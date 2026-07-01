10 fun things to do for Fourth of July 2026 in metro Atlanta

Pied Piper Parade

When: July 4

Where: First Baptist Church of Decatur (Starting Point)

Cost: Free to Spectate and Participate (sign up here)

Details: Decatur’s Fourth of July celebration combines a community parade, live music, and fireworks in the heart of downtown. The Pied Piper Parade winds through the city with decorated bikes, wagons, floats, and costumed participants, accompanied by marching musicians, stilt walkers, and jugglers. G Clef & The Playlist perform before fireworks begin at dark.

Stars, Sips and Skyline: Fourth of July Rooftop Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Cost: $45 per person

Details: The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead hosts a Fourth of July rooftop party from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors can enjoy skyline views and fireworks with a live DJ to add to the festive vibes. Specialty cocktails will be available, as well as an “All-American BBQ Bites” station and complimentary tastings from Grey Goose. They will also host a pool party earlier in the day from 2 to 6 p.m. for a cost of $40 per person.

Fourth in the Park at Marietta Square

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square

Cost: Free

Details: The City of Marietta celebrates America’s independence with their annual Fourth in the Park Celebration. The event begins with the Freedom Ring Parade, which features local bands and businesses, civic organizations, beauty pageant queens, and more. Visitors can also enjoy live concerts, arts and crafts shows, and carnival games with fireworks to conclude the night.

Fernbank Celebrates the USA

When: June 27 to July 5

Where: Fernbank 3D Theater

Cost: Included with $26 Admission

Details: If you’re looking to avoid early July temperatures while still celebrating the USA’s birthday, look no further than Fernbank’s 3D (and air-conditioned) Theater. Special showings of American-focused documentaries will light up the museum’s giant screen. Find the daily film schedule here.

Salute to the Red, White and Blue

When: July 4

Where: East Point Commons

Cost: Free

Details: East Point’s annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue celebration returns with an afternoon and evening of live music, food vendors, and one of the largest displays of fireworks in South Fulton County. Held at East Point Commons across from the East Point MARTA station, local artists such as Atlanta rapper Young Joc headline the event.

Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race

When: July 4, 7 a.m.

Where: Race map can be found here

Cost: Free to Spectate

Details: The biggest 10-kilometer race in America takes another lap around Atlanta on July 4. Wake up early to cheer on racers (or if you’re running late for registration, limited spots are available) and still make it home in time for barbecue and fireworks.

Peach State Block Party

When: July 4, 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Underground Atlanta

Cost: $13 to $23

Details: This 21-plus event with food trucks, DJs, games, and dancing brings the Independence Day celebration to the Underground. Invite your friends, because tickets favor big groups. Early attendees can expect free barbecue while supplies last.

Acworth Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Cauble Park

Cost: Free

Details: Come watch one of the largest fireworks shows in Cobb County at Cauble Park. With live music, family activities, and a fireworks display, the event takes place on the banks of Lake Acworth. Kids can participate in face painting, bounce houses, and interactive games, while parents browse the crafts and treats of local vendors.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

When: July 1 to 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stone Mountain Park Memorial Lawn

Cost: $20 parking pass, $10 to $15 light show only ticket

Details: A one-of-a-kind drone and fireworks show lights up Stone Mountain for the first six nights of July. Shows begin at 9:30 p.m., but early attendance is encouraged as park gates will close once parking lot capacity is reached. Early picnicking is allowed, so bring a blanket, some food, and a frisbee to pass the time before the big show.

Lil Liberties and Sparkle in the Park

When: July 1 to 3 and July 4

Where: Lilburn City Park

Cost: Free

Details: Lil Liberties brings free popsicles, ragtime music, and community chalk art to Lilburn City Park in the days leading up to the Fourth of July. On Independence Day, pop a lawn chair on the green and enjoy live music, food, and a kids’ zone before the sparkling fireworks show at sundown.