builder Award (2025), Atlanta Business League’s Inaugural Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Leadership Award (2023), Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Legacy Leadership Award (2021), CERM’s Job Shadowing Program (20+ Years), U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Minority Construction Services Firm of the Year (2020)

Michael Hatcher

President and CEO

Sovereign Construction & Development

Michael Hatcher is the president and CEO of Sovereign Construction & Development, which specializes in commercial interior renovations and construction management. Hatcher, who founded the firm in 2007, brings a wealth of experience related to integrated project delivery and collaborative construction practices, and believes construction should be a vehicle for innovation and a platform for inspiration.

EDUCATION Morehouse College, Georgia Tech (MS, PhD)

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK Construction is the most creative profession in the world, and I always wanted my talents expressed on the canvas of the built environment.

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Time will either promote you or expose you.

FIRST JOB Shoveling snow in New Jersey

HIDDEN TALENT I am a grill master.

Dan Kaufman

East Region President

JE Dunn Construction

Dan Kaufman began his career at JE Dunn (formerly R.J. Griffin) in 1997 as a project engineer, working his way up to division manager by 2007. Under his leadership, the Atlanta South Division of R.J. Griffin completed over $523 million worth of construction projects and planted seeds in markets that helped bolster the company through the global economic downturn. In 2010, Kaufman was promoted to president of JE Dunn’s East Region, comprising offices in Atlanta, Savannah, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, and Nashville.

EDUCATION University of Florida (MA)

FAVORITE TV SHOW CBS News Sunday Morning

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION A little island in Belize: Cayo Espanto

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Mujō date night

BUCKET LIST Complete a challenging endurance event every year

Photograph courtesy of individual

Meredith Leapley

Founder and CEO

Leapley Construction

In 1999, at age 26, Meredith Leapley came to Atlanta from Washington, D.C., and founded a commercial contracting firm in a city where she had few professional connections. Now one of Atlanta’s top interior general contractors, Leapley Construction reaches over $205 million in annual revenues and serves clients including Coca-Cola, Kaiser Permanente, and Norfolk Southern.

EDUCATION University of Maryland

HOMETOWN Silver Spring, Maryland

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Believe! I could not have built Leapley without believing in the vision.

BUCKET LIST To share my story and bring more connections, ideas, and inspiration to others

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC A 40-something Diane Keaton

Photograph courtesy of individual

C. David Moody Jr.

President

C.D. Moody Construction

C. David Moody Jr. founded C.D. Moody Construction in 1988. Now one of the U.S.’s largest African American-owned construction companies, Moody’s firm has appeared every year for more than two decades on Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the nation’s top 100 Black-owned industrial/services companies. The firm has undertaken more than 200 commercial projects valued at over $2 billion, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center, and the Maynard Jackson International Terminal.

EDUCATION Morehouse College, Howard University

INSPIRING PERSON My grandfather James Moody Sr., who came to America at 17 in 1901 from British Honduras. He knew no one here. I admire his courage and thirst for education.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Overcoming the trauma of childhood sexual abuse

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Stone Mountain Park

NONPROFITS Boy Scouts, CHRIS 180, Morehouse College, Georgia Center for Child Advocacy

Brent Reid

CEO

Winter Companies

Brent Reid is the CEO of Winter Companies—the parent of Winter Construction, which does commercial building, and Winter Environmental, which works on abatement, sustainability, and decontamination projects. Reid joined in 1984 as a project engineer and has worked in a variety of capacities, opening an office in Denver and helping create Winter Environmental. He took over as head of Winter in 2001; in 2009, Reid and the other members of the senior management team purchased the former owner’s full interest, and Reid has continued as CEO since. Additionally, Reid is a partner and executive committee member in the land investment, development, and marketing firm Artisan Land Companies.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech, University of Chicago (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Leadership Atlanta class of 1998, emeritus board member of Georgia Tech School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, past chair of the Council for Quality Growth, treasurer of the Midtown Alliance

Chondra Webster Myers

President

WEBMyers Construction

Chondra Webster Myers is president of WEBMyers Construction, the largest woman/minority–owned interior general contractor in Georgia, specializing in commercial interiors. Since founding the business in 2016, Myers has grown it into an enterprise that generates more than $10 million annually, with clients including Grady Health System, Kaiser Permanente, and Walgreens. A native of Inglewood, California, Myers has more than 25 years of industry experience, and previously held leadership positions at H.J. Russell & Co. and Leapley Construction.

EDUCATION California State University, Los Angeles

LESSON LEARNED Protect your children at all times.

HOBBIES Traveling, bowling, tennis

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Spain

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT My bed

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Sanaa Lathan or Tiffany Haddish

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS

David Birnbrey

Chairman and Co-CEO

The Shopping Center Group

David Birnbrey is chairman and co-CEO of TSCG, an Atlanta-based retail real estate service provider with 20 offices throughout the U.S. He is responsible for strategic planning, geographic growth, and the overall direction of the tenant representation team. Birnbrey began his career in 1980 as a general commercial real estate broker specializing in industrial real estate, joining TSCG in 1984. A member of ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) and the Commercial and Retail Development Council of ULI (Urban Land Institute), he’s a frequent speaker at industry events and nonprofit institutions. Appointed by Governor Brian Kemp, Birnbrey is a member of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Atlanta

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Father of three. Grandfather of nine. Happy marriage to wife, Karen, for 42 years.

Monetha Cobb

Chief Marketing Officer

Franklin Street

Monetha Cobb, who joined Franklin Street in 2010 as a founding member of its Atlanta office, is the company’s first-ever chief marketing officer. In this role, she is responsible for shaping and implementing Franklin Street’s national marketing strategy to support growth initiatives throughout all business lines. Prior to this position, Cobb served as the regional managing director of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office. The Manchester, Georgia, native continues to serve as a member of Franklin Street’s board of directors, which guides the company’s overall direction and growth strategy. Prior to joining Franklin Street, Cobb launched her real estate career at The Shopping Center Group, ending her tenure there as partner. Today, she banks nearly 25 years in the commercial real estate industry with career transactions totaling over $350 million.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

NONPROFIT Serving on the board of trustees for Marcus Autism Center is deeply meaningful to me because I’ve seen firsthand the incredible work happening right here in Atlanta. This is where world-class experts are changing the way we understand, diagnose, and treat autism — not just for local families, but for children across the globe.

John Ferguson

President, Advisory Services, Atlanta

CBRE

As leader for Advisory Services in Atlanta, John Ferguson oversees operations of CBRE’s Atlanta office and drives its growth strategy for all Advisory Services lines of business, including advisory and transaction services, investment sales, debt and structured finance, property management, valuation and advisory services, and project management. His team includes more than 640 professionals in the city of Atlanta. In 2023, CBRE’s Atlanta office closed 1,903 deals, generating $28.9 billion in sales and leasing transaction volume under Ferguson’s leadership. Along with stellar performance metrics, CBRE has also maintained leading market share in Atlanta for both leasing and investment sales. He has been awarded CBRE’s President’s Award three times.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Athens, Georgia

Nathan B. Knowles

Executive Managing Director, Principal, and Market Leader, Atlanta Office

Colliers International

In June 2022, Nathan Knowles was appointed executive managing director, principal, and market leader for Atlanta, leading 17 different business lines for this full-service commercial real estate advisory firm. He is responsible for driving the growth, strategy, operations, and financial performance of the region. Colliers Atlanta has over 300 real estate advisers, managers and staff, generating more than $3.3 billion in annual transaction volume. Earlier in his career, Knowles held multiple leadership roles at Electrolux Major Appliances. He also has previous leadership experience at LG, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Electric.

EDUCATION University of Arkansas, Wake Forest University, Emory University (MBA)

HOMETOWN Atlanta

FEW PEOPLE KNOW While in college, I was a member of multiple NCAA championship teams and an All-SEC and All-ACC selection.

Tim McCarthy

Vice Chairman and Atlanta Market Broker Lead

JLL

With more than 20 years of experience, Tim McCarthy provides overall leadership for JLL’s Atlanta market, focusing on supporting existing client accounts, developing new business opportunities, and enterprise management across service lines. McCarthy has served as Atlanta brokerage lead since early 2020, navigating the Atlanta brokerage business through the pandemic. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of The Staubach Company, vice president of real estate and facilities at Equifax Inc., and senior asset manager for the Southeast region at AT&T.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors Top 10 Producers, Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors Phoenix Award, JLL Lifetime Top Gun, JLL Champion of Excellence

Pamela J. Smith

President and CEO

Smith Real Estate Services

Pamela J. Smith is the president and CEO of Smith Real Estate Services, a full-service commercial real estate and construction services firm with core competencies such as right-of-way land acquisition services, commercial brokerage, development management and consulting, agency construction management, and project management services. Smith established the real estate services business in 1984, adding Smith Construction Services in 1999 to address a public- and private-sector need for quality agency construction management services. As a commercial real estate broker, she has negotiated leases valued at over $20 million on behalf of the U.S. General Services Administration for federal agencies around the country. Additionally, Smith is a member of the Georgia State University Advisory Council for the Women’s Philanthropy Network. In 2021, Smith was named an Urban Land Institute Atlanta WLI Leader and one of Atlanta Business League’s 100 Women of Influence. In 2022, she was reappointed to the Fulton County Board of Assessors.

EDUCATION Rutgers University, New York University (MPA), Georgia State University (MS)

T. Dallas Smith

President and CEO

T. Dallas Smith & Company

T. Dallas Smith is CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company, which since its 2007 founding has grown to be the largest African American–owned pure tenant representation firm in the country, having effectively negotiated projects nationwide exceeding $16 billion in value. Smith began his career in commercial real estate in 1982, working under Thomas W. Tift at Atlanta Air Center Realty; in 1989 he became the first African American broker at Cushman & Wakefield of Georgia. In 1995, he joined the African American–owned construction and management firm H.J. Russell & Company. The first African American president of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors in its 114-year history, Smith was appointed chair of the Westside Future Fund’s board of directors in 2024 and was elected to chair of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia for a one-year term in 2025.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

FIRST JOB Dishwasher at Steak ’n Shake on Old National Highway in College Park

Chris Ahrenkiel

Managing Principal

Cushman & Wakefield Atlanta office

Now managing principal at Cushman & Wakefield, Chris Ahrenkiel previously led Selig Enterprises’ office division as an executive vice president. His recent efforts with Selig included the development of 1105 West Peachtree, which is anchored by Google’s Southeast headquarters and is one of Atlanta’s largest office buildings. A dedicated community leader, he serves as president of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors and as board chair-elect of Leadership Atlanta. Additionally, he serves on boards for Invest Atlanta (vice chair), the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Committee for a Better Atlanta, the Buckhead Coalition, Central Atlanta Progress, Atlanta Real Estate Career Alliance, Atlanta REALTOR Foundation, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Foundation, of which he is a cofounder and vice chair.

EDUCATION University of Georgia, Georgia State University Robinson College of Business (MBA)

HOMETOWN Dortmund, Germany

LESSON LEARNED The best leaders listen more than they talk.

Photograph courtesy of individual

David Allman

Founder and Chairman

Regent Partners

David Allman is owner and chairman of Regent Partners, an Atlanta real estate investment and development company that has developed or acquired more than $2.5 billion in real estate assets—including the $500 million, 2.2 million-square-foot Concourse Complex and the Sovereign, a 50-story mixed-use project in Buckhead and the tallest building to be built in Atlanta in 30 years. An Atlanta native, Allman is active in numerous real estate, civic, and ministry initiatives, and has been in the commercial real estate business since 1980. In 2023, Allman received the ULI Atlanta Industry Impact Award, and in 2025, he received the Atlanta Business Chronicle Best in Atlanta Real Estate Visionary Award for his lifetime contributions to the real estate development field.

EDUCATION Dartmouth College

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Founding and former chairman of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, past chairman of the Atlanta District Council of the Urban Land Institute, former member of the board of councilors of The Carter Center

NONPROFIT Opportunity International Nicaragua

Steve Baile

Chief Development and Operating Officer

Selig Development

oversees Selig Development’s commercial, residential, and mixed-use development platform. With Selig since 2014, Baile is recognized as one of Atlanta’s leading developers, with a dossier accounting for more than seven million square feet of commercial, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. Selig and Baile delivered the mixed-use 12th & Midtown initiative including the Loews Atlanta Hotel and 1105 West Peachtree, which features Google’s Southeast headquarters and the Epicurean Atlanta hotel. The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development, is beginning its second phase. Baile’s ventures represent more than $4 billion in the Atlanta region since 2000.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HIDDEN TALENT I love to tinker and fix things. My kids think I can fix anything (a little preemptive propaganda hasn’t hurt).

HOBBIES Golf, travel

FAVORITE MOVIE The Outlaw Josey Wales

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Younger Clint Eastwood

Ambrish Baisiwala

CEO and Chairman

Portman Holdings

With over 32 years of global real estate experience, Baisiwala oversees the corporate management and real estate investment of Portman Holdings. In 2020, Portman Holdings added two business platforms: Portman Residential and Portman Industrial. Prior to joining Portman, Baisiwala was development director of Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi, responsible for a portfolio in excess of $20 billion. Previously he was development manager for the Greater Union Organization, and has held senior positions with Coopers & Lybrand Consulting and the Tata Group.

EDUCATION University of Rajasthan, Melbourne Business School (MBA)

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS Rowen Foundation, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Midtown Alliance, Atlanta Police Foundation, Central Atlanta Progress

Photograph courtesy of individual

Vivian Baxter Barnes

Chief Financial Officer and Operating Officer

Ackerman & Co.

Vivian Barnes joined Ackerman & Co. in 1996. She directs asset and property management services, financial services, and day-to-day operations, overseeing the financial administration of the company, its developments, and the properties it manages. Barnes began her career in commercial real estate and financial services more than 25 years ago. Prior to joining Ackerman, she managed financial services for commercial, retail, industrial, and construction projects with Carter and Cushman & Wakefield.

EDUCATION Georgia Southwestern State University

HOMETOWN Dawson, Georgia

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I enjoy my diverse job responsibilities and the ever-changing dynamics of commercial real estate.

INSPIRING PERSON Charles Ackerman

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Surviving the loss of my 24-year-old son

Matt Bronfman

Principal and CEO

Jamestown

Matt Bronfman is a principal and the CEO of Jamestown. He joined the company in 1998 as general counsel, and in 2002 was named managing director and chief operating officer. Bronfman became CEO in 2012. During his tenure, Jamestown has executed more than $40 billion in transactions, grown its portfolio of assets in the U.S., and expanded into Latin America and Europe. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Jamestown has assets under management of $14.2 billion. He’s led the acquisition and repositioning of many large-scale, mixed- use projects, including Chelsea Market in New York City and Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village in Atlanta. Bronfman is board president for the Jamestown Charitable Foundation. Additionally, he serves on boards for the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the Atlanta Committee for Progress, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

EDUCATION Tufts University, Northwestern University (JD)

INSPIRING PEOPLE Jamestown chairman Christoph Kahl and my father, Alan Bronfman

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF It’s better to be tired than bored.

Rahim Charania

Founder and Managing Partner

Woodvale

Rahim Charania is the founder and managing director of Woodvale, an alternative investment firm based in Atlanta with deep experience in special purpose real estate development, equity capitalization, and debt restructuring. Over a career that spans more than 20 years, Charania has formed and grown multiple organizations that have made significant impact in their respective industries and in Georgia, including American Fueling Systems—one of the largest alternative fueling companies in the United States—and the media campus Three Ring Studios in Newton County. Charania serves on the board of Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, as well as on the advisory council of GSU’s Center for International Business, Education, and Research. Also, in 2023, Charania received a GSU Robinson College of Business Alumni Award for his impact in business and the community.

EDUCATION Georgia State University (MBA)

LESSON LEARNED When things are at their toughest and life seems to be hopeless, that is the time you need to work the hardest and when you need to recommit yourself to your goals and your vision.

Photograph courtesy of individual

Colin Connolly

President and CEO

Cousins Properties

As president and CEO of Cousins Properties and a board member, Colin Connolly is responsible for the business’s new investments, dispositions, asset management, market leadership, development, and operations. He joined Cousins in 2011 as senior vice president, became senior vice president and chief investment officer in 2013, executive vice president and chief investment officer in 2015, executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2016, and president and CEO in 2019. Prior to joining Cousins, Connolly worked at Morgan Stanley as an executive director and, before that, vice president.

EDUCATION Washington and Lee University, University of Virginia Darden School of Business (MBA)

FAVORITE BOOK The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

FAVORITE DESTINATION Any beach

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Have a plan but write it in pencil not pen so you can make changes.

Photograph courtesy of Fuqua Development

Jeffrey S. Fuqua

Founder/Principal

Fuqua Development L.P.Jeffrey S. Fuqua is the founder of Fuqua Development L.P., which has completed many notable projects including development of The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, the Exchange @ Gwinnett, Decatur Crossing, Glenwood Place, Kennesaw Marketplace, Lindbergh Place, Peachtree Corners Market, Sugarloaf Marketplace, Madison Yards, Peachtree Corners Town Center, Edgewood Retail District, Lenox Marketplace, Perimeter Place, the Prado in Sandy Springs, Town Brookhaven, Park Place, and Lindbergh Plaza. Fuqua has developed more than 20 million square feet in over 100 projects valued at $15 billion dollars.

EDUCATION University of Denver (BSBA, MBA)

Jack N. Halpern

Chairman and CEO

Halpern Enterprises

Jack Halpern is chairman and CEO of Halpern Enterprises, where he has been employed since 1978. The family-owned business leases, manages, and develops shopping centers as long-term investments. An Atlanta native and a graduate of the Westminster Schools, Halpern has served as chairman of the board of the Epstein School, chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and cochair of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, and is active in numerous other nonprofits. In 2024, Halpern received the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

EDUCATION Harvard University, University of Georgia School of Law (JD)

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK After practicing law for three years, I received an offer from my father, Bernard Halpern, to become in-house counsel at our family’s company. Unfortunately, my father died two years later, and I had to assume greater responsibility. Real estate proved to be a great way for me to apply both my legal training and analytical skills, and with the help of talented colleagues, our family has been able to build upon the solid foundation that my father created.

Photograph courtesy of individual

Jim Irwin

President

New City

As president of New City, Jim Irwin directs the company’s real estate development and consulting operations as well as new business pursuits. Irwin’s project Forth, which opened in 2024, is located in the Historic Fourth Ward along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail and combines a hotel and social club. Over the course of his career, Irwin has been responsible for nearly $2 billion of new investment nationwide. Prior to founding New City in 2016, the Atlanta native was senior vice president at Jamestown, leading the development of Ponce City Market—one of the largest and most significant historic renovations then underway in the U.S.

EDUCATION Dartmouth College, Emory University Goizueta Business School (MBA)

FIRST JOB Worked in a bike shop

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Oregon

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Take more art classes



Shaneel Lalani

CEO

Lalani Ventures

In 1990, Shaneel Lalani immigrated to the United States with his family from Mumbai when he was nine years old, settling into metro Atlanta. After high school graduation, Lalani took over his family’s gas station business. In 2012, he founded Lalani Ventures, buying, developing, and leasing gas stations, medical offices, and retail locations throughout Georgia. A few years later, he began leasing coin-operated amusement machines in gas stations, which benefited the Georgia Lottery. By age 31, the CEO had amassed over one million square feet of real estate in Georgia. In 2020, Lalani bought Underground Atlanta and is leading the overhaul of the 400,000-square-foot property. In 2025, Lalani announced its partnership with Ravine on a new two-stage, 181,000-square-foot live music and performance venue at Underground Atlanta called Ravine at Underground. Under Lalani’s leadership, Lalani Ventures has completed more than 150 transactions valued at approximately $750 million.

Photograph courtesy of individual

Robin C. Loudermilk Jr.

President and CEO

The Loudermilk Cos.

Robert C. “Robin” Loudermilk Jr. is president and CEO of the Loudermilk Cos., an asset-based real estate development, investment, and management company. Prior to founding LCO, he served as president, CEO, and director of the retailer Aaron’s, and before that worked for Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Services and Stratton Construction. An Atlanta native, Loudermilk is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. Formerly chairman of the Atlanta Police Foundation, he also founded the Buckhead Alliance, a public safety organization.

EDUCATION University of Alabama

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK To follow my passion for changing real estate in Atlanta

HOBBIES Hunting, fishing

Brian McGowan

President

Centennial Yards

Brian McGowan is the president of Centennial Yards—building the most exciting sports, entertainment and business district in the country—in the heart of Atlanta. In 2025, Centennial Yards announced it selected Live Nation to operate a new 5,300-seat capacity venue that will anchor the district. McGowan has over 20 years of economic development experience working at all levels of government. He was appointed by President Obama as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and also served as Economic Solutions Team lead in the National Incident Command activated by the president to respond to the BP oil spill. Prior to that, he was appointed by Governor Schwarzenegger to serve as Deputy Secretary of Commerce for the State of California. In Atlanta, he served as CEO of Invest Atlanta and CEO of the Atlanta Beltline.

EDUCATION University of California, Riverside, Claremont Graduate University (MA)

HOBBIES Mountain biking and fitness

Photograph courtesy of individual

Egbert L.J. Perry

Chairman

Integral

Egbert L.J. Perry, a native of Antigua and Barbuda, is chairman of Integral, which he cofounded with a mission to “create value in cities and (re)build the fabric of communities.” A community development, commercial real estate, and construction professional since 1979, Perry spent the 1980s and early ’90s helping grow an Atlanta real estate and construction company into the nation’s third-largest African American–owned business. Since its founding in 1993, Integral has become respected for its expertise in affordable, workforce, luxury, and mixed-income housing, often as components of master-planned, mixed-use, and transit-oriented developments. In 2024, Integral was selected by Wellstar Health System to lead the redevelopment of the former Atlanta Medical Center campus.

EDUCATION University of Pennsylvania (MS), Wharton School (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS In 1990, Perry was the 11th graduate in the University of Pennsylvania’s history to be named to the Gallery of Distinguished Engineering Alumni.

Tim Perry

Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer

North American Properties

Tim Perry is a managing director and the chief investment officer at Jamestown, as well as a member of the firm’s executive committee. He is responsible for developing and leading the firm’s investment strategy. Perry has more than 25 years of experience in financial and investment-related positions. Prior to Jamestown, he joined North American Properties (NAP) in 2009 as partner and vice president of acquisitions. Over the years, he held various financial roles, including director of investments and chief investment officer, before becoming managing partner of NAP’s Atlanta office in 2020. Under Perry’s leadership, the commercial footprint of the NAP Atlanta office had tripled, with a portfolio spanning 5.3 million square feet at a value exceeding $2.5 billion.

