Your Food Budget Can Build a Stronger Atlanta.

How shifting a small part of your grocery spending to local Black-owned farms can stretch your dollar, nourish your family, and support Atlanta’s future.

Last Saturday morning at a grocery store in East Point, a father stood in front of the produce section with his two kids. He flipped over price tags, compared tomatoes, then put one pack back. Prices have been creeping up again, and he was trying to stretch his pay check. If you have done the same, you are not alone. Food costs are rising across Atlanta, and families are seeking ways to make their dollars go further.

There is a different way to think about your food money. In Georgia, dozens of Black-owned farms are quietly producing high-quality food at prices that often match or beat those of the chains, once you factor in the cost of freshness and waste. Choosing these farms is not only a food decision. It is a financial one that can keep money in your community, create local jobs, and build stability where you live.

Why this matters now

According to the Georgia Region Black Farmers list, dozens of Black-owned farms operate across Georgia, including Patchwork City Farms, Atlanta Harvest, Swanson Family Farm, and 3Ts Farm. These farms offer a diverse range of products, including leafy greens, grass-fed meats, and seasonal boxes. Yet many of them still struggle to reach local customers even as grocery prices climb. When dollars leave our neighbourhoods through national chains, they do not circulate locally. Buying from nearby farms allows the same dollar to be earned, spent, and re-spent in Atlanta, strengthening the local economy.

Georgia agriculture as a whole produces over $17 billion in farm gate value annually and supports more than 381,000 jobs statewide (UGA CAES Ag Impact Report). Redirecting even a small portion of Atlanta’s food spending to Black-owned farms can help close long-standing gaps and build wealth locally.

Historically, smaller farms charged a premium. But with inflation and supply chain changes, that gap has narrowed. Fresh, local food can be cost-competitive once you factor in fewer wasted items, fewer trips to the store, and predictable pricing through subscriptions. For first-generation wealth creators, this is more than groceries. It is a habit that links your money to your values and shows your family what intentional spending looks like.

How to start supporting local Black farms

● Find farmers near you. Use the Black Farmers Index and the Georgia Region list to locate farms by county and product. Many list pickup windows, market stalls, and shipping options.

● Try a small swap. Choose two items you buy every week, such as greens and eggs, and get them from a local farm for a month. Track freshness, waste, and taste. If it works, add one more swap.

● Ask about CSA shares and boxes. Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) lets you pre-buy a weekly or monthly box at a predictable price. It can save money and reduce mid-week impulse runs.

● Plan your food dollars. Treat food spending as part of your bigger financial picture. Set a number, automate what you can, and review quarterly. For more on aligning your spending with long-term planning, visit SteeleFinancialStudios.com.

From spending to stewardship

I am Charles Steele, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and founder of Steele Financial Studios. I created this firm for first-generation wealth creators who want their money to become a living legacy. When I sit down with clients, I start by understanding the people and stories their money supports. Then we design a plan that helps those values live on. This is why I believe in being intentional with every dollar. Just as choosing where you buy your food can strengthen a community, choosing how you plan your finances can strengthen your family’s future. Learn more about values-based planning at SteeleFinancialStudios.com.

Small shifts create big ripples

Supporting local Black farms is not charity. It is smart personal finance. It is fresher food for your family, predictable prices for your budget, and stronger economic roots for your city. Every dollar you spend can either be wasted or invested in a system that benefits you and your neighbours. By taking one step this month, you can start to see how much power you already hold.

If you are rethinking how you shop, now may be the right time to rethink how you plan. Visit SteeleFinancialStudios.com to see how planning connects your everyday choices to your long-term goals.

Disclaimer: Steele Financial Studios is a registered financial planning firm. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personalized financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.