Fancy-free, yet refined, Baton Rouge is the highlight of Louisiana. Layered in rich history and full of hidden treasures, a getaway to Baton Rouge is an invitation to a lively dinner party bursting with the joyful voices, welcoming faces, and vibrant flavors of Louisiana.

In Baton Rouge, food is more than a meal—it’s a way of life. With one of the hottest culinary scenes in the southern U.S., Baton Rouge is where you’ll find undiscovered gems that uphold traditions or put their own creative twists on the Spanish, French, African, Asian and Native American cultures that create this uniquely American cuisine. From po-boy shops to fine dining, Baton Rouge invites you to taste Southern tradition your way.

Start the morning with beignet fingers from Coffee Call or Southern-style breakfast at Zeeland Street Market. Try the famous savory and sweet pies from Michelin-recommended Elsie’s Plate & Pie for lunch and explore the eclectic shops of Mid-City. End your evening with cocktails and culinary fusion at one of the trendy restaurants in the Perkins Overpass District, like farm-to-table BLDG5, or enjoy scenic views from Tsunami Sushi overlooking the Mississippi River at sunset. Every culinary experience in Baton Rouge is shaped by unique culture and bold flavors.

Looking for recreation? Baton Rouge’s many golf courses are open year-round waiting for you to hit the links. Court To Table offers open play pickleball while dining on delicious food in drinks in its indoor/outdoor concept. Or take it slow at a BREC Park by kayaking or exploring a walking trail.

Find a sporting event to watch any time of the year in Baton Rouge. With two major universities in Louisiana State University and Southern University, college sports dominate Baton Rouge’s entertainment. You haven’t lived until you’ve experienced tailgating at an LSU Football game and watched the world-famous Human Jukebox marching band perform at Southern.

Baton Rouge is also the birthplace and home of Marucci, the official baseball bat of Major League Baseball. A small company that has transformed into a sports merchandise empire, Marucci is now hosting tours of its campus where guests get to see the bat-making process, explore the legacy of the brand, and purchase merchandise. It’s a perfect outing for sports lovers and families.

There’s something for everyone in Baton Rouge. You can taste it in the cuisine, hear it in the music and feel it in the attractions. History buffs can bask in the beauty of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol or tour Capitol Park Museum to learn about the rich history culture of the state, while those looking for a scenic experience can enjoy a riverboat cruise dinner or enjoy a walk on the levee along the Mississippi River. Mid-City shops like, Mimosa Handcrafted, Red Stick Reads and Red Stick Spice, inspire creativity shaped by determination and Baton Rouge’s rich culture.

Whether you’re seeking unforgettable food, rich culture, outdoor adventure, or the unmatched spirit of Louisiana hospitality, Baton Rouge serves it all with effortless charm. It’s a city that invites you in, encourages you to explore, and leaves you planning your next visit before you’ve even left. No matter what brings you here, Baton Rouge promises an experience that lingers long after the last bite, sip, or sunset.