EDUCATION Rhodes College

Michael Phillips

Principal, Chairman, and President

Jamestown

As a principal, chairman, and the president of Jamestown, Michael Phillips is a driving force behind celebrated adaptive-reuse developments including Chelsea Market in New York, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, and Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District in Atlanta. A member of the firm’s executive committee, he’s nationally recognized for his creative leadership and his ability to build unique, iconic urban centers.

EDUCATION American University

HOMETOWN Atlanta

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Paris

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

Norman Radow

CEO

The RADCO Cos.

When he established the RADCO Cos. in 1994, Norman Radow’s vision came from a lifelong passion to improve both neighborhoods and people’s lives. RADCO’s first project was the redevelopment of a distressed 53-story hotel, office, and condominium tower that later became the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Since then, RADCO has invested in about 30,000 units in 15 markets, acquired 11 hotels and completed more than 100 deals totaling $3.3 billion. Returning to its roots, in 2025, RADCO launched RADCO Property Solutions, a new platform to help lenders, investors, and equity owners stabilize and recover value from underperforming multifamily assets. While chairman of the Kennesaw State University Foundation Board of Trustees, Radow oversaw the expansion of the more than 47,000-student university in metro Atlanta. The campus doubled in size during his 13-year tenure, with the addition of $500 million in new buildings that Radow helped finance and develop. The State of Georgia named the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KSU in his honor.

EDUCATION SUNY Plattsburgh, New York Law School (JD)

Photograph courtesy of individual

H. Jerome Russell Jr.

President

H.J. Russell & Co.

As president of H.J. Russell & Co. and Russell New Urban Development, H. Jerome Russell’s focus is on the firm’s strategic direction and new business development. Over his more than 30-year career, Russell has experience with beverage distribution, consumer marketing, banking, construction, and real estate, which has led him to his current role as the lead owner over the $250 million real estate portfolio and chairman of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE). In 1997, he was named to the board of Citizens Trust Bank, and was part of two successful mergers taken on by Citizens Trust Bank. He’s a member of the Urban Land Institute, Atlanta Rotary, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Young Presidents’ Organization, and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS Citizens Trust Bank Loan Committee chairman, Metro Atlanta YMCA, Central Atlanta Progress, Georgia Historical Society, Concessions International, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), H.J. Russell & Co.

Michael B. Russell

CEO

H.J. Russell & Co.

Michael B. Russell became CEO of H.J. Russell & Co. in 2003 and also serves as vice chair of its sister company, Concessions International. He worked for Portman Architects for three years after graduating from college. Russell has spent most of his career with H.J. Russell & Co., serving in a variety of executive and nonexecutive positions such as cost estimator, project manager, business developer, and division VP. As CEO, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction of the two major divisions within the company (construction and program management), which is recognized as one of the largest minority-owned construction and commercial real estate companies in the country. The Atlanta native has been involved in the construction industry in one way or another since his youth.

EDUCATION University of Virginia, Georgia State University Robinson School of Business (MBA)

INSPIRING PERSON Developer and architect John Portman

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Past president of the Association of Builders and Contractors of Georgia, co-chair of the Grady Hospital committee that led to a new governance structure (Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation), Georgia State University Young Alumnus of the Year

Tim Schrager

Founder and CEO

Perennial Properties

Tim Schrager is the CEO of Perennial Properties, an Atlanta real estate development and property management company he founded in 1988. Meeting what Schrager saw as a need for quality housing choices in older neighborhoods with deteriorating rental stock, Perennial Properties has focused on infill development in gentrifying areas, specializing in high-end apartment projects with street-level retail. Over more than three decades, Schrager and Perennial have been responsible for the development of numerous multifamily communities, as well as multifamily and retail mixed-use developments, in Georgia and Florida. Perennial also owns and operates Midtown Bowl. In 2024, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Schrager as a Most Admired CEO.

EDUCATION University of Southern California

HOMETOWN Omaha, Nebraska

FIRST JOB Picking weeds and digging ditches for irrigation

HOBBIES Art collecting, visiting art museums and galleries

FAVORITE BOOK The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION New York City

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS

Glennis Beacham

Owner and Founder

Beacham & Co., Realtors

Even though she is the principal of her own firm, Glennis Beacham continues to sell real estate full-time by choice. A managing broker runs the day-to-day operations of the company so Beacham can focus on what she loves most: selling houses. Beacham founded Beacham & Co. in 2006, and in 2024, partnered with Compass, a national residential real estate brokerage. Prior to founding Beacham & Co., Beacham was the top agent for 13 years at one of Atlanta’s oldest and largest real estate companies. She’s sold more homes priced $1 million and higher than any other agent in Atlanta real estate history, and in 2011 was the 13th realtor (and the first Georgian) to be inducted into Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s Billionaires Club. Beacham began her real estate career in 1982.

EDUCATION Auburn University

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Regaining my financial footing after my divorce

FAVORITE BOOK I love all the Harry Potter books.

NONPROFITS Winship Cancer Institute, in honor of my father

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Meryl Streep

Photograph courtesy of individual

David Boehmig

President, CEO and Founder

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

As president, CEO, and founder of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, David Boehmig has a hand in every aspect of the company’s work. His more than 25 years of experience in residential real estate is complemented by an additional decade in commercial banking, where Boehmig focused on real estate and small-business financing. The Atlanta Realtors Association named him Realtor of the Year in 2006 and a Captain of Industry in 2010. In 2022, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Boehmig as a Most Admired CEO. Boehmig serves on the board of directors of Atlanta Mission.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

FIRST JOB Mortgage loan officer for Georgia Federal Bank

HIDDEN TALENT I speak Korean.

FAVORITE BOOK Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Kind mercy wins over harsh judgment every time.

