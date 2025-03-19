Enjoy the sunshine of the outdoors at Albany’s Chehaw Park & Zoo! This family-friendly park offers an array of exciting activities perfect for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Located just under three hours from Atlanta, this local zoo offers locals and visitors a unique experience within a smaller setting. The park and zoo are both open every day of the week so no matter when you embark on your Albany adventure, you’ll have the opportunity to visit and explore.

The Chehaw Park & Zoo was founded on three guiding principles: conservation, education and preservation. In 1937, a 586-acre property was donated by local landowners to the state of Georgia and included many natural landmarks including a clear water bayou from the creeks that run along the property. This is when the land was developed into Chehaw State Park. In 1974, 100 acres from the property were leased to create a wild animal park and once the state heard about the proposal, they donated all of the land towards this effort! The city then had Jim Fowler who was both an Albany resident and the host of the show Wild Kingdom, design the wildlife area. Animals were acquired from the Tift Park Zoo in Albany and after receiving various accreditation, the wild animal park officially became the zoo that locals and visitors alike have come to love in 2016.

The park itself offers a ton of activities all of which are included with ticket admission. The Splash Park onsite, which is the largest in South Georgia, is the perfect place to let your kids run around and enjoy the fresh spring air! There are also six shaded areas with picnic tables, giving parents the chance to sit back and relax while the little ones run wild. The picnic tables also offer a nice reprieve from the elements and a place to have an afternoon picnic in style.

Looking to get the whole family moving? The park also offers outdoor recreation including fishing, disc golf, hiking and camping. With a fully-stocked catfish pond starting in April until October, there’s nothing like sitting on the dock, casting your reel and waiting for a bite. The pond also has a five-fish limit to ensure sustainable fishing practices. As for the Disc Golf Course, this 18-hole course has par 54 and is a favorite amongst visitors. If you’re more interested in being immersed in nature, the park is home to miles of single-track trails that go along wooden terrain.

Once you’ve explored the park and gotten your zoo pass, it’s time to experience the wildlife at Chehaw Park & Zoo! The zoo is home to 234 specimens which encompass 73 species of animals. This includes cheetahs, red ruffed lemurs, red kangaroos and others you may recognize! You can either walk around and explore the exhibits on your own or, if you visit during the weekend, you can check out the schedule of events going on. It can vary but typical activities include a rhino feeding, cheetah bone toss, petting zoo feeding and other exciting immersive options. These activities are included with your zoo admission.

If you end up visiting on the first Friday of the month with your little one, the zoo hosts a fun Cubs Program. It’s specifically tailored towards children ages 3 and 4 regarding their attention span and interests. Included with your zoo admission, this program includes a hands-on animal experience, a fun craft and an animal-related storytime.

As the warmer weather welcomes Albany, the fun is waiting to begin. There’s no better way to feel the movement of spring than spending the day at Chehaw Park & Zoo. Whether your family is looking to explore the outdoor recreation that the park offers or you’re looking to experience the excitement of the zoo with live feedings and various outdoor exhibits, this zoo truly has it all.