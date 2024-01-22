Three places in metro Atlanta to get a good night’s sleep

Courtesy of Georgia State Parks

If the chaos of everyday life is keeping you up at night, maybe you need a true escape. You can find your dream retreat in nature or in luxury—without leaving the metro.

Yurts at Sweetwater Creek State Park

Ever since they opened in 2015 in Lithia Springs, these 10 yurts—round, cabin-like structures made of timber and lattice enclosed in canvas—have been a popular escape. Relax in an Adirondack chair on a deck, sipping coffee or wine while gazing at the lake. Or roast marshmallows in a fire pit amid the sounds of nature. And sleep in comfort year-round thanks to a ceiling fan and a space heater. No need to pitch a tent.

This is glamping—camping without the toil—but it’s not an inn. You’ll need to bring your own bedding, including pillows, for a full-size mattress and two futons, and your own cooking and eating utensils. Guests can enjoy all the activities of Sweetwater Creek State Park. Rangers lead night hikes, evening “paint in the park” events, meditation sessions, and sunset kayaking, in addition to daytime activities, such as archery, ecology hikes, or snake encounters. The yurts rent for $100 a night. No pets allowed.

Photograph courtesy of the Atlanta Treehouse

The Atlanta Treehouse

Ever imagine what it would be like to sleep in a treehouse, nestled in the leaves and out of reach of the world? Climb the stairs at the Atlanta Treehouse and find out. Darrel Maxam and Patrice Coney-Maxam have created a cluster of tiny houses—a sort of tiny-house hotel—tucked away in the woods on an oversized lot in a residential neighborhood of East Point.

One of the units is “Young, Wild & Tree,” featuring a vintage Airstream camper on an elevated platform. On the deck below, a large dining table doubles as a ping-pong table; steps away, you can soak in a private wood-fired hot tub. Inside the camper is a green and pink lounge, with a ceiling of plaited bamboo strips and a wide viewing window. For a different perch, climb spiral wooden stairs that literally wrap around an oak tree to “Tin & Juice” (an homage to the Snoop Dogg song “Gin and Juice”). The exterior is coated in tin and accented with repurposed barn planks. Those and five other tiny house offerings rent through Airbnb from $125 to $350 a night, depending on the unit, day, and time of year. For extra fees, guests can order chef-cooked meals, a private lesson from a cocktail mixologist, a couples massage, or a serenade from a violinist.

Photograph courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Luxury Hotels

Here’s something you can’t do at home: Type into your bedside tablet and have a butler appear with tea or coffee and biscotti. Or anything else you might want. The butler service at the St. Regis in Buckhead is legendary, dating back more than 100 years of the brand’s history.

“We invite you to indulge when you stay with us,” says Kara Hardiman, director of operations. At bedtime, expect the usual turndown (with a piece of dark chocolate), the blinds drawn, and soft classical music playing.

This month, the St. Regis introduced aromatherapy “sleep enhancements,” which include lavender, rose, or eucalyptus scents for the soaking tub. Guests also will be able to order collagen facial masks, delivered right to their rooms. Shuffle to bed in a cozy St. Regis robe, and slip under luxurious sheets made by the Italian textile company Frette.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead offers an “Enchanted Sleep” spa treatment. The spa closes at 6 p.m., and the 75-minute treatment needs to be scheduled at 4 p.m. at the latest. It isn’t designed to help you drift off for the night, but you can expect a restorative nap during the treatment, says Taniesha Boursiquot, director of spa and wellness. Enter a room encased in blue light, and lie on a heated massage table. Amid a nature soundtrack of birds or ocean waves, the massage therapist guides you in a pattern of deep breathing, then uses lavender- and chamomile-scented oil in long, flowing strokes known as lomi lomi massage—a technique that originated in traditional Hawaiian healing. Rather than focusing on specific muscle aches, this massage is designed for relaxation—and it’s meant to induce you to slumber. The session ends with more deep breathing and a “dawn” of simulated sunlight. The Enchanted Sleep treatment at the Waldorf Astoria is $285; you can add CBD oil or hot stones for an extra charge.

More stories from this issue

Georgia is one of the most sleep-deprived states. Here’s how some Atlantans eased their sleep struggles.

Ask a sleep doctor: Atlanta experts give advice for combating insomnia

This article appears in our January 2024 issue.