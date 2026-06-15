Designing Out Loud

Jenna Gross is the founder and principal designer at Colordrunk Designs, an Atlanta-based interior design firm known for creating vibrant, bespoke spaces. While a career in design came naturally to the Columbus, Georgia, native, who grew up around her family’s antiques and upholstery shops, she actually got her start in the fashion industry. After earning a degree at the University of Georgia, she embarked on a career in New York City with Marc Jacobs, a clothing and accessories designer of bold prints and fun colors.

Although those years were filled with interesting opportunities and fascinating people, she missed the South and decided to return to Georgia. It was while shopping for a home with her husband that she first discovered her flair for interior design. When they couldn’t find exactly what they wanted, they purchased an older home with plans to remodel. Soon, Jenna was pushing the boundaries of design with everything from furnishings and fabric to hardware and moldings. Her imaginative renovation, which was filled with big, bold color, landed her a coveted spot on a TLC design series. The show introduced her to a host of potential clients, and in 2013, she formed Colordrunk Designs, naming the company to reflect her color-forward style. She now works with high-end residential and boutique commercial clients around the country and collaborates with Loom & Co, Oh My Mahjong, and Tela Mercantile. Her line of fabrics and wallcoverings, Tipsi, is a natural extension of the Colordrunk aesthetic.

We recently talked with Jenna about her design philosophy and process, how she injects color into every room, and her best color tip.

GEORGIA DESIGN: So, make the case for color. What exactly does it bring to interior design?

JENNA GROSS: Color sets the mood in interior design and directly influences how people feel. It defines the personality of a room and invites a level of creativity and detail that makes each space feel distinct. Color ensures that no two rooms are ever mistaken for one another.

GEORGIA DESIGN: How do you typically begin the “decorating with color” process?

JENNA: When I begin an interior design project with color, I usually start by anchoring the space with a multicolored fabric or a piece of art—whether newly sourced or something the client already owns. I also like to take a peek inside the client’s closet, which often offers the most honest insight into their personal style. I always say that people should have as much fun with color in their homes as they do with color in their wardrobes.

GEORGIA DESIGN: Which rooms are best suited to colorful design?

JENNA: I believe every room should include color, but the palette should be chosen with purpose and intent. For example, in the bedroom, you may want to use softer, more serene hues that promote rest and relaxation. Family rooms, on the other hand, can handle bolder, brighter colors that encourage energy, conversation, and a sense of play.

GEORGIA DESIGN: If a client is afraid of bold color, is there a way to ease into it?

JENNA: If a client is intimidated by color, I usually begin with solid blocks of it, like a green sofa or a bold grass cloth wallcovering. I’ll then add pattern and additional color with accessories, fabrics, or art.

GEORGIA DESIGN: Is there a rule for the number of colors to use in a space?

JENNA: There’s no limit to the amount of color you can use in one space, but it’s important to be intentional. Select colors that are complementary or that are anchored with a single, multicolored fabric, wallpaper, or piece of art.

GEORGIA DESIGN: What is your all-time best color tip?

JENNA: Choose the color you love the most and use it in small doses in every room to create an easy flow throughout your home. And remember that color can be sophisticated. People often think that only neutrals meet that standard, but it’s not true. Sophistication comes from context, combination, and the mood that a color evokes.

This article appears in the Spring 2026 issue of GEORGIA DESIGN.