House Envy: Enviable amenities and a spacious layout make this $2M condo a Midtown jewel

Photograph by Gary Gomez

“You don’t see anything like this in Atlanta,” says Susie Proffitt, real estate agent and director of residents for 40 West 12th. She’s specifically talking about the year-round pool with retractable metal-and-glass doors that open to a stunning panorama of the Midtown Atlanta skyline. But other areas of the condo building deserve similar praise, since it looks a little more like New York than Atlanta. Some other impressive amenities: access to a sky terrace, areas for homeowners to entertain, an alternate pool, and shared activities with neighboring properties such as the Epicurean Hotel and Google Millennium.

There are only 64 residences in the 40 West 12th condo building, and that’s intentional, says Proffitt, so that units are spacious and hallways wider. Buyers can purchase 3- and 4-bedroom units here, a rare option in Midtown. “Those kinds of units are perfect for someone who has moved from a big house,” the agent says. Homeowners here might own multiple homes, with this building serving as their Atlanta home base.

This condo unit for sale is a three-bedroom/three-bath, 2,500-square-foot space that’s identical to the building’s chic model home—and it’s on a higher floor, so it has even better views. As a corner unit, it has a private, L-shaped balcony with a two-sided fireplace that serves outside and the living room. Another balcony comes off the spacious primary suite, with two walk-in closets and an adjacent laundry room. Other high-end features include floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a built-in wine fridge, and a walk-in pantry. Asking price is $2,109,821.

Back to those amenities: The building aims to serve a variety of needs and wants, particularly with its location as part of the larger Epicurean/Google complex. The open-air sky terrace available to homeowners spans 4,000 square feet: sunny and full of flowers in the summer, home to dining igloos and s’mores kits in the winter. Views there are expansive, looking towards downtown or west and east. 40 West 12th has tables and firepits available to entertain guests, and they also have large indoor rooms that can be reserved for a party. A concierge is available to help plan activities, such as a cooking class in the Epicurean Hotel next door, or a yoga class in-house, or everyday needs like package delivery. Homeowners can also order room service from nearby restaurants after setting up a tab and have the food delivered to their condo. “It’s very resