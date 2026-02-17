In West Midtown Atlanta, where industrial corridors have evolved into some of the city’s most bustling hot-spots, one transformation stands out: 42West Entertainment Group. The event venue is housed in a building that once spent years sitting empty, a remnant of the neighborhood’s past. Its vast footprint and staggering ceilings had clear potential, but few could envision a future beyond storage. Thanks to a resourceful event planner with an eye for design, the real estate had a second chance to shine under the ownership of Lauren Pelissier and 42West was born.

“I knew it was a diamond in the rough,” Pelissier says about the space. “It was somewhat of a blank slate and I knew the bones were good. All it needed was my imagination and creative design and I knew it would evolve into something spectacular.”

Pelissier’s career had been defined by the top tier events she planned for decades in her hometown of Los Angeles. In 2020, she took a chance here in Atlanta, her second home, bringing her expertise and stepping fully into venue ownership. Her goal and vision were clear: preserve the heart of the building while redefining its function. Instead of erasing the brutalist identity, renovations were thoughtfully executed to elevate the space. Original concrete floors were restored, a statement brick wall refurbished and steel trusses remained visible— celebrated as architectural features rather than concealed as imperfections. New life was breathed to this historic structure.

Tucked away off Huff Road, 42West boasts three distinct event spaces behind its unassuming storefront. Through the speak-easy style gate entrance guests are instantly transported. The tree-lined walk, framed by the bespoke wooden fence, guides visitors to the massive main entrance. Inside the Main Space natural light pours in through iron doors and oversized windows, softening the industrial interior. A breathtaking brick wall anchors the room as one of 42West’s most striking features. Lounges with timeless furniture, playful throw pillows and eclectic rugs decorate the perimeter of the room, while hand selected raw material and mid-century elements strike a balance between rustic and refined.

Just outside the main entrance, the Patio dissolves the boundary between the interior and exterior. Modern black firepits and a sleek all-weather seating provide an outdoor refuge in the midst of the city’s hustle and bustle. Through an oversized rolling barn door lies the Annex—a cheerful stylistic sibling to to the Main space. The former garage honors exposed beams, covered with boho rope lighting, and a large black block statement wall. Up a few steps in the back of the Annex, you find the Gallery. In stark contrast to the warm eclectic vibe of the rest of the spaces, the Gallery has towering white walls, refinished concrete floors, and a hint of modern with the radiant rows of pendant lighting. Quiet luxury at its finest.

Together the spaces work effortlessly to transition into cocktail hours, corporate gatherings and celebrations alike—never feeling forced. Genres and spaces blend creating distinct moments throughout the evening. The architecture supports energy and socializing, allowing for layered guest experiences between the rooms. The atmosphere at 42West is effortless and organic blending Lauren’s tastes with the historic charm. Elaborating on the thought process behind her vision, the LA-native explains versatility was essential.

“The design is intentional enough for people to see their event in the space, but a blank enough that every event can make it their own. It is a perfect combo—you can walk in and host an event with very little decor or fully lean into the design elements that exist.”

The West Coast roots are subtle but unmistakable, lend a cinematic quality that highlights the artfully crafted mise en scene. The building on Huff Road now stands as both a functional event space and a bold design statement.