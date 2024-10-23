Atlanta’s Best New Restaurants of 2024

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Edited by Vené Franco

Written by Wendell Brock, Daniela Cintron, Carly Cooper, Craig Edwards, Vené Franco, Christiane Lauterbach, and Xavier Stevens



I don’t know about you, but for me, keeping up with Atlanta’s restaurant scene can be, in a word, overwhelming. Even for someone who covers food for a living, it’s a challenge to monitor the relentless pace of change in our city. Throw in a historic water main break and the closing of some of our favorite places, and it can border on heartbreaking. It’s been two years since the magazine’s last “best new restaurants” roundup, so, for this issue, we decided to backtrack a little further than usual, to early summer 2023, so we could include more restaurants. Because, you know, what with the topsy-turvy state of the world and all, you may have missed a few.

A recent industry report from the National Restaurant Association confirms what you already know: Costs (food and labor) are up, staffing is an issue, competition is fierce, consumers want value, and, yes, people still love restaurants. Eating out offers respite from cooking at home but also comfort, entertainment, connection, and discovery of new tastes and cultures. Bottom line: Y’all still want what restaurants have to offer.

And we want you to enjoy the best experiences out there. So read on, take notes, and prepare to dine, my friend. There’s a lot of goodness being served up, and plenty more to come.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Buttermilk Biscuit

Restaurant owner LeAnna Lynn found a way to pour her expertise in marketing and branding into a delightful business batter, which combines biscuit obsession, winning brunch recipes, banging craft cocktails, and a focus on customer service. Lynn’s vigilance on all fronts has kept this modest College Park dining room packed, not just on weekends but on most weekdays. And that’s no small feat in this corner of the Tri-Cities, where there is some serious competition for the mimosa-sipping, fried-chicken-and-waffle-loving throngs. The diversity of her patrons is broad and includes office workers, tourists, girlfriend gatherings, solo diners, couples, and families with children. The vibe leans more community than party scene—though, that said, the chatter and alcohol flow as easily as the maple syrup come noontime, and the piped-in music adds a popping vibe to the room. There are no TVs, as Lynn prefers to encourage connection and conversation. And to those who say the room is “tight,” a criticism that Lynn chose not to ignore, she has signed a lease for the spot next door and plans to build an archway connecting another dining room space this fall.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

So, in a place where the tagline is “Happiness is homemade,” let’s get to what her kitchen crew does best. The must-haves: the Biscuit Trio (blueberry lemon, garlic cheddar, and traditional buttermilk, served with three jams); fried green tomatoes; chicken and waffles; Cajun shrimp and grits; and don’t miss out on the deviled eggs. The new Waffle Stacker Sammich, a customer’s idea, is a tower of crispy chicken breast and eggs packed between two fluffy mini waffles, and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar and a pour of syrup. On the drinks front, popular sippers include the Rise Up Mimosa, the Proud Mary (a Bloody Mary made with Teremana Blanco Tequila), and the Hennessy Espresso Martini (made with Hennessy Cognac, Kahlúa, and Baileys Irish Cream). Whew! Make room for a nap. –Vené Franco

Photograph by Martha Williams

Du Bu Gong Bang

As long as there have been Korean restaurants in Atlanta, there has been tofu. Du Bu Gong Bang—a Duluth newcomer specializing in heavenly soft tofu stews, served in hazardously hot stone bowls—elevates the experience.

Du Bu Gong Bang crafts its next-level bean curd every day from organic, non-GMO beans imported from South Korea—an artful process that yields luxuriously silken curds. Therefore, every visit should begin with a pot of soon dubu (soft tofu) stew, be it plain and snowy white, spiked with fiery red kimchi, or nestled among oysters. While the kitchen works its magic, nibble from the tray of complimentary banchan (side dishes); sip tea, beer, soju (a clear spirit traditionally made from rice), or makgeolli (milky rice wine); and familiarize yourself with the setup—chopsticks, spoons, and napkins are tucked away in a drawer at one end of the table.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Photograph by Martha Williams

The centerpiece of your meal—that bubbling mini cauldron of custardy tofu in hot liquid—arrives in a rush of steam and drama. This is your cue to scoop rice into your bowl, ladle it over with stew, and drink in the warm, soul-centering pleasure of glorious tofu.

