Georgia Design Awards Recognize Excellence and Highlight Projects

ATLANTA — Nov. 25, 2024 — Designers from across the state were honored Nov. 21 at the third annual Georgia Design Awards (GDA) Gala, produced by Atlanta magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME. The event brought together all segments of the design community, including architecture, construction, and interior design, to recognize excellence and highlight outstanding projects.
The GDA Gala, which was held at FORTH Hotel Atlanta, was sponsored by the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC), AmericasMart Atlanta, Construction Resources, the International Casual Furnishings Association, and Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Emcees were Sean McGinnis, president and publisher of Atlanta magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME, and Fran Worrall, editor in chief of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.
Entrants submitted a wide variety of projects ranging from single rooms and product installations to entire homes and public spaces. Entries were judged by an independent panel of design professionals from outside of Georgia. The judges selected gold, silver, and bronze winners in each of four categories: interiors, residential architecture, outdoor spaces, and contract design. The magazine will post some of the highest-scoring projects online to determine the ‘Reader’s Choice’ winners, which will be announced Dec. 15.
“We are thrilled to recognize the talent in the Georgia design community,” McGinnis said. “We are home to many of the country’s finest architects, builders, and interior designers, and this awards program gives us an opportunity to celebrate them all.”
Judges for the Georgia Design Awards 2024 were: Katelyn Bloomquist, editor in chief of Midwest Design in Minneapolis; Lorna Gross, owner of Lorna Gross Interiors in Washington, D.C., Linda Hayslett, owner of LH Interiors in Los Angeles; Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director of Florida Design in Palm Beach, Fla.; Amy Panos, deputy editor at Better Homes & Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa; Ken Pursley, partner at Pursley Dixon Architecture in Charlotte, N.C.; Brad Ramsey, owner of Brad Ramsey Interiors in Nashville, Tenn.; Raul Rodriguez, associate principal at REX in New York; and Patrick Thompson, owner of Patrick Thompson Design in Detroit.
At the conclusion of the program, McGinnis announced a rebranding of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME to Georgia Design, which not only signifies the commitment of the publication to the Georgia Design Awards but also reflects its expanded coverage to include fine interior design, architecture, and building throughout the state.
Following is a complete list of Georgia Design Award 2024 winners, which are featured in the Winter 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME. (Note: Some categories have only a Gold winner. That’s because projects had to earn a certain score to receive a medal; if no project in a particular category earned Gold, then the judges skipped that category entirely.) Winners and project images also can be found at https://www.atlantamagazine.com/georgia-design-awards.
INTERIORS
- APARTMENT/LOFT/CONDO
Gold – GordonDunning
Silver – McKenzie Design
Bronze – Lesley Steinberg Interiors
- BASEMENT
Gold – GordonDunning
Silver – Olivia Westbrooks Interiors
Bronze – Bāāri Interiors
- BATHROOM UP TO 150 SF
Gold – GordonDunning
Silver – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Bronze – Rothman + Rothman Design
- BATHROOM MORE THAN 150 SF
Gold – Forbes + Masters
Silver – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio- Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrants: Richard Greene, Architect; Connie Cayson, Interior Designer)
Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
- DINING ROOM
Gold – GordonDunning
Silver – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberley White Design)
Bronze – Parlay Interiors
- FOYER/ENTRY
Gold – A Classical Studio
Silver – Merits Design Group
Bronze – Regas Interiors
- GUEST SUITE
Gold – Colordrunk Designs
Silver – McKenzie Design
Bronze – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberley White Design)
- HOME OFFICE
Gold – A Classical Studio
Silver – Forbes + Masters
Bronze – Hope Austin Interiors
- INTERIOR USE OF COLOR
Gold – Studio YAY!
