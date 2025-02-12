21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Six more quirks that make us love this city

Rolo, the baby sloth

Photograph courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

Because Zoo Atlanta has a new baby sloth (and his name is Rolo).

 

Two people dancing at the High Museum of Art

Photograph by Raftermen

Because the High Museum of Art is the most distinguished art institution in the Southeast, and hosts a wild dance party for High Frequency Fridays.

 

Krispy Kreme on Ponce with a fire truck in front

Photograph by AP Photo/Ron Harris

Because you just can’t kill the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

 

Cult of the Carpet pattern

Photograph courtesy of Mary Anne Butler and Zan Bowden

Because after the Marriott Marquis ripped up its iconic carpet, Dragon Con fans formed the “Cult of the Carpet” and incorporated the design into costumes and accessories.

 

A good boi corgi in the Piedmont Park Pool

Because the Piedmont Park pool lets dogs swim on the last day of the season.

 

Jamal Thiaré

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta United

Because Atlanta United’s Jamal Thiaré scored the wildest goal in Major League Soccer.

 

This article appears in our February 2025 issue.

