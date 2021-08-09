July’s Atlanta Market at AmericasMart has come and gone, but Fall Design Week is just around the corner, September 20-22. So if you missed summer market – or if you prefer to shop at a slower pace – this is your chance to explore hundreds of home décor, gift and lifestyle showrooms across campus. Find the in-stock, on-trend products you need in a wide variety of price points and styles.

Fall Design Week is a three-day, in-person buying event featuring more than 1,000 home décor resources including lighting vendors like Currey & Company, Jamie Young Company and Lowcountry Originals; furnishings from brands like Uttermost, Arteriors, Gabby, and Caracole; decorative accessories from Global Views, Port 68 and Sagebrook Home; outdoor furniture from Ratana, Polywood and Summer Classics; textiles and soft goods from Peacock Alley, Annie Selke and Emdee; artwork from Leftbank Art, Soicher Marin and Wendover Art. And much, much more.

In addition to home décor, you’ll find hundreds of gift and lifestyle brands offering stationery, housewares, gourmet, toys, candles, tabletop, fashion accessories, holiday, pet products and personal care. It’s a curated, cross-category shopping experience unlike anywhere else.

Fall Design Week also marks the return of in-person educational seminars and networking opportunities to help you build your business. The daily schedule of events will be announced soon, so stay tuned to AmericasMart.com/FDW.

One week. Two design destinations.

A short trip from downtown, Discover ADAC at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center in Buckhead overlaps with Fall Design Week, taking place September 21-23. Grab a complimentary shuttle on Tuesday or Wednesday to experience both of the Southeast’s most comprehensive design resources. ADAC consists of over 65 showrooms offering 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines including furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile and stone, and home theater products.

“Bringing together AmericasMart and ADAC for a collaborative market experience allows the design community an expanded opportunity to network with industry leaders, preview upcoming trends and buy accordingly,” said Bob Maricich, CEO of International Market Centers.

Beyond the showrooms, Fall Design Week and Discover ADAC participants can draw inspiration from unique “Directions in Design” vignettes installed at both venues. The two coordinated vignettes will be merchandised and curated by Nishi Donovan of Donovan Design Studio and will showcase the complementary design resources available across both AmericasMart and ADAC.

—

AmericasMart is not open to the general public, but is free to attend for interior designers, retail buyers, home stagers, landscape architects, event planners and film & television production buyers. Review admission requirements and register online at AmericasMart.com/FDW.

Fall Design Week Featuring Gift & Home

September 20 – 22

AmericasMart.com/FDW

DISCOVER ADAC

September 21-23

ADACAtlanta.com