This October marks the 40th anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign launched by the American Cancer Society (ACS) in 1985 to promote the vital importance of mammography and early breast cancer screening. Since then, the ACS has been at the forefront of education and driving significant progress toward better detection, treatment, and survivorship. In Georgia, this campaign has found a powerful partner in Genuine Parts Company (GPC), parent company of NAPA, an ally that has worked closely with the ACS to not only heighten awareness but also translate that awareness into meaningful fundraising and research advancements.

Turning Awareness into Action: Genuine Parts Company’s Commitment

Since joining ACS’s Men Wear Pink of Georgia campaign in 2018, GPC has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the cause. In that time, the company has raised more than $1.6 million, mobilizing senior leaders and employees alike to fuel this critical cause. But beyond the impressive fundraising totals, 2025 has brought a deeply personal connection to the fight against breast cancer for GPC’s leadership.

GPC Chief Financial Officer Bert Nappier’s life changed dramatically when he received a text from his wife Suzanne: “I can’t breathe…it’s cancer.” Those five words changed their lives, and her diagnosis fueled a new sense of urgency as he now embraces the cause not just as a company leader, but as a husband touched by the disease. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, underscoring that more must be done in the fight. Today, Suzanne celebrates survivorship, inspiring Bert and the entire GPC team to push harder than ever.

A Milestone Year: Record-Breaking Fundraising and Lasting Impact

Entering their eighth year of participation, 2024 proved to be GPC’s most successful year yet in the Men Wear Pink campaign. With Justin Ducharme, SVP, DC Operations and Logistics, and Matt Brigham, Vice President and Treasurer representing NAPA and GPC respectively, the company raised over half a million dollars, which the ACS honored by naming a research grant after the company: “GPC Keeps the World Moving Toward a Cure.” These funds are driving groundbreaking research, including pivotal work on HER2-positive breast cancer treatment resistance led by Dr. Alicia Llorente at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

Leadership Driving Change

GPC’s commitment runs deep within its leadership team. Besides Bert Nappier, other key figures like Tom Skov, EVP, Sales, NAPA, and 13 other executives from GPC and NAPA have been instrumental in amplifying the campaign’s impact. Their involvement highlights how corporate partnerships and leadership engagement can accelerate progress in cancer research and support communities affected by the disease.

The Local Impact: Atlanta Businesses Joining the Fight

By combining resources, influence, and heartfelt commitment, together GPC and ACS are making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and researchers. The funds raised in Georgia not only support lifesaving programs but also fuel innovative research that brings hope to millions worldwide.

This story is a call to action for Atlanta communities to join the movement—because together, we can keep the world moving toward a cure.

You can read more about Bert’s story, “Five Words,” or donate to Bert’s or Tom’s campaigns through the links below:

Men Wear Pink of Georgia: Bert Nappier | Men Wear Pink

Men Wear Pink of Georgia: Tom Skov | Men Wear Pink