But that’s not all. Du Bu Gong Bang also offers solid Korean barbecue (our favorite dish is the sticky-sweet, L.A. kalbi–style short ribs); crispy-skinned grilled mackerel; and killer jeon (pancakes) stuffed with seafood and scallion or kimchi and squid. These fat, greasy-in-a-good-way savories just might give the tofu a run for its money.

And you may even forget you’re in a Pleasant Hill Road strip mall. Modern and expansive, the space seems designed as a cool, calming counterpoint to the bold, punchy flavors. The dining room is subtly elegant: wooden tables; brick, stone, and tile walls in neutral hues; one splendid, light-strewn, container-bound tree, with bark so gnarly and leaves so delicate, you wonder if it’s real. Alas, the plant is fake, but everything else about Du Bu Gong Bang is the genuine article. –Wendell Brock

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Ginsberg’s Refresher

Bringing a food truck to Wild Heaven Beer in Avondale Estates was a good idea. But what made it genius was persuading chef Todd Ginsberg (The General Muir, as well as Krog Street Market’s Fred’s Meat & Bread and Yalla) to work his sandwich magic on a freewheeling menu. The masterful Ginsberg can play it casual, for sure, but he is no stranger to loftier epicurean endeavors. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he is a veteran of hoity-toity fine dining rooms in New York, and the mastermind behind Atlanta’s iconic Bocado burger of the mid-aughts and Howell Mill dining days of old.

Ginsberg was pretty much a yes from the beginning. He was a fan of Wild Heaven brews (he’s partial to their pilsner-style Emergency Drinking Beer—“it drinks well with everything”), and he liked the taproom’s community vibe and kid- and dog-friendly courtyard. It wasn’t long before a glistening blue-green truck from Texas rolled up and local designer Rob Herrema created the nostalgic logo, based on an old gas station sign that Ginsberg had seen in Highlands, North Carolina. Ginsberg’s chef/partner, Eli Quintero (formerly of Rumi’s Kitchen), handles the day-to-day, prepping in the brewery and finishing the cooking in the kitchen of the food truck, where diners pick up their food after ordering from inside at the brewery counter.

“I try to make things people feel comfortable with, but make them better than if they’d made them at home or went to a fast-food place,” says Ginsberg. “Making them better” is an understatement. You can count on finding a burger (ground chuck/brisket/short rib, with pickle, mayo, and American cheese on a sesame seed potato bun). Fall brings lemon pepper wings (fried with lemon juice, zest, butter, Sichuan pepper, and other seasonings) and a crispy oyster po’ boy with a Fresno chile and fish sauce caramel aioli and Vietnamese cabbage slaw. Among the snacks and sides are glass-noodle salad, smoked salmon dip, and a hot and soft pretzel with chile-cheddar sauce. The beer, the food, the camaraderie. It’s a win-win-win. –Vené Franco

Photograph by Martha Williams

The Little Hippo

If you have lived on the east side of town for as long as I have, you have witnessed several extraordinary transformations. Twenty years ago, Decatur became an almost-overnight sensation, shedding its poky, sleepy image to become a sort of Berkeley of the South. Since then, East Atlanta, East Lake, and Kirkwood have re-created themselves. To me, the biggest surprise of all has been Avondale Estates, a sort of suburban Brigadoon with a Tudor village, a secret lake, and quietly luxurious streets, which now host remarkable restaurants, breweries, and gourmet merchants. The latest to join the fray is The Little Hippo, named after Aaron and Jamie Russell’s pit bull mix. Aaron is one of the best-pedigreed chefs in town (see his notable work at Poor Hendrix, which he and his wife also own). The Little Hippo’s setting, entirely outdoors, with an expanse of Astroturf surrounded by real vegetation in giant planters, attracts a crowd. Children and dogs frolic while parents order sophisticated sandwiches, fun cocktails, and an array of soups, sides, and desserts I can vouch for.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Photograph by Martha Williams

Almost all the sandwiches come on reasonably sized, soft seeded buns. Vietnamese-style fried fish, served with the accoutrements of a banh mi; a lamb burger made of a spicy merguez; an Italian meatball hoagie (Mondays only); fried mortadella; and Italian deli meats will fill you with delight. Even nonvegetarians rave about the pita with beets, tahini, and cucumbers. The picture-perfect and beautifully balanced ginger carrot soup and the classic potato salad are worth adding to your order. Relax with a Velvetini made with Fords Gin, or a strong margarita in a glass rimmed with Tajín. For dessert, a classic ice cream sandwich carries the handheld theme through to the end. Nothing costs an arm and a leg, and everything is super tasty. –Christiane Lauterbach

