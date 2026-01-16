6 experts tell us how you can feel good in Atlanta this year

Lei Rhyne Lei Rhyne

Expressive arts therapist, aka The Barefoot Counselor, and executive director of Healing with Art N Sound Therapeutic Services

What I’m doing to feel good in the new year: October through December can be a high-energy season, and for introverts or those who carry a lot of emotional labor, recovery time is essential. In January, I give myself permission to pause. I create softness instead of structure. Then, around February, I slowly ease back into routine, choosing one or two meaningful intentions rather than overwhelming myself with a list. Starting small, grounded, and nourished helps me feel good from the inside out.

What you can do to feel good too: One of the most powerful things you can do to feel good is to give your nervous system small, consistent moments of peace. A simple tip you can try: Pause, place one hand on your heart and one on your belly, and take three slow breaths while noticing the weight of your feet on the ground. This combines breathwork, grounding, and mindful touch—three somatic techniques that signal calmness to the brain. Feeling good doesn’t have to be complicated. It can begin with one breath, one pause, one moment of returning to yourself.

Jamesa Buchanan Jamesa Buchanan

Licensed aesthetician and founder of The Atlanta Aesthetician

What I’m doing to feel good in the new year: Feeling good in the new year is all about alignment of mind, body, and business. My mornings begin with gratitude and journaling, a ritual that keeps me centered and intentional. My mantra for 2026 is peace over pressure, purpose over perfection.

What you can do to feel good too: Treat your skin the same way you treat your energy: Protect it, nourish it, and stay consistent. But the true glow comes from within, by eating clean, staying hydrated, resting deeply, and managing stress. Confidence is the most radiant skincare product you can wear.

Phil Catudal Phil Catudal

Celebrity personal trainer

What I’m doing to feel good in the new year: I’ve been a strength coach for over 18 years, but I’ve neglected cardio. To feel good in the new year, I’m going to start training and run a full marathon to focus on endurance and sprint capacity. I’ll probably drop a little muscle mass and pick up some cardio in its place. That’s scary, but I’m excited because I know my body will reap the health benefits.

What you can do to feel good too: Consistency trumps everything else. A good life is about true balance: If you’ve started a workout plan or diet, and three weeks in you can’t wait for it to finish because it’s so grueling, that’s a good indicator it’s not going to last. You have to meet yourself where you are and train for who you are today. It should take effort but feel rewarding enough that you could keep it up for 30 years to come. If you can do that, you will keep moving forward forever.

Daniela Ezratty Daniela Ezratty

Aesthetician and owner of Ezratty Integrative Aesthetics

What I’m doing to feel good in the new year: This year, I’m leaning into stillness and simplicity. I want to slow down, spend more time outside, and protect the quiet spaces in my day that help me reset. Wellness to me isn’t about adding more; it’s about finding peace in less.

What you can do to feel good too: Take a minute each morning to massage your face while applying your moisturizer or SPF: That simple act boosts circulation, lowers stress, and reconnects you to yourself. It’s small, but it changes how you start your day.

Marti and Marty Yura Marti and Marty Yura

Cofounders of Vista Yoga

What we’re doing to feel good in the new year: Starting the day with a short meditation or quiet time and gratitude practice, with a focus on breathing and centering, has been so valuable. We do a short yoga practice in bed every morning. We wake up at least 30 minutes early to practice this—gets our day off to a good start.

What you can do to feel good too: Movement is medicine! Exploring a variety of styles, props, and postures in your yoga practice helps to keep it fresh and to meet you where you are in the moment.

Sharif Colbert Sharif Colbert

Life coach and founder of LifeCoachATL

What I’m doing to feel good in the new year: I’m slowing down to be more intentional. I used to think rest meant I was falling behind, but now I see it as recovery for the next version of me.

What you can do to feel good, too: You don’t have to fix everything to feel good—you just have to start showing up for yourself. That could mean setting boundaries, having one honest conversation you’ve been avoiding, or simply choosing presence over perfection.

This article appears in our January 2026 issue.