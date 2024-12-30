Year in Review

From a close look at Georgia’s bumpy film industry to an interview with the Beltline’s beloved singing rollerblader, here are the stories our editors chose as their favorites from the past year.

Photo by Andrew Hetherington

The Great Reset: When will Georgia’s film industry find a new normal?

The Big Green Egg Turns 50: Inside its eggstensive cult following

What Happened to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame?

Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2024

Photo by David Walter Banks

Meet the Singing Rollerblader Who Makes People Smile Up and Down the BeltLine

A Love Letter to Houston’s Burger

Atlanta BeltLine’s Proposed Rail Is at a Crossroads

Photo by Martha Williams

Austin’s at Serenbe Summons Spirits Past

Photo courtesy of Tiny Doors ATL

Portals of Possibility: Tiny Doors ATL celebrates 10 years

Charles M. Blow Has a Proposition for Black Americans: Reverse the Great Migration

A Couple of Serial Entrepreneurs Just Bought Up a Bunch of Historic South Downtown. Now What?

Danielle Deadwyler: Made in Atlanta