Photograph by Martha Williams

Little Sparrow

Ford Fry’s latest hot spot swaps one type of comfort for another. Out with JCT Kitchen’s famed fried chicken; in with thrice-fried frites, rich raclette, and melt-in-your-mouth onion soup. Executive chef Bob Ryan is no stranger to butter, putting a hearty touch on French bistro–inspired fare. A complimentary baguette with salted butter starts off every meal on the right note. Addictive pillowy ricotta gnudi are served cacio e pepe style (with Parmesan and black pepper). The signature dish, La Vie en Rose, offers a creative spin on steak frites, with the steak served haché (as minced beef, re-formed into a patty) rather than as a slab of meat. Most entrees, from seafood to meat, come with tableside sauce pours for extra-indulgent flair. Tantalizing chocolate soufflé takes an extra 15 minutes to prepare, but you’ll need that time to digest anyway. After a meal like this, we prefer pastry chef Chrysta Poulos’s “fancy” soft-serve ice cream, swirled high with olive oil, honey, and fennel pollen or anointed with seasonal fruit and ample vanilla crumble.

Balancing the heavier food, cocktails are light and bright. The Second Verse adds a dollop of red wine to an effervescent combination of vodka, lemon, club soda, and pamplemousse, resulting in a float. Le Petit Martini is simple and classic, served ice-cold for a respectable $10. Add in a nice by-the-bottle wine list and a buzzy bar, and Little Sparrow is just as good a place to grab a drink and app as it is for dinner.

The space, too, has been transformed, abandoning a farmhouse-chic interior in favor of a moody brasserie look. Molded ceilings and patterned tile floors complement dark leather booths and wooden tables, eliciting warmth. Large windows look out onto the lush and convivial courtyard, bringing a bit of the outdoors in. Upstairs, Bar Blanc offers cocktails and steak frites in a more intimate yet stylish atmosphere.

From the welcoming vibe to the heavenly flavors, Little Sparrow soars in a city full of stellar restaurants. –Carly Cooper

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Nàdair

From Woodfire Grill to Gunshow to Revival, we’ve followed chef Kevin Gillespie without hesitation, and gladly. And with his memorable turns as a popular contestant on Top Chef, we’ve followed his story and his menus ever since. When his latest venture called for a trip, culinarily speaking, to Scotland, there was pause—but for how long, really, a minute? With one red-bearded, kilt-clad chef at the helm, reservations were booked weeks out from the start.

Nàdair means “the way of nature” in Scots Gaelic, and the restaurant is an homage to Gillespie’s Scottish heritage and boyhood trips across the pond. The menu also nods to time spent with relatives in the South and summer vacations in the state of Maine.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

A huntsman-inspired bar is your point of entry. Mementos hither and yon draw the eye: framed swatches of the family tartan, game bird illustrations, inherited World War I military caps, Scottish and North American deer antlers, a chest of heirloom silverware, and clusters of vintage glassware. Ask, and your bartender (the masterful Eric Simpkins) may share stories about the Celtic bric-a-brac as he pours whiskey cocktails, herbal and citrusy gimlets, and sparkling punches, or whips up an impromptu libation, as is his wont. It’s a spirited prelude to eating a la carte at the bar or before prix fixe dining in the main room.

Facing the woodlands of Zonolite Park, the dining room’s foresty ambience is underscored by woven rugs in a teal and peach tartan, tan leather banquettes, wooden dividers, and walls painted in serene greens. This pleasantly mossy milieu is the backdrop for stunning starters, such as oven-roasted Georgia mushrooms with a fried farm egg, torn bread, and swirl of red wine hollandaise, or Scottish cheese dumplings paired with braised cabbage, crispy onions, and cheddar. Among the on-point mains are grilled scallop and peach-glazed pork belly, and wood-grilled Wagyu beef coulotte. A short list of dreamy desserts (creamy pie, spiked trifle, spiced and fruit-topped ice cream, and figgy shortcake) impresses. But the evening’s scene-stealer is the heavenly knot of a dinner roll called an Aberdeen Buttery.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

According to sous-chef Olivia McCoy, this Scottish creation is reminiscent of the croissants requested by summering French aristocrats back in the day. Her artful bread shines with a golden, salted, crackly crust over airy wisps of buttery dough. And so, once again, with each bite, each story, we are transported. –Vené Franco

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Pata Negra

For more than 20 years, chef Octavio Aguirre dreamed of opening a restaurant specializing in mezcal, and today, that dream has come true with Pata Negra. The mezcalería was an idea that felt almost impossible when he arrived in Atlanta 11 years ago, as the city’s palate was unfamiliar with the kind of Mexican food that he wanted to serve. Diving into his experience working the maguey fields, growing the plant that’s essential for producing Mexican spirits, as well as helping his family sell tacos as a child, Aguirre brings the flavors of rural Mexico to Atlanta. Those flavors are rooted in such ingredients as corn, chiles, beans, and Mexican herbs. Through his food, Aguirre offers a true reflection of himself and his story.

A visit to Pata Negra in Brookwood Hills, on Peachtree Road, should start with Carne Apache to share—a beef tartare elevated with chipotle, dried peppers, and fresh Mexican herbs. Temporada de Lluvias (“Rain Season”), a dish honoring the time of year when crops flourish, features risotto with huitlacoche—a corn fungus with a truffle-like taste—paired with perfectly seared scallops and the rich flavor of poblano peppers. Aguachile de carne encenizado is a favorite. Typically, aguachile is made with seafood, but, giving a nod to the rancher’s land that Aguirre grew up on, the teres major (a flavorful cut of beef also known as the petite tender) is the star of a dish where the smokiness of roasted habanero peppers meets citrusy lime sauce.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Despite the variety of dishes, they all have one thing in common: They honor the land. Aguirre’s signature cooking technique is turning ingredients such as tortillas, peppers, corn, and garlic into ashes by cooking them over the fire, then incorporating them into the dishes for complexity and smokiness. The smokiness in the dishes, including the desserts by chef Ricky Saucedo, is a reflection of the flavor of Pata Negra’s main character, the mezcal. Sip on some rare, limited-edition, and collectible mezcals through an almost spiritual mezcal tasting that starts with lighting up sage and palo santo to set the tone right at your table. The mysterious atmosphere of the restaurant, with its smoky black walls and dim lights, carries the experience beyond the menu.

As the first mezcalería in Georgia, Pata Negra is a testament to Atlanta’s culinary evolution, bringing new flavors and techniques to a city eager to explore. –Daniela Cintron

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Pendolino

Sometimes a new restaurant comes along at the right time, in the right place, and within weeks it becomes the neighborhood go-to. And so it is with Pendolino, an Italian-inspired establishment named after an olive tree variety, with a casual trattoria vibe but seriously swanky flair and a crowd-pleasing menu. This is chef Kevin Maxey’s first time out as an owner. The restaurant veteran, formerly known as Ford Fry’s right-hand man, found an ideal spot tucked inside Chastain Market, just off Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. With an airy and well-appointed main dining room, quiet back room, elegant marble-topped bar, and stylish patio, the setup works for dinner meetups, small celebrations, after-work cocktails, or solo dining—a versatile hub for its tony patrons.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

The staff are easygoing and affable, quick with suggestions, and if you time it right at the bar, mixologists may invite you to taste-test as they tinker with new recipes. The drinks selection features signature cocktails (try the deep red, Manhattanesque Via Romana) and noteworthy wines (the crisp Puiatti sauvignon blanc hits right after a long day). Antipasti include citrus olives, fried calamari, bite-sized panini di pancetta, and an exquisite BBQ octopus potato salad with crispy pepperoni and celery. Glorious wood-fired pizzette (the mushroom carbonara with garlic crema, pecorino, and cured egg yolk is superb), plus brightly dressed salads and small plates, such as oven-roasted prawns with a savory sausage butter, could easily make for a light meal. Entrees feature seafood, pork shoulder, veal-ricotta meatballs, chicken scaloppine, and pasta dishes such as ricotta ravioli and Gulf shrimp paccheri alla vodka—there’s even a Gorgonzola burger with balsamic onions and frites. For dessert, a drip coffee and an order of spumoni semifreddo with sea salt and olive oil are the perfect sendoff before saying arrivederci. –Vené Franco

Photograph by Martha Williams

Pizza Verdura Sincera

Vegans of Atlanta: Rejoice! There’s a new pizza spot in town with entirely plant-based pies, using ingredients that are certified organic, non-GMO, or kosher. And it lives up to the hype. Nonvegans of Atlanta: Don’t be scared. You’re going to love it too.

Pizza Verdura Sincera in Little Five Points started turning out pizzas from plants at the end of April, and the veg pies are sincerely fantastico. Executive chef Robert Hart is cooking up pizzas in an irresistible combination of New York and Neapolitan styles. Each pizza has a center that’s bubbly and foldable and holds toppings well, with outer edges featuring a crust that is airy, crisp, and chewy. One of our favorite pies is the Come La Carne. It marries a classic margherita of housemade plum tomato sauce and plant-based mozzarella with vegan pepperoni and sausage, producing such incredible taste and texture that even the most skeptical carnivores will find it difficult to believe that it’s vegan. It’s a pizza full of flavor and feeling.

Other hits include the unique Messicano, which comes with a vegan mozzarella and cheddar blend, topped with spicy vegan sausage, sweet and hot peppers, roasted corn, onions, garlic, and ginger. A seasonal off-menu pizza called Bianca con Funghi has a delicious white sauce, dollops of black truffle and sea salt ricotta, wild mushrooms, and a balsamic glaze. Owner David Smith says more seasonal pies are in the works.

Photograph by Martha Williams

We also love the crisp Caesar salad, with housemade dressing, freshly toasted garlic and olive oil croutons, a generous splash of capers, and a sprinkle of vegan Parmesan. There’s a nice selection of beers, wine, and a sparkling rosé. Dessert options include tiramisu, a raspberry passion fruit torte, and the standout, a glorious cannoli made in-house. The pastry’s crispy shell, filled with a sweet vegan cassata cream and topped with miniature vegan semisweet chocolate chips and a sweet-tart Fabbri Amarena wild cherry from Italy, is, in a word, perfetto. –Craig Edwards

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Raik Mediterranean

Faiq Usman tiptoes through his kitchen every morning. He moves slowly but surely, striking his pen on a notepad to mark low inventory on ingredients such as allspice, chickpeas, and lamb shanks. When his staff arrive, an hour later, he sends them off to shop in preparation for an intense night of cooking for a full house. Although it’s routine for any chef, Usman views inventory as a ritual. He emulates his grandmother, who raised him in Galilee. She catered weddings for their Palestinian community, and as a kid, Usman snuck into the kitchen to watch his grandmother lead the show and delegate tasks to the other village matriarchs in order to feed up to 700 people. When he was a teenager, he stepped into the kitchen and learned her recipes.

Usman is the co-owner and chef of Raik Mediterranean, an upscale Palestinian restaurant in Suwanee that opened in March 2024. The restaurant is a family affair, with the extensive menu featuring many of his grandmother’s recipes in the form of spreads, meze, salads, kebabs, and mains such as lamb shank and housemade falafel. Usman’s wife, Jilan Aboneaaj, helped design the interior with cream-colored tiles, deep sage banquettes, and olive trees that pay homage to their shared Palestinian culture. The name Raik honors the proprietor’s late older brother, who died when Usman was a teenager. “The restaurant is much larger than anything I’ve done,” he says. “Everything from the design to the recipes is so intensive, but when you see the reviews, I feel so fulfilled.”

In 2009, Usman immigrated to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where his brother owned and operated Haifa Falafel, a fast-casual joint that served falafel and shawarma off the spit. Usman married Aboneaaj in 2013, moved to Atlanta, and opened Cafe Raik in 2014, another Middle Eastern fast-casual place. The cafe succeeded for years through takeout and delivery, but the Covid-19 pandemic hurt business. “We looked around Atlanta at the time, and saw only Persian restaurants with high-level Mediterranean food,” Usman says. “We felt we could do something bigger and bring the flavors from the Palestine/Lebanon region to the same level.”

