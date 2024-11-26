Georgia Design Awards Recognize Excellence and Highlight Projects

ATLANTA — Nov. 25, 2024 — Designers from across the state were honored Nov. 21 at the third annual Georgia Design Awards (GDA) Gala, produced by Atlanta magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME. The event brought together all segments of the design community, including architecture, construction, and interior design, to recognize excellence and highlight outstanding projects.

The GDA Gala, which was held at FORTH Hotel Atlanta, was sponsored by the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC), AmericasMart Atlanta, Construction Resources, the International Casual Furnishings Association, and Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Emcees were Sean McGinnis, president and publisher of Atlanta magazine and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME, and Fran Worrall, editor in chief of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

Entrants submitted a wide variety of projects ranging from single rooms and product installations to entire homes and public spaces. Entries were judged by an independent panel of design professionals from outside of Georgia. The judges selected gold, silver, and bronze winners in each of four categories: interiors, residential architecture, outdoor spaces, and contract design. The magazine will post some of the highest-scoring projects online to determine the ‘Reader’s Choice’ winners, which will be announced Dec. 15.

“We are thrilled to recognize the talent in the Georgia design community,” McGinnis said. “We are home to many of the country’s finest architects, builders, and interior designers, and this awards program gives us an opportunity to celebrate them all.”

Judges for the Georgia Design Awards 2024 were: Katelyn Bloomquist, editor in chief of Midwest Design in Minneapolis; Lorna Gross, owner of Lorna Gross Interiors in Washington, D.C., Linda Hayslett, owner of LH Interiors in Los Angeles; Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director of Florida Design in Palm Beach, Fla.; Amy Panos, deputy editor at Better Homes & Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa; Ken Pursley, partner at Pursley Dixon Architecture in Charlotte, N.C.; Brad Ramsey, owner of Brad Ramsey Interiors in Nashville, Tenn.; Raul Rodriguez, associate principal at REX in New York; and Patrick Thompson, owner of Patrick Thompson Design in Detroit.

At the conclusion of the program, McGinnis announced a rebranding of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME to Georgia Design, which not only signifies the commitment of the publication to the Georgia Design Awards but also reflects its expanded coverage to include fine interior design, architecture, and building throughout the state.

Following is a complete list of Georgia Design Award 2024 winners, which are featured in the Winter 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME. (Note: Some categories have only a Gold winner. That’s because projects had to earn a certain score to receive a medal; if no project in a particular category earned Gold, then the judges skipped that category entirely.) Winners and project images also can be found at https://www.atlantamagazine.com/georgia-design-awards.

INTERIORS

APARTMENT/LOFT/CONDO

Gold – GordonDunning

Silver – McKenzie Design

Bronze – Lesley Steinberg Interiors

BASEMENT

Gold – GordonDunning

Silver – Olivia Westbrooks Interiors

Bronze – Bāāri Interiors

BATHROOM UP TO 150 SF

Gold – GordonDunning

Silver – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

Bronze – Rothman + Rothman Design

BATHROOM MORE THAN 150 SF

Gold – Forbes + Masters

Silver – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio- Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrants: Richard Greene, Architect; Connie Cayson, Interior Designer)

Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

DINING ROOM

Gold – GordonDunning

Silver – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberley White Design)

Bronze – Parlay Interiors

FOYER/ENTRY

Gold – A Classical Studio

Silver – Merits Design Group

Bronze – Regas Interiors

GUEST SUITE

Gold – Colordrunk Designs

Silver – McKenzie Design

Bronze – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberley White Design)

HOME OFFICE

Gold – A Classical Studio

Silver – Forbes + Masters

Bronze – Hope Austin Interiors

INTERIOR USE OF COLOR

Gold – Studio YAY!

Silver – Elle Du Monde

Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

INTERIOR USE OF STONE, PORCELAIN, GLASS OR OTHER HARD SURFACES

Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

Silver – Merits Design Group

Bronze – Jones Pierce Architects

KITCHEN UP TO 200 SF

Gold – Colordrunk Designs

Silver – Williams Papadopoulos Design

Bronze – Elle Du Monde

KITCHEN BETWEEN 201–500 SF

Gold – GordonDunning

Silver – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects

Bronze – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio – Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrant: Nancy Appel)