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Lake Como, Italy

Jenni Bonura

President and CEO

Harry Norman, Realtors

As president and CEO of Harry Norman, Realtors, Jenni Bonura oversees the operations of 12 sales offices, managing partnerships in the mortgage, title, and insurance ventures, and planning for the company’s future. Bonura became the CEO of the Atlanta luxury real estate firm before the age of 40, joining a rare group of women CEOs in real estate. Taking an active role in every aspect of the business, the Miami native particularly enjoys luxury-home marketing and sales, new-home and high-rise marketing and sales management, and coaching the current and next generations of sales leaders. A recipient of the Atlanta Agent magazine Industry MVP Award in 2025, Bonura started her career in real estate in 2002 as a sales agent.

EDUCATION Samford University

FIRST JOB I had two jobs the summer that I was 16: as an intern at an engineering firm and a server at an ice cream shop.

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Don’t judge a book by its cover.

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT South City Kitchen

BUCKET LIST Hang gliding

Photograph courtesy of individual

Kay Evans

Co-owner and Cofounder

Keller Williams Realty International, Southeast Region

Kay Evans received her real estate license in 1978, marking the beginning of a long and successful career in sales, brokerage, and real estate education. In 1999, with Bob Kilinski, Evans cofounded Keller Williams Realty’s Southeast Region, helping grow the company to the top organization in the metro Atlanta residential real estate market since 2011. In multiple years, the Southeast has been Keller Williams’s top-performing region. Evans and her husband, Glen, have a son, a daughter, and five granddaughters.

EDUCATION University of Louisiana at Lafayette

FAVORITE BOOK The Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Meryl Streep or Bette Midler! Why not?

DeAnn Golden

President and CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Appointed in 2022, DeAnn Golden is president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and leads over 1,300 associates with 27 locations across the state of Georgia. The company, which has a 62-year history in Georgia, is a real estate market leader and generated $3.9 billion in sales in 2024. Golden joined the company in 2004 and is a 30-year real estate veteran with vast leadership, training, coaching, and marketing experience. In 2023, Governor Brian Kemp appointed Golden, who served as president of the Atlanta Realtors Association in 2019, to the Georgia Real Estate Commission for a five-year term.

EDUCATION Tulane University, University of Georgia (MBA)

HIDDEN TALENT I was a competitive swimmer, reached national levels, swam in college, and later became a coach and certified water aerobics instructor.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE The toughest challenge wasn’t in the boardroom – it was rebuilding life after losing my husband while raising our two young children. At the same time, our industry was being upended by economic, technological, and structural change. I now lead with a deeper sense of purpose – knowing the most powerful leadership doesn’t come from perfection, but from perseverance.

Ben Hirsh

Broker and Owner

Hirsh Real Estate, Buckhead.com

At the age of 18, Atlanta native Ben Hirsh sold his established landscaping company to a competitor and set out to travel across the globe. His excursions led him to more than 40 countries. Upon his return, Hirsh turned his focus to real estate in Buckhead, founding Hirsh Real Estate. He was soon named one of Realtor magazine’s 30 Under 30 top real estate agents in North America. According to the Atlanta Realtors Association, Hirsh was the top-producing individual realtor in Atlanta based on sales volume in 2018 and 2019, and he is consistently among the top real estate agents in Buckhead. In 2024, Hirsch sold a Buckhead mansion for $19.8 million, setting a residential real estate transaction record in the city.

FIRST JOB I started a lawn care company at the age of nine and sold it to enable world travels at 18.

HOMETOWN Atlanta

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Being told that I was “not Buckhead enough” for a premier listing assignment by a prominent potential client was the rejection that pushed me to buy Buckhead.com and become the top real estate agent in Buckhead.

HOBBIES I love gardening and hope to have my own little farm in Buckhead one day.

Christa Huffstickler

Founder and CEO

Engel & Völkers Atlanta

In 2017, Christa Huffstickler joined the Engel & Völkers international network to open Engel & Völkers Atlanta, which has two dedicated divisions: traditional brokerage sales and new development sales and marketing. In 2024, Engel & Völkers expanded through the acquisition of AtHome & Co. and Davis & Hawbaker Real Estate Group. In 2025, Engel & Völkers announced its partnership with Curbio, a national residential general contractor that prepares homes for sellers and buyers. Huffstickler has specialized in residential real estate for more than two decades, and has worked on some of Atlanta’s premier condominium, townhome, and single-family-home communities.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Altoona, Pennsylvania

INSPIRING PERSON My husband. He is the most hardworking person I know, yet always puts what is best for the people around him above everything else and always does the right thing, no matter what.

Brandi Hunter-Lewis

Director of Luxury

Keller Williams West Atlanta

Formerly with Compass of Buckhead, where she ranked as the number one individual agent in 2021 and 2022, Brandi Hunter-Lewis was named the director of luxury at Keller Williams West Atlanta in 2025. Hunter-Lewis began her career with Keller Williams and since then has secured designations including Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS). She created a niche by becoming the go-to realtor for pro athletes and for Atlanta’s high-profile entertainers and reality TV stars including Kandi Burruss formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta; Grammy-nominated hip hop artists Offset and Cardi B, who initially starred on Love & Hip Hop: New York before becoming a breakout star; Angela Simmons of Growing Up Hip Hop; Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice; and a host of others. Having sold more than $200 million worth of homes over her career, Hunter-Lewis is a lifetime member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors’ Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Phoenix Award from the Atlanta Realtors Association; with UGA women’s basketball team: two SEC Championships and NCAA Women’s Final Four twice

Photograph courtesy of individual

Kevin Levent

President and CEO

Better Homes & Garden Real Estate Metro Brokers and Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Kevin Levent, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers and Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, has been in the business for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as an industry leader. He manages both brands as well as the mortgage, insurance, and title divisions of Metro Brokers, which has more than 2,400 sales associates in 27 offices throughout the region. An Atlanta native, Levent is a licensed broker in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.

HIDDEN TALENT I have a contractor’s license for residential and light commercial structures.

HOBBIES ATV riding

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Stone Mountain

BUCKET LIST Getting my kids married

Egypt Sherrod

CEO

Indigo Road

Egypt Sherrod is a real estate broker and CEO of the Indigo Road family of companies, which includes Indigo Road Realty, Indigo Road Design Group, and Indigo Road Home Furnishings. In 2025, Sherrod announced the launch of the Indigo Road by Egypt Sherrod Capsule Collection, with exclusive styles coming to over 300 JCPenney stores nationwide and online. Sherrod was also the host and executive producer of HGTV’s hit show Married To Real Estate, which aired in more than 82 countries and garnered more than 34 million viewers across the globe, and she’s also hosted Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins. Additionally, Sherrod is the author of Keep Calm . . . It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide to Buying a Home. Before real estate, there was radio. Sherrod’s radio broadcast career spanned 20 years, as she scored interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, and more, and was syndicated in more than 60 cities throughout the country.

EDUCATION Temple University

HOMETOWN Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS

Richard Aaronson

President and CEO

Atlantic Residential

Richard Aaronson formed Atlantic Residential, a private real estate development and management company based in Atlanta, in 1995. As company president and CEO, Aaronson is responsible for all Atlantic Residential’s operations throughout the Southeast and Midwest — overseeing development, leasing/sales, and management assignments. Through affiliated entities, Atlantic Residential currently owns and manages over 3,000 apartments and has developed mixed-use and residential projects with over 6,000 apartments and condos and an aggregate value of over $1.5 billion since inception. Previously, he served as development partner for Paragon Group and cofounded Jason Property Company, a regional apartment development and management firm based in Atlanta. A licensed real estate broker in the state of Georgia, Aaronson is also a frequent instructor of management certification courses.

EDUCATION University of Wisconsin, Emory University Goizueta Business School (MBA)

NONPROFITS Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hands on Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of individual

Steven DeFrancis

Founder and CEO

Cortland

Steven DeFrancis has over 30 years of experience in multifamily development and management opportunities. He founded Cortland in 2005 to focus on in-town, mixed-use, multifamily developments. Since then, Cortland has expanded into a global, vertically integrated, multifamily investment, development, and property management company. With a focus on providing a hospitality-driven, consumer-centric, and technology-forward approach to apartment living, Cortland is one of the largest multifamily owners in the U.S. as it owns and manages nearly 80,000 apartment homes nationwide. Additionally, DeFrancis is a member of the Buckhead Coalition, the Real Estate Roundtable, the Urban Land Institute, and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

EDUCATION University of Georgia Terry College of Business

FIRST JOB Busboy at Fuddruckers

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Harbour Island, Bahamas

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Mercedes-Benz Stadium

FAVORITE POWER LUNCH RESTAURANT Downwind Restaurant and Lounge

Photograph courtesy of individual

Tom Hill

East Region President

D.R. Horton

As East Region president of Texas-based D.R. Horton—the country’s largest new-home builder by volume—Tom Hill is involved in all aspects of land acquisition, development, construction, sales, and operations for more than ten D.R. Horton divisions across the Southeast. A native of Mount Olive, North Carolina, he’s been in the homebuilding industry for more than 20 years, joining Horton in 1997.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I have always had a passion for real estate, dating back to my early days, when my parents would look at homes for themselves. That fortunately led me into a career where I have been able to do what I enjoy each day. We build a lot of homes each year, but knowing that we are building them one at a time for a particular family, where their dreams and children will flourish, is a great feeling.

FIRST JOB Bussing tables at a Chinese restaurant. A tough boss at a young age will shape you.

INSPIRING PERSON My father, who always worked hard and taught me to value every dollar, dime, and penny, and the importance of family

Photograph courtesy of Pulte Group

Ryan R. Marshall

President and CEO

PulteGroup

In 2016, Ryan R. Marshall was promoted to president and CEO of PulteGroup, one of the nation’s most geographically and product-diverse homebuilders. With operations in 26 states, the company serves all major consumer groups through its family of national brands, which includes Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods. Marshall most recently served as PulteGroup’s president, with responsibility for the company’s homebuilding operations and its marketing and strategy departments. Previously he was executive vice president of homebuilding operations, and he’s also served as Southeast area president, Florida area president, division president in both South Florida and Orlando, and area vice president of finance. Additionally, Marshall is the 2025 board chair of the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

EDUCATION University of Utah, Arizona State University (MBA)

Rod Mullice

Managing Partner

Windsor Stevens

Rod Mullice is the managing partner at Windsor Stevens, a development firm that aims to create vibrant, walkable, and livable urban communities close to mass transit. Since 2009, Mullice has closed more than $150 million in transactions in urban development, financing, and acquisitions, and he led the team that renewed the lease of a 217,000-square-foot office building in College Park for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Southern Region headquarters. He also conceived, planned, financed, and managed the construction of the Pad on Harvard, a $20.9 million apartment community next to the College Park MARTA station. Mullice is developing The PROCTOR, a 142-unit apartment complex, which will include designated affordable units, near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail. Construction of the $55.6 million development is expected to be completed in May 2026.

EDUCATION Savannah State University, Harvard Graduate School of Design (AMDP)

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK During college, I became fascinated with building and infrastructure and the impact it had on our community, so I got a job working with an engineering firm that was rebuilding the Atlanta sewer system. It was a natural progression to structures as we seek to maximize clean water and share the many benefits of urban-core living.

