Top off the 1st night of the Atlanta Jazz Festival with a tribute to the soulful music of Marvin Gaye with Lil John Roberts featuring Chae Stephen at Park Tavern on Saturday, May 28th at 10pm.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date(s): 05/28/2022



Time(s): 10:00pm



Venue: Park Tavern

Address: 500 10th St NE Atlanta

United States

Website