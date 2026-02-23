Tupelo, Mississippi, is positively the place for your next roadtrip. This charming Southern town offers exciting events, culinary artistry, and an upbeat live music scene that one would expect from the birthplace of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Spring festivals make for the perfect weekend getaway in Tupelo. From live music and food to the arts and a celebration of Tupelo’s favorite native son, the city’s culture shines through its unique festivals and special events. Rev your engines at the World of Customs Auto Show, February 27-March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 5. North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s season offers multiple opportunities to experience the symphony, March 28 at the historic Lyric Theatre and April 25 at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium. The Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise rolls into town April 30-May 2, bringing classic cars, live music, and a retro vibe to the Cadence Bank Arena parking lot. The annual multi-genre fandom event, Tupelo Con, takes place May 2-3 at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building 5. Check out Wing Fest May 29-30, in Downtown Tupelo’s Fairpark, where participants enjoy live music, and teams compete for the best wings around. Spring festival season culminates with the Tupelo Elvis Festival, held June 3-6, and Lee Williams Legacy Fest celebrates the iconic gospel tunes of a legendary musical artist, July 24-26.

Get to know the town that gave rise to the world’s greatest entertainer by delving into his early years. Born in a modest two-room shack in Tupelo, Elvis grew to become the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, forever changing the landscape of music and popular culture. Visitors can explore the humble home where he was born, a museum that chronicles his life, and the original church where he was deeply influenced by gospel music at the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Wander the grounds at the Birthplace and learn all about the early years of the man who became a global icon.

Whether your mouth waters for a taste of the South or an elevated culinary plate, Tupelo offers a positively flavor-filled epicurean expedition. Sweet Tea & Biscuits Café serves southern favorites passed down from generation to generation. Always save room for dessert! Sample international flavors at such local favorites as Casa D’Italia, Amsterdam Deli, or Sao Thai. Chef Dan Schroeder’s modern American cuisine delights palates at Park Heights. Try the Park Heights filet or the pan-seared mahi mahi served with local vegetables. The city’s dining scene boasts more than 200 restaurants, offering bold flavors and unmatched tastes that can only be found in Tupelo.

Live music in the birthplace of Elvis Presley is a must. The 10,000-seat Cadence Bank Arena hosts nationally known musicians in an amped-up arena setting, while Brick & Spoon offers acoustic sets over brunch each weekend. Lone Star Schooner Bar & Grill serves live music with delicious dishes and ice-cold beer, and Backline Music Hall is Tupelo’s newest venue for live local and regional talent. Visit tupelo.net/events to check out all the live music events happening in town.

Whether the great outdoors gets you moving or retail therapy is more your speed, Tupelo has something for everyone. Cycle the Elvis’ Tupelo Self-Guided Bicycle Tour or hike through centuries of history along the Natchez Trace Parkway. Explore the city’s many parks or visit surrounding state parks that provide the perfect day outside. Tupelo’s three distinct shopping districts boast everything from antiques to boutiques. The Barnes Crossing District is anchored by the Mall at Barnes Crossing and other nationally-known brands. The Midtown District is home to unique gift shops, interiors, and a florist, while the Downtown District has local boutiques, art galleries, and a 120-year old department store.

Tupelo is the heart of the homeland of the Chickasaw Nation. In late 2026, the Chickasaw Heritage Center will open, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the Chickasaw story, told from a uniquely Chickasaw perspective. The center may be accessed from the Natchez Trace Parkway, inviting visitors to explore Tupelo’s rich history as it relates to the First Americans who called this area home.

Tupelo gives visitors a chance to slow down, rest, and enjoy big-city amenities in a small-town setting. Find travel inspiration delivered straight to your inbox at tupelo.net, where curated itineraries and trip-planning tools make it easy to plan your getaway. Imagine what you can do here!