Cherie Ong

Cofounder and Principal

Good Places

As a real estate developer and business consultant working to create innovative, sustainable, and equitable communities in Atlanta, Cherie Ong is cofounder and principal of Good Places, a firm that develops properties with mission and community impact at its forefront. Having previously managed a more than $40 million private real estate foreign investment fund, Ong now focuses solely on driving social impact catalytic efforts. This includes developing Atlanta’s first 100 percent affordable micro-housing apartments, converting a historic department store into an incubator for creative and socially conscious businesses, and launching a main street initiative promoting local businesses and economic investment.

EDUCATION The University of Melbourne, Securities Institute of Australia (GradD), Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (MA)

HOMETOWN Melbourne, Australia

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Wells Fargo Growing Diverse Housing Developers 2022 Cohort Participant, LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) Michael Rubinger Community Fellowship Award (2020)

FAVORITE TV SHOW Indian Matchmaking

Pam Sessions

President

Hedgewood Homes

As owners and operators of Hedgewood Homes, Pam Sessions and her husband, Don Donnelly, have designed and built more than 4,000 houses in the Atlanta region since 1985, including award-winning, smart-growth homes in neighborhoods such as Vickery Village, Woodstock Downtown, Alpharetta City Center/Voysey, and Manchester. Prior to beginning her homebuilding career, Sessions—who received her bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Georgia—studied photography with Ansel Adams and worked with the landscape photographer and writer Dave Bohn.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Atlanta

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Atlanta Agent magazine Developer of the Year (2023), Congress for New Urbanism Charter Award (2008), Urban Land Institute Development of Excellence Award (2006), Professional Builder National Builder of the Year (2003)

FAVORITE BOOK Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Donald R. Washington Jr.

Founding Principal

Bolster Real Estate Partners

Donald R. Washington Jr. oversees all phases of real estate investment and development for emerging communities throughout the Southeast and beyond for Bolster Real Estate Partners, which he founded in 2021. With over 15 years of finance, strategy, and business development experience, Washington leverages strategic partnerships and local market knowledge to design, finance, permit, construct, and rehabilitate high potential communities. He is a member of LEAD Atlanta, ULI (Urban Land Institute) Atlanta and 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

EDUCATION University of New Orleans, Georgia Tech (MBA)

FIRST JOB Bagger at H-E-B grocery store

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I played inside linebacker and won an SEC and NCAA College Football Championship under Nick Saban.

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Derek Luke

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

LEGENDS

Antonin Aeck

Aeck is chairman emeritus and a founding principal of the architecture, interiors, planning, and preservation firm Lord Aeck Sargent. His career began in Paris, where he worked on completing the late Le Corbusier’s final unfinished design commissions.

James R. Borders

Borders is CEO of Novare Group, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and development company. In 1992, he founded the predecessor to Novare Group; since then the firm has developed more than 16,000 multifamily residences in 50 communities, including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa.

Robert L. Brown Jr.

Brown established his firm R L Brown & Associates in 1984. He has held leadership positions with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and many other organizations. He is a former chair of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Jerome M. Cooper

In 1960 Cooper cofounded Cooper Carry, an architecture and design firm based in Atlanta. Cooper has received the Rothschild Award, the highest honor granted by the Georgia chapter of the American Institute of Architects; in 2018 the AIA named Cooper Carry its Architecture Firm of the Year.

Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III

Gellerstedt joined Cousins Properties in 2005 when it acquired his firm, and later led the company as chairman and CEO. Through high-profile urban deals and a major merger with Parkway Properties, he led z from an equity market cap of $665 million to more than

$3.8 billion.

Oscar Harris

A notable architect, fine artist, and author, Harris founded Atlanta’s Turner Associates, which designed parts of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the iconic Centennial Olympic Park light towers, the MLK Visitors Center, and Georgia State Student Center, among many other prominent projects. He now spends much of his time painting and encouraging students to enter the fields of architecture, construction, and engineering.

Bill Johnson

Founder of the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry and now design adviser, Johnson is an architect and interior designer lauded for his highly personal approach to restaurant design. Since launching his restaurant-design career with Atlanta’s Peachtree Cafe in the early 1980s, he’s worked on local projects including Chops Lobster Bar, Seeger’s, Aria, and Rathbun’s.

Robert Maricich

The chairman and CEO of ANDMORE from 2011 to 2024, Marichich transitioned to executive chairman of the board. As CEO of World Market Center in Las Vegas, Maricich helped raise more than $1 billiion to purchase a spate of showroom properties in High Point, North Carolina, merging them into a single entity that’s the world’s largest operator of showroom space home decor.

Lew Oliver

Oliver is an Atlanta-based urbanist, master planner, and designer who has helped advance New Urbanism and residential design. The principal of his eponymous firm, Oliver is a preferred design consultant of the renowned New Urbanist firm DPZ; he was instrumental in the design and development of downtown Woodstock, Vickery Village, and Serenbe, and has worked on scores of other projects nationally and internationally.

Steve Selig

During Selig’s tenure as president, Selig Enterprises has helped develop key projects such as the Buckhead Triangle, Logan Circle, the Plaza Midtown, the District at Howell Mill, 12th & Midtown, and the Works at Chattahoochee. From 1976 to 1980 he served as President Carter’s chief liaison with the business community, and he chaired the host committee for the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. His family endowed the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia.

William J. Stanley III & Ivenue Love-Stanley

Since 1978, Stanley and Love-Stanley have focused on integrating architecture and interior design. As one of the largest Black architectural practices in the South, they have been responsible for many landmark projects in Atlanta and throughout the region. Their award-winning projects include the Olympic Aquatic Center at Georgia Institute of Technology and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

John Wieland

Over five decades and with more than 30,000 homes, Wieland established his company as the Southeast’s leading builder of semi-custom homes. His community service includes chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, chairman of the High Museum of Art and head of the Emory University Board of Visitors. His art collection, focused on house,

home, and domesticity, encompass more than 400 museum quality pieces in nearly all medium.