The natural beauty of the sugary-sand white beaches of St. Pete-Clearwater combined with the emerald waters of the Gulf make it a uniquely beautiful destination. While this natural beauty may draw you in, there is so much more to see and do beyond the beach. St.Pete-Clearwater is home to world-renowned art museums, local galleries, and a thriving performing arts community. The art scene is infectious and offers something for every type of art enthusiast.

The crown jewel of the museum community is the highly acclaimed Dali Museum in downtown St. Pete. The building’s distinctive architecture combined with its extensive collection make it an iconic cultural destination. Beth Bell, Chief Marketing Officer at the Dali Museum is a long-time local resident and proud to be part of this art-loving community, but she also loves the surrounding beaches. “I live in North County and there are some really beautiful beaches in that area, but my favorite is Honeymoon Island, which is more of a state park, so you can kayak there, and it’s kind of an untouched, more natural landscape, which is beautiful.”

With no less than seven local museums, independent galleries and even artist collectives, many visitors make art the main focus of their trip, “I think some people find that a little bit surprising for this area, because we are so known for being a beach destination. From a cultural standpoint, we kind of cover everything.” Whether you’re a serious collector or just enjoy browsing, Bell is confident you’ll find something you’ll love, “We’ve got world class museums such as the Dali, of course, and a really vibrant local artist scene. We’ve got beautiful murals and collaborative artists who are constantly sharing their skills with the public, which is great.”

The museum is not only a local gem, but a truly extraordinary in the art world, “We are the first and only art museum in the southeast United States to have the three-star rating from the Michelin Guide. We’ve helped establish this art and culture movement in the community and we’re proud of that.” There are a few things that make The Dali Museum so unique, beginning with its collection, “We have a very comprehensive collection of his work covering a very large span of his life.” And while the museum is focused on one artist it’s also continuously evolving, “Innovation sets us apart. We’ve really created and developed a lot of experiences over the years that blend art and technology, and I think there’s an appetite for that and for experiencing art in a new way.”

Beth’s ideal day, when not exploring a museum, would involve getting outside with her family. “The St. Pete pier, has tons of activities and events going on, great for families. They always have a Fall Festival and a Spring Festival. They have a fishing area, a beach area, a great playground. It’s a great way to spend a morning.”

5 Places/Activities:

The Pinellas Trail: “The northern part is my favorite. There’s lots of pockets of these smaller, kind of quaint towns and cities within this area and you can bike the trail between them. You see a different side of the area with smaller shopping and great restaurants and good beer.”

Phillipe Park: “ It’s one of my favorites. It’s right on the water. Great for a picnic, great for a sunrise. I run it every morning.”

The Vinoy Park: “I think, is so beautiful, because you have the marina there and the pier, so a lovely place to stop and take in the views.

Spring Training: “ I am a big baseball fan. I love that there’s opportunities here. And of course, when it’s not spring training time, both the Phillies and the Blue Jays have minor league teams here, and the stadiums are great. They’re small, they’re quaint.”

Café Gala at The Dali Museum: “It’s named after Salvador Dali’s wife, Gala, and our chef has spent numerous summers in Dali’s homeland, on the coast of Spain, and brought back some amazing food. The menu is really authentic, and based on the places where Dali grew up, and it’s just delicious. You don’t have to come to the museum to go to the cafe. You can enjoy a bite sitting on the waterfront in our garden.”