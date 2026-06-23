The 2026 World Cup is upon us, and while grabbing a ticket to one of the eight matches Downtown is one way to experience it, it’s not the only one. The Carlyle, the Buckhead wedding and corporate events venue by 50-year-old Carlyle’s Catering, will be transformed for five weeks into a premier ticketed soccer experience, showing all 104 games taking place across the Americas. Called Match House, it’s a partnership between the family-owned corporate catering company and BGG, a storytelling agency. “It’s a place to come together as a community of fans and enthusiasts,” says Walt Torbert, president of Carlyle’s Catering.

The 11,000-square-foot venue will have 8 zoned areas for unique and high-spirited experiences, all anchored by premium food and beverage options. There are VIP hospitality suites, a Bar Hall and Social Hub for mingling, and an impressive Stadium Zone to view matches, which includes a 16-foot-wide viewing experience and stadium seating to replicate the energy of being in the bowl at a game. “We are providing a curated, premium experience that feels culturally significant to Atlanta,” says Michael McPherson, founding partner and managing director of BGG.

Match House goes beyond just a watch party venue, although it’s certainly a place to feel the momentum of the world’s largest sporting event. McPherson and Torbert want Match House to be a place not just for out-of-towners coming for a game, but also for locals who want to experience the event on their own terms in a luxurious and energetic sports-centered space focused on hospitality and communal interaction.

And that means at any time of day, in any mood, from 11 a.m. to midnight, depending on match times across the three different time zones. The venue will evolve, depending on what is going on. For example, for morning games, it is transformed into a coffee shop serving pastries and espresso beverages with plenty of space for meetings, working, and exploring cultural experiences; there’s an outdoor space called the Botanist Gin Garden for those who need a bit of respite surrounded by lush greenery during high-energy matches.

“It’s away from the activities and screens, and a good place to get away for a moment and relax in a little quiet,” says McPherson.Think a relaxed patio vibe with loungers and high-tops, with screens available for those who want to stay plugged in. “Match House is more than just a place to watch soccer—it’s a space where Atlanta’s creative community comes together and where guests can experience the city long before kickoff and long after the final whistle,” says McPherson.

Carlyle’s Catering has been an institution in Atlanta since 1976, so hospitality and food will be top-notch. Premium waitstaff will serve themed bites, such as crispy pimento mac n’ cheese bites and mini wedge salads in honor of Team USA, and jamon y queso croquettes and Moroccan chicken skewers as a nod to international teams. Curated bites will be available for every one of 104 games in addition to stadium favorite concessions, and globally inspired shareables, so no two visits will be culinarily the same.

The same spirit carries through in the cocktails and beverage options focused on seasonal and global moments; don’t miss the Match House Margarita, presented by Pantalones organic tequila, Matthew McConaughey’s tequila brand.

While the matches are a draw, they are not the only reason to stop by Match House. The venue will also feature a rotating mix of music, design, and cultural offerings that complement its food and beverage program. Collaborators include Third + Hayden founder Kei Henderson, hospitality entrepreneur Karl Injex, and brand partners such as Rémy Cointreau, FIJI Water, and Pantalones Tequila.

One of Match House’s most unique offerings is its ability to accommodate corporate parties of any size, with the venue reaching capacity at 500 people. “We’ve had people reach out for a last-minute corporate event for employees, especially since the ticket range is inviting, ” says Torbert. Companies can use daytime games as bonding experiences, such as in the VIP Lounge and The Club Suite (available for 25 to 50 people). Each has a private viewing area and lounge, as well as dedicated bartenders and premium waitstaff. Companies can also buy out zones for smaller hosted groups, opting for partial takeovers that combine multiple spaces, or even going for a full venue-branded buyout.

The team at Match House wanted to capitalize on the spirit of the World Cup and bring it to Atlantans, who might not be as familiar with the zeal, intensity, and fun the tournament can bring. “As Americans, not all of us grew up with soccer as the biggest sport in the world,” says Torbert, who intentionally did not book weddings or corporate events during the 5 weeks. “We wanted people to experience the tournament and the collective energy.”

Match House runs from June 11th until July 10th and is appropriate for all ages, including children. Tickets range from $25 to $125 per day.