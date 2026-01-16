5 ways to take care of yourself in Atlanta this year

Courtesy of Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta

Facial rejuvenation acupuncture—different than surface-level microneedling—has become a popular way to reject neurotoxins and enhance aesthetics via traditional Chinese medicine. The treatment, which is safe and painless, uses small acupuncture needles to stimulate circulation and collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin, and tone facial muscles. It could also potentially help with sinus issues, hormonal imbalances, and brain function. Book an appointment at Core Acupuncture Health and Wellness (Buckhead), Buckhead Acupuncture and Herbal Center, or Art of Healing (Midtown and Sandy Springs). Some providers offer the treatment alongside microneedling for a one-two punch.

Devote 24 hours to yourself at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, which offers a Peace & Quiet Solo Premium package. The offer includes a one-night stay, either a 60-minute massage or a facial, dinner for one at chef Scott Conant’s in-house restaurant, The Americano, comped valet, and access to Club InterContinental. Whether you use it to catch up on much-needed rest, load up on spa treatments, or binge a reality TV show is up to you. Rates start at $739.

There’s never been a better time to get body work done in Atlanta. On the affordable end, you’ll find plenty of basic but ahhh-inducing spa options, such as Treat Your Feet, Spa Land, and Jeju Sauna, where an hour-long foot reflexology massage is only $45. For a higher price, indulge in unique massage techniques, like the exclusive Midtown Massage (from $320) at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta or the Himalayan Hot Stone Massage ($270 for 110 minutes) at Woodhouse Spa. And you don’t need to stick to the typical back-and-shoulders treatment: Branch out to explore lymphatic drainage massage, myofascial release, or Rolfing, a technique that claims to help break up connective tissue adhesions and relieve pain.

There’s nothing like fresh air, exercise, and puppy joy to lift your mood. Luckily, Georgia has no shortage of dog-friendly trails worth exploring. Head north to Red Top Mountain State Park or Cloudland Canyon State Park for incredible views and waterfalls and lakes, or stay closer to home with a stroll through the Chattahoochee Bamboo Forest. If you’re interested in making new dog-owner friends, visit one of the many local parks in Atlanta with dog-friendly spaces, such as Piedmont Dog Parks or Brookhaven Dog Park. Remember to bring plenty of water (for both of you), keep pups leashed when required, and bundle up when it’s cold.

If traditional treatments haven’t eased your mental health struggles, ketamine IV treatments could be the medically supervised alternative you’ve been looking for. Generally used as an anesthetic—and, illegally, as an underground party drug—research has found that ketamine can also serve as a therapeutic tool for depression. These legal, medically supervised treatments are administered in a controlled clinical environment to ensure safety, as side effects can include brief dissociation or nausea. Six infusions over the span of two to three weeks are recommended for an effective treatment course.

Atlanta Ketamine Center in Sandy Springs, cofounded by Dr. Josh Rothstein and Dr. Zach Lazarus, offers 45-minute infusions in a relaxing environment to treat various mental health challenges. Atlanta Center for Ketamine Therapy in Smyrna, led by Dr. Andro Giorgadze, focuses on treating depression and its underlying causes in one hour. Ketamine has also been effective for reducing chronic pain for some patients. Advanced Spine & Pain Interventions in Alpharetta, led by Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, offers one-hour IV ketamine infusions designed to relieve pain. These legal, medically supervised treatments can be hundreds of dollars per session, but in studies, many participants report powerful results.