Silver – Elle Du Monde
Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
- INTERIOR USE OF STONE, PORCELAIN, GLASS OR OTHER HARD SURFACES
Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Silver – Merits Design Group
Bronze – Jones Pierce Architects
- KITCHEN UP TO 200 SF
Gold – Colordrunk Designs
Silver – Williams Papadopoulos Design
Bronze – Elle Du Monde
- KITCHEN BETWEEN 201–500 SF
Gold – GordonDunning
Silver – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects
Bronze – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio – Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrant: Nancy Appel)
- KITCHEN MORE THAN 500 SF
Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects
Silver – Heuer Design Collective
Bronze – Dyan Caso Designs
- LAUNDRY ROOM/MUD ROOM
Gold – Heuer Design Collective
- LIVING ROOM
Gold – McKenzie Design
Silver – Gold Leaf Design Build
Bronze – Amy Rebekah Interiors
- MODEL HOME INTERIOR
Gold – Fogarty Finger
- POWDER ROOM
Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Silver – Regas Interiors
Bronze – Splice Design
- PRIMARY BEDROOM/SUITE
Gold – Violet Marsh Interiors
Silver – SwatchPop! Interiors
Bronze – HFC Interiors
- RESIDENCE UP TO 4,000 SF
Gold – Cloth & Kind
Silver – Olivia Westbrooks Interiors
Bronze – Heuer Design Collective
- RESIDENCE MORE THAN 4,000 SF
Gold – Wyeth Ray Interiors
Silver – GordonDunning
Bronze – Dyan Caso Designs
- SITTING ROOM / KEEPING ROOM
Gold – Colordrunk Designs
Silver – Hope Austin Interiors
Bronze – Williams Papadopoulos Design
- SPECIALTY ROOM
Gold – Colordrunk Designs
Silver – Terracotta Design Build
Bronze – Merits Design Group
- WINE ROOM/BAR
Gold – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio – Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrants: Richard Greene, Architect; Connie Cayson, Interior Designer)
Silver – Wyeth Ray Interiors
Bronze – Heuer Design Collective
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE
- ADDITION
Gold – Plaster Architecture
- HISTORIC RENOVATION (50 YEARS OR OLDER)
Gold – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberly White Design)
Silver – Dencity Design
Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
- NEW BUILD RESIDENCE UP TO 4,000 SF
Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects
Silver – Donald Billinkoff Architect
Bronze – Lew Oliver Inc.
- NEW BUILD RESIDENCE MORE THAN 4,000 SF
Gold – Plaster Architecture
Silver – Rothman + Rothman Design
Bronze – Lew Oliver Inc.
- REMODEL, UP TO 1,000 SF
Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Silver – Parlay Interiors
Bronze – Heide Contracting
- REMODEL, MORE THAN 1,000 SF
Gold – Jones Pierce Architects
Silver – M.A. Interiors (Coentrant: Alair Homes Decatur)
Bronze – Splice Design
- VACATION HOME
Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects
Silver – Point Office Architecture & Design
Bronze – Lightroom Studio
RESIDENTIAL OUTDOOR SPACES
- DECK/PATIO/PORCH/SCREENED PORCH
Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel
Silver – Jones Pierce Architects
Bronze – Williams Papadopoulos Design
- RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE WATER FEATURE
Gold – Intuitive Dwellings by Enwright Design (Coentrant: Floralis Garden Design)
CONTRACT DESIGN
- HISTORIC RENOVATION PUBLIC BUILDING
Gold – Lord Aeck Sargent
- HOTEL
Gold – BLUR Workshop (coentrant: Virgin Hotels)
Silver – Rule Joy Trammel + Rubio
Bronze – Uncommon Studios
- MULTIFAMILY
Gold – Fogarty Finger
Silver – HFC Interiors
Bronze – Holt Interiors
- OFFICE INTERIORS AND/OR ARCHITECTURE
Gold – Fogarty Finger
Silver – Studio A2
Bronze – Pamela Williams Interior Design
- PRIVATE CLUB
Gold – Fogarty Finger
Silver – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Reynolds Lake Oconee)
Bronze – ai3
- RESTAURANT/BAR
Gold – Jessica Whitley Studio
Silver – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Ryman Hospitality Properties)
Bronze – Square Feet Studio
- RETAIL
Gold – Pamela Williams Interior Design
Silver – Heuer Design Collective
Bronze – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Furkids)
About the Georgia Design Awards
The Georgia Design Awards, produced by Atlanta magazine and Georgia Design magazine (formerly Atlanta Magazine’s HOME), span the categories of architecture, interior design, homebuilding, remodeling, and landscape design—both residential and commercial. Leveraging the full audiences of both magazines, along with the extensive reach of atlantamagazine.com, the awards highlight the best work and brightest talent of designers across the state. Entries ranged from single rooms to public spaces and were judged by an independent panel from outside of Georgia. For more information, visit www.atlantamagazine.com/georgia-design-awards.
About Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta magazine is the city’s premier general interest publication, reaching a monthly audience of more than 400,000 readers. Since 1961, it has served as the authority on the metro area, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles. Owned by Hour Media Group, Atlanta magazine is recognized for its journalism and design excellence, with more than 300 regional and national awards. For more information, visit www.atlantamagazine.com.
Contact:
Sean McGinnis, president and publisher, Atlanta magazine, 404-527-5501