How a classic Craftsman evolved into this modern Oakhurst home

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Decatur charms from every direction, but the quaint neighborhood of Oakhurst stands apart for its village-style community, front-porch camaraderie, and beloved Porchfest music festival each fall. Among its century-old bungalows, one Craftsman has long been home to a design-minded couple with two school-aged sons—time enough to fall in love with its character and curb appeal, but also to imagine new ways it could support how they gather, play, and entertain.

To transform the abode into something more modern and tailored to their family, the couple looked no further than builder Heather Shuster of Alair Homes in Decatur. The clients—she an American, he from England—are passionate about design and boast a brilliant art collection, a boon that ultimately inspired many interior design moves.

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

On her initial walk-through, Heather noted a constricted layout, shadowy rooms, and a barely used back porch. She called on a frequent collaborator, Alan Clark of Alan Clark Architects, to achieve a programmatic overhaul as seamless as it was reverent of the Craftsman’s original gestures. “My goal as the builder is to respect the architect’s vision, but also to keep a real back-and-forth going so that we’re bringing new ideas, technology, and materials to each another and elevating our game,” she says.

Interior rooms shifted locations to maximize efficiency and flow. The former kitchen became a spacious new dining room, a larger kitchen now occupies the footprint of the old family room, and the underutilized porch space was captured to create a bright new family room that spills onto a gracious dining terrace.

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

The clients had a healthy wish list, and their team delivered: adding an exercise room, pantry, tack room, wine room, and more. The upstairs rec room, which was created by enclosing the upper portion of the former double-height family room, is now prized by the boys. Outside, a new pool anchors the backyard, and a koi pond nods to one son’s love of fish (echoed by blowfish-patterned wallpaper in his upstairs bathroom).

Another of Heather’s trusted collaborators, Becky Vocaire of Studio Vocaire Interior Design, joined early enough to weigh in on cabinetry, lighting, and finishes. Taking cues from the homeowners’ stylistic mood, she leaned into a Scandinavian-modern palette of natural materials and hues of black, white, and charcoal to bridge eras and styles. “We really wanted to create a backdrop that allowed their art collection to shine,” she says. Honey-colored woods, bespoke ironwork by artisan James Poulos, and high-impact Silver Stream marble in the kitchen reinforce the architectural vibe. The home’s upbeat accent hues were plucked directly from the art—among them, twin graffiti works by Moyshen in the rec room and orchid prints from the wife’s mother that inspired metallic floral wallpaper in the parlor.

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Up front, the porch remained a priority. Swapping a small window for double doors pulled the gathering spot into everyday circulation, linking it directly to the parlor, which has been rededicated to games and music listening. Contemporary seating, an unexpected teal ceiling, and playful container plantings impart a sense of friendliness that delights the owners and feels right at home in Oakhurst.

“My cup is filled by clients loving their space—by the memories they’re building, the events they’re hosting, and the restful nights they’re getting because their bedroom is large and comfortable,” says Heather. “That’s what I’m after.”

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin