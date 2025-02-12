21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Six more quirks that make us love this city

Photograph courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

Because Zoo Atlanta has a new baby sloth (and his name is Rolo).

Photograph by Raftermen

Because the High Museum of Art is the most distinguished art institution in the Southeast, and hosts a wild dance party for High Frequency Fridays.

Photograph by AP Photo/Ron Harris

Because you just can’t kill the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Photograph courtesy of Mary Anne Butler and Zan Bowden

Because after the Marriott Marquis ripped up its iconic carpet, Dragon Con fans formed the “Cult of the Carpet” and incorporated the design into costumes and accessories.

Because the Piedmont Park pool lets dogs swim on the last day of the season.

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta United

Because Atlanta United’s Jamal Thiaré scored the wildest goal in Major League Soccer.

This article appears in our February 2025 issue.