KITCHEN MORE THAN 500 SF

Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects

Silver – Heuer Design Collective

Bronze – Dyan Caso Designs

LAUNDRY ROOM/MUD ROOM

Gold – Heuer Design Collective

LIVING ROOM

Gold – McKenzie Design

Silver – Gold Leaf Design Build

Bronze – Amy Rebekah Interiors

MODEL HOME INTERIOR

Gold – Fogarty Finger

POWDER ROOM

Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

Silver – Regas Interiors

Bronze – Splice Design

PRIMARY BEDROOM/SUITE

Gold – Violet Marsh Interiors

Silver – SwatchPop! Interiors

Bronze – HFC Interiors

RESIDENCE UP TO 4,000 SF

Gold – Cloth & Kind

Silver – Olivia Westbrooks Interiors

Bronze – Heuer Design Collective

RESIDENCE MORE THAN 4,000 SF

Gold – Wyeth Ray Interiors

Silver – GordonDunning

Bronze – Dyan Caso Designs

SITTING ROOM / KEEPING ROOM

Gold – Colordrunk Designs

Silver – Hope Austin Interiors

Bronze – Williams Papadopoulos Design

SPECIALTY ROOM

Gold – Colordrunk Designs

Silver – Terracotta Design Build

Bronze – Merits Design Group

WINE ROOM/BAR

Gold – Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio – Mary Kathryn Timoney, Lead (Coentrants: Richard Greene, Architect; Connie Cayson, Interior Designer)

Silver – Wyeth Ray Interiors

Bronze – Heuer Design Collective

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE

ADDITION

Gold – Plaster Architecture

HISTORIC RENOVATION (50 YEARS OR OLDER)

Gold – HFC Interiors (Coentrant: Amberly White Design)

Silver – Dencity Design

Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

NEW BUILD RESIDENCE UP TO 4,000 SF

Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects

Silver – Donald Billinkoff Architect

Bronze – Lew Oliver Inc.

NEW BUILD RESIDENCE MORE THAN 4,000 SF

Gold – Plaster Architecture

Silver – Rothman + Rothman Design

Bronze – Lew Oliver Inc.

REMODEL, UP TO 1,000 SF

Bronze – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

Silver – Parlay Interiors

Bronze – Heide Contracting

REMODEL, MORE THAN 1,000 SF

Gold – Jones Pierce Architects

Silver – M.A. Interiors (Coentrant: Alair Homes Decatur)

Bronze – Splice Design

VACATION HOME

Gold – T.S. Adams Studio, Architects

Silver – Point Office Architecture & Design

Bronze – Lightroom Studio

RESIDENTIAL OUTDOOR SPACES

DECK/PATIO/PORCH/SCREENED PORCH

Gold – Copper Sky Design + Remodel

Silver – Jones Pierce Architects

Bronze – Williams Papadopoulos Design

RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE WATER FEATURE

Gold – Intuitive Dwellings by Enwright Design (Coentrant: Floralis Garden Design)

CONTRACT DESIGN

HISTORIC RENOVATION PUBLIC BUILDING

Gold – Lord Aeck Sargent

HOTEL

Gold – BLUR Workshop (coentrant: Virgin Hotels)

Silver – Rule Joy Trammel + Rubio

Bronze – Uncommon Studios

MULTIFAMILY

Gold – Fogarty Finger

Silver – HFC Interiors

Bronze – Holt Interiors

OFFICE INTERIORS AND/OR ARCHITECTURE

Gold – Fogarty Finger

Silver – Studio A2

Bronze – Pamela Williams Interior Design

PRIVATE CLUB

Gold – Fogarty Finger

Silver – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Reynolds Lake Oconee)

Bronze – ai3

RESTAURANT/BAR

Gold – Jessica Whitley Studio

Silver – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Ryman Hospitality Properties)

Bronze – Square Feet Studio

RETAIL

Gold – Pamela Williams Interior Design

Silver – Heuer Design Collective

Bronze – BLUR Workshop (Coentrant: Furkids)

About the Georgia Design Awards

The Georgia Design Awards, produced by Atlanta magazine and Georgia Design magazine (formerly Atlanta Magazine’s HOME), span the categories of architecture, interior design, homebuilding, remodeling, and landscape design—both residential and commercial. Leveraging the full audiences of both magazines, along with the extensive reach of atlantamagazine.com, the awards highlight the best work and brightest talent of designers across the state. Entries ranged from single rooms to public spaces and were judged by an independent panel from outside of Georgia. For more information, visit www.atlantamagazine.com/georgia-design-awards.

About Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta magazine is the city’s premier general interest publication, reaching a monthly audience of more than 400,000 readers. Since 1961, it has served as the authority on the metro area, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles. Owned by Hour Media Group, Atlanta magazine is recognized for its journalism and design excellence, with more than 300 regional and national awards. For more information, visit www.atlantamagazine.com.

Contact:

