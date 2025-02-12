Tupelo invites you to celebrate its story, spirit, and most famous native son with Celebrate Tupelo 2025—a year-long tribute to the milestones that have shaped the city. From its deep-rooted history and vibrant culture to the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley, this celebration offers countless opportunities for visitors and residents to connect, discover, and be inspired.

One of the most significant highlights of Celebrate Tupelo 2025 is the 90th birthday of Elvis Presley. Born in a modest two-room house in east Tupelo, Elvis Presley’s journey from small-town boy to King of Rock ‘N’ Roll forever changed the landscape of music and pop culture. Fans from around the world gather in Tupelo to pay tribute to the legend, visiting the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum, enjoying Fan Appreciation Day each August, and experiencing the city that shaped the early years of the global icon.

The celebration isn’t just for Elvis’ birthday. Many of Tupelo’s most beloved institutions will also reach milestone anniversaries, adding to the city’s rich legacy. Reed’s, the iconic downtown department store, marks 120 years, while MLM Clothiers celebrates 85 years of timeless fashion and personalized service. Johnnie’s Drive-In, where Elvis enjoyed eating, commemorates 80 years, and Dairy Kream, a local favorite for burgers and ice cream, reaches 70 years. These longstanding businesses reflect Tupelo’s deep sense of community and tradition.

Spring in Tupelo is synonymous with festivals, and the 2025 lineup does not disappoint. The season kicks off February 21-23 with the World of Customs Auto Show at the Tupelo Furniture Market. As Mississippi’s largest indoor auto show, it features an impressive array of classic cars, showstoppers, and mouthwatering food. The excitement continues May 2-4 with the Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise, when more than 1,000 classic and antique cars take over Downtown Tupelo. To learn more about all of the city’s upcoming events and festivals, visit tupelo.net/events.

While you’re here, dive into Tupelo’s culinary scene. Enjoy the southern meat-and-three plate on the back patio at Romie’s Grocery while tapping your feet to live music. For a taste of your grandma’s cooking, stop in at Sweet Tea and Biscuits Cafe and try their fried green tomato sandwich. For breakfast, try iconic Connie’s Chicken fried chicken biscuit smothered in white gravy, and don’t forget to grab a fresh blueberry donut.

Make sure to visit Tupelo’s three main shopping districts. Downtown Tupelo has local gift shops, specialty stores, and art galleries. Visit the Caron Gallery, where you can admire Mississippi made art, on Main Street in Downtown Tupelo. The Midtown District houses trendy shops, home furnishings, a florist, and more. Check out the Barnes Crossing District for national brands. Here you can visit Midnite Pottery, a local pottery shop and artist collective to find that special Tupelo souvenir.

With its incredible festivals, historic celebrations, and welcoming atmosphere, Tupelo is the perfect place for your next getaway. Stay close to the action at Tupelo’s newest downtown boutique hotel, Hotel Tupelo or enjoy a comfortable stay near the festivities at Comfort Suites, Candlewood Suites, or Courtyard by Marriott.

This year will be a celebration like no other, so pack your bags and head to tupelo.net to start planning your getaway today. Stay in the know on all things Celebrate Tupelo by viewing the calendar of events at tupelo.net/events/celebratetupelo2025 and imagine what you can do here!