The spices Usman uses set the restaurant apart from other local upscale Mediterranean spots, such as Delbar or Rumi’s, that use Persian flavors of sumac or saffron. Usman leans on za’atar, cumin, and Palestinian olive oil to create a distinct nutty flavor. In the fried kibbeh, Usman uses pine nuts mixed with cumin-spiced bulgur wheat and ground beef. The Palestinian Mhammar flatbread (taboon) features shredded chicken in a sumac spice blend with sauteed onions and roast tomato that hits like comfort food. Even Middle Eastern mainstays stand out, such as lamb shank, which did fall off the bone, paired with a sweet-and-sour tomato pomegranate sauce.

Raik opened amid the Israel–Hamas War, a conflict that has caused great suffering for civilians in the region. Usman says that his restaurant and food aren’t about politics, but the conflict served as a motivator during the restaurant’s construction for him to see his vision of Raik through. “This food is my culture and heritage, and I want to share it with others,” he says. “My hope is that I can show that Palestinians have tradition, heritage, and a story through our food.” –Xavier Stevens

Photograph by Martha Williams

Southern National

The larger-than-life personality of stand-up comic, chef, and all-around eccentric Duane Nutter is on full display at this restaurant, where he cooks and personally expedites singular food you will love. A gentle giant, he prepares exuberant dishes like no other. He earned Atlanta’s pride when, together with business partner and jack-of-all-trades Reginald Washington, he started the best airport restaurant in the country: One Flew South, on Concourse E of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. After several years in Mobile, Alabama, he is back as a James Beard Award finalist and among the best chefs in the Atlanta area. The bread service alone (sheet-pan biscuits, johnnycakes, and more, with suitable accompaniments such as peach chutney, cane syrup butter, and jalapeños) is worth the trip.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Photograph by Martha Williams

His smoked turkey and corn soup with big-pearl couscous and a sassy chimichurri sauce, his medley of grilled okra and shishito peppers, and his vegetable plate spiced with za’atar are all amazing. Count on pimento cheese with pickled goodies, homemade crackers, and pork loin rubbed with coffee in a red wine sauce. The cocktails, created by star mixologists Greg Best and Paul Calvert from Ticonderoga Club, are terrific, and so is the wine list. The suave design by Smith Hanes, the important art, and the hip location right in the middle of Summerhill let you know from the start what contemporary Southern culture is all about. –Christiane Lauterbach

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Two Fish Myanmar

Clarkston, an almost unprecedented community some call the Ellis Island of the South, is a center for immigrant and refugee relocation and assistance. Never particularly slick but fascinatingly diverse, the little city that could just got a spectacular example of new urbanism. Two rows of pristine white buildings face one another with an attractive courtyard in between; the tenants are all small restaurants owned by immigrant cooks. Anchored by an evangelical church, the development is home to Ethiopian, Middle Eastern, and Burmese businesses. The sorely missed Two Fish Myanmar, formerly a house restaurant with limited hours on the other side of I-285, is now going all out in a tiny dining room with a tidy counter and a two-sided ledge open to the outdoors.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Yapar Shel, smiling and super hospitable; his wife, Roi San, who does most of the cooking; and their older daughter are busy in an establishment where their youngest daughter often does her schoolwork behind the counter. The food is simply brilliant—intriguing soups full of crunchy ingredients, salads using fermented tea leaves and fried shallots, whole fish with Sichuan pepper, an array of wheat or rice noodles flavored with shrimp paste or fish sauce and containing a wealth of fresh ingredients, colorful milk-based desserts with rose water or pandan and sago pearls—and it all comes at an unbeatable price. Be aware that the minuscule dining room won’t be able to accommodate a large group, but takeout is a perfect option. Two Fish Myanmar caters as well, and its menu is one of the most varied and delicious in town. –Christiane Lauterbach

Plus 12 more to check out

Auburn Angel

(Global fare, heavenly desserts; Sweet Auburn)

Breaker Breaker

(Seafood, boozy BeltLine patio; Reynoldstown)

Brush Sushi

(Premium sushi, cocktails; Buckhead)

Capolinea at Signia by Hilton

(Italian fine dining, martini trolley; Downtown)

Casa Balam

(Upscale Mexican, steaks; Decatur)

Dumpling Factory

(Chinese buns, noodles, and more; Westside)

Gene’s

(Barbecue and fun decor galore; East Lake)

La Glorieta

(Honduran street food, breakfast to dinner; Tucker)

Miss Conduck

(Caribbean fusion, lounge; Sweet Auburn)

