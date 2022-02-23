Looking for the ultimate destination wedding venue? You needn’t look further. PowerHouse Private Event Center is a waterfront event venue that sits directly on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia. Couples can host weddings, rehearsal dinners, engagement celebrations, and more while overlooking the gorgeous whitewater rapids the city is famous for- you might even catch a rafter paddling by while celebrating nuptials! This historic property was built in the late 1800’s as a source of power for the South’s largest textile mill at the time- Eagle & Phenix. Large turbines harnessed water and generated hydroelectricity to the property’s buildings. In 2018, W.C. Bradley Real Estate (owner and operator) renovated the property, preserving its rich past while adding all the conveniences and updates of the present. The result? The perfect blend of historic modernity that creates a memorable setting for unforgettable events.

PowerHouse is described as sitting on its own private island, as the property is only accessible via a bridge-like walking path. The industrial-meets-contemporary design encompasses exposed brick, large windows, and black steel accents that pair wonderfully with the organic beauty of nature the venue possesses. Wedding decorators will find it effortless to transform the venue into something beautiful for a couple’s big day. The venue offers multiple spaces for couples to choose from- with names deriving with the direction the river flows: The Lower PowerHouse, The Upper PowerHouse, and the Forebay.

The Lower Powerhouse is the largest of the three, and includes a catering prep and staging area, restrooms, and a handicap elevator that leads to a gorgeous, covered balcony overlooking the river. The balcony is a favorite feature of the space, offering picturesque views that are ideal for a cocktail hour or sit-down dinner. The Upper Powerhouse is often used as the ceremony area due to its large open-floor plan and natural light. The Forebay is the outdoor lawn area, often used for outdoor ceremonies and receptions. Don’t let weather worries dissuade you- the Forebay has the capabilities to be tented in its entirety. Ample power can be found throughout each of the venue’s spaces for DJs and bands. Couples can rent out each space individually or altogether. No two events are ever hosted on the same day, ensuring maximum intimacy and privacy for events.

A variety of amenities are offered at the PowerHouse, including preferred caterers, equipment rentals, security, valet, and more. The events coordinator at PowerHouse will assist future newlyweds from start to finish to make certain that come their wedding weekend all details are in place and ready to be executed. Upon arrival to the site tour, our staff will give couples a “PowerHouse Packet” which contains a multitude of recommended caterers, photographers, florists, wedding planners and more. The PowerHouse staff is understanding to the fact that a wedding is one of the biggest and most important events in one’s life, so they work hard to meet clients expectations and wishes.

Another great benefit of hosting your event at the PowerHouse? Location, location, location. Firstly, traveling to the venue is made easy by its convenient distance; the PowerHouse is approximately a 90- minute drive from Metro-Atlanta. Accommodations for out-of-town guests are also made simple. The PowerHouse partners with Hotel Indigo Columbus, the city’s newest luxury hotel also owned by W.C. Bradley Real Estate. The hotel is available for rehearsal dinners and wedding accommodations and just steps away from the venue. To make it even easier, all these details can be streamlined through our PowerHouse Events Coordinator. Voted Top 5 Overall Hotel Indigo Guest Experience by IHG® in 2021, couples and their guests will love Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, as well as brunch and mimosa flights at Denim & Oak Restaurant– both located in the hotel. Lastly, the location of the venue is unmatched, sitting right in the heart of Uptown. Wedding guests can continue the festivities elsewhere, as its just steps away from nightlife, restaurants, and retail. Be sure to stop by Banks Food Hall and grab a bite from one of the many local vendors inside!

Picture this: the taste of celebratory champagne, the feel of the breeze off the Chattahoochee River, and the view of a South Georgia sunset combined with love, laughter, and happily ever after. Something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new- this recently renovated, river venue is where modern meets history and where memories are made. Reservations for 2022 are booking up more quickly than usual, so reach out today to reserve your wedding weekend date. Our friendly event coordinator is happy to schedule a tour via in-person or Facetime.

The following poem was written for the PowerHouse by poet Nick Norwood. Artist Michael McFalls molded its powerful words out of Colten steel to create a 73-yard art sculpture. The sculpture now serves as a public art display mounted directly on the retaining wall of Eagle & Phenix Mills and PowerHouse. The elegant art piece can be seen as guests enter and exit the PowerHouse venue gates.

Powerhouse

“now that you are here

amid crag and gleam

mist-rise and vapor

dark jade frothing

into white lace

here where the rains

come to gargle

spit jets of spray

see herons creep

smokestacks peer

through high windows

spirits sleep

spool and spindle

shaft and shackle

tie-snake and eagle

sit still

as an old powerhouse

and mind your moorings

the river roaring.”

– Poet: Nick Norwood, Artist: Michael McFalls, Special Thanks: Marc Olivié and Marleen De Bode Olivié

Article Photography Credits: Haint Blue Collective Wild Side Creative Co., Faith Fallen Photography, Karissa Alexis Photography, & John Pyle Photography

Written by Kaitlin Moore, Marketing Coordinator, W.C. Bradley Real Estate

