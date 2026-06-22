Thanks to the developers who build and maintain websites and web applications, billions of people can access and share information with the click of a mouse or button. But what exactly do web developers do and what kinds are there?

Web developers create functional, appealing websites for users to interact with. Web development is often categorized into the distinct fields of front-end and back-end development.

What Is Front-End Web Development?

The aspects of a website you see while you browse the internet make up the front end. This includes text, images, colors, menus, links, and more that work in unity to create a holistic user experience. Front-end developers help realize this user experience through writing and debugging the code that makes up the front end. These developers are also referred to as client-side or client-facing developers since the work they do is immediately apparent to website users.

Front-end web developers focus on the parts of a website or web application that users interact with directly. While designers often create the visual layouts and user experience (UX) plans, front-end developers bring those designs to life using code and interactive elements.

Front-end devs are responsible for implementing the user interface (UI), ensuring that content is displayed correctly, and making sure users can easily navigate the site or application.

What Skills Does a Front-End Developer Need?

Front-end developers rely on both technical abilities and soft skills to build effective digital experiences. Some of the most important skills include:

• HTML and CSS. These foundational technologies allow developers to structure webpage content and control layout, typography, and visual styling.

• JavaScript. JavaScript enables dynamic and interactive features such as animations, form validation, menus, and real-time updates within a web application.

• Responsive design. Front-end developers must know how to design and code layouts that automatically adapt to different screen sizes and devices.

• Cross-browser compatibility. Understanding how different browsers render websites helps developers identify and fix compatibility issues so that pages perform consistently across platforms.

• UI/UX awareness. While designers often create the visual assets, front-end developers benefit from understanding user experience principles so they can implement intuitive and accessible interfaces.

• Version control systems. Tools such as Git help developers track code changes and collaborate effectively with other team members.

• Creativity and attention to detail. Front-end development requires precision and an eye for design to ensure that layouts match visual specifications and function correctly.

• Communication and collaboration. Front-end developers frequently work with designers, back-end developers, and other stakeholders, making strong communication and teamwork skills essential.

What Is Back-End Web Development?

Back-end development concerns the behind-the-scenes software and coding that keep websites up and running. The back end is server facing, meaning it is connected to a server that relays data and provides functionality to a client computer.

When users enter information on a website, like inputting their email address, it goes through back-end pipelines and into the server for processing. Application programming interfaces (APIs) are used to keep communication channels open between computers and servers, and these interfaces live in a website’s back end.

Back-end devs write and edit the hidden code that maintains a website’s functionality. They keep watch over and make changes to APIs as needed.

Back-end developers also manage the databases that store and retrieve website data. This data includes user and session information, product and order details, and other useful items.

What Skills Does a Back-End Developer Need?

Because back-end web developers spend a lot of time with complex sets of code and data, they need to acquire a range of skills, which usually include:

• Server-side programming languages. Back-end developers commonly work with languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, C#, or JavaScript (Node.js) to build the logic that powers web applications.

• Database management. Understanding how to design, query, and maintain databases is essential. Back-end developers often work with systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, or SQL Server to store and retrieve application data.

• API development and integration. Back-end developers create and maintain APIs that allow different software systems and front-end applications to communicate with servers and databases.

• Server and infrastructure knowledge. Back-end developers should understand how web servers and hosting environments work. This includes familiarity with platforms such as Linux servers, cloud services, and container systems that run applications.

• Security practices. Because back-end systems handle sensitive information, developers must understand authentication, encryption, secure data storage, and protection against vulnerabilities such as SQL injection or cross-site scripting.

• Version control systems. Tools like Git, GitHub, or GitLab help developers track code changes, collaborate with team members, and manage software development workflows.

• Cloud and deployment technologies. Many modern applications run on cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, and back-end developers often work with deployment tools and automated pipelines to launch and update applications.

• Problem-solving and analytical thinking. Back-end developers must be able to diagnose performance issues, debug complex systems, and design efficient solutions for handling large amounts of data and traffic.

• Communication and teamwork. Back-end developers regularly collaborate with front-end developers, product managers, and other IT professionals to ensure that systems work smoothly and meet project requirements.

Client Side vs. Server Side: Which Path Is Right for You?

Choosing between front-end and back-end development often comes down to the type of work you find most engaging. Both career paths play essential roles in building modern websites and applications, but they focus on different parts of the development process.

Front-end development can be a great fit if you enjoy visual design, creativity, and improving user experiences. Back-end development might be more appealing if you enjoy logic, data management, and solving complex technical problems.

How to Start Your Web Development Career

As you prepare for a career in web development, consider Western Governors University for a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or certification that can help you stand above the competition. WGU offers accredited, online degree programs in IT — including a bachelor’s in software engineering — that let you study at your own pace, with no set log-in times for coursework.