Omakase by Yun

(Sushi, 16-course curated menu; Dunwoody)

Pure Quill Superette

(American diner, deli, market; Edgewood)

El Santo Gallo

(Taqueria, cocktails; Westside)

2024 Dining Trends

A break from routine

Get out of bed, go to work, come home, rinse, repeat. As an escape from this monotony, “third spaces” are locations to relax, get away, and recharge social batteries. They can be anything from a park bench to a library, but, like most things, third spaces are better when they involve food. You may already frequent Decatur’s The Reading Room, a book- and laptop-friendly hangout with a wine and coffee bar, plus small bites. Or the aptly named Your 3rd Spot, an arcade and bowling alley at The Works on Chattahoochee Row, with an eclectic array of appetizers and gourmet flatbreads.

Dining and decompressing are the best ways to combat burnout, and new third spaces around the city are combining food with immersive experiences. There’s Stereo in Inman Park, a daytime coffee shop serving biscuits and cookies and a nighttime music bar with wine, charcuterie, and open-faced sourdough crispbreads. Similarly, Buckhead’s The Bassment, a speakeasy hidden under the restaurant Apt 4B, serves up a small but diverse menu ranging from confit turkey wings to caramelized-oxtail hummus. For a workout, pub games, and finger foods, try The Painted Pickle in Armour Yards. It offers eight courts of literal pickleball (the sport that’s hijacked everyone’s lives) and their signature savory pickle balls (bacon-cheeseburger pickle poppers). –Naisha Roy

Cocktail Trend: Umami

At this year’s Tales of the Cocktail, the international conference for the spirits and bar industry held annually in New Orleans, attendees were introduced to a host of inspired new libations from some of the world’s best bartenders. One noticeable trend was the number of drinks with umami profiles. The drinks varied in complexity and ranged from subtle seaweed and tomato to more pronounced flavors, such as mushrooms and miso. They may seem strange as ingredients, but in the hands of a professional bartender, these savory, funky, earthy additions make for a memorable cocktail experience.

Several cocktail-centered establishments in Atlanta feature drinks with just such umami notes. If you’re looking for a drink on the lighter side, try the What Are You, the Police? at BoccaLupo (Inman Park). In this gin-based milk punch cocktail, all the flavors of tzatziki sauce—cucumber, dill, and lemon—are milk-washed using Greek yogurt. Served over ice, the drink is a refreshing and zesty cooler, with a subtle yogurt zing to finish. If you’re ready to try something with a stronger umami vibe, order the Trust Fall at Little Bear (Summerhill). This pisco-based cocktail uses a charred pepper–infused vermouth with a pepper brine to create a savory dirty martini. If you don’t see a savory drink on the menu, don’t be afraid to ask for a bartender’s choice with an umami profile; you won’t be disappointed. –Edward Adams

Digital Tastemakers

Love ’em or hate ’em, food influencers are here to stay. Alongside traditional food journalists and critics, social media content creators shape the conversation around local dining, helping Atlantans decide where to eat. There’s a big difference, though: Typically, established food critics—like ours at Atlanta—review restaurants anonymously and pay on their publisher’s dime. But many food influencers, some with huge followings on Instagram and TikTok, have their meals comped by the restaurant, and often collect a fee on top to promote newer businesses. (Federal guidelines instruct influencers to disclose such payments, but it doesn’t always happen.)

That said, a positive post from a “foodfluencer” can send a restaurant’s sales through the roof. Below, a few of our favorite food influencers who are spreading the good news about Atlanta’s dining scene.

@atlantafoodguy

Follow for: Bold and tasty videos from Atlanta’s “Mr. Bleu Cheese,” heavy on the meat (though with the occasional vegan-spot shoutout).

@atlanta_foodyyyyy

Follow for: Further-afield restaurants worth the drive, especially East Asian gems in culinary hot spots like Duluth and Suwanee.

@atllovesmo

Follow for: Inspirations for romantic date nights and dazzle-the-in-laws brunch spots.

@gourmetangiie

Follow for: Celebrity chef reviews of new restaurants and lounges, plus the occasional video of megastar rappers devouring Angie’s cooking.

@thatredheadedfoodie

Follow for: An omnivore’s delight of restaurants and bars around town, all photographed in exceptionally good lighting. –Rachel Garbus

This article appears in our October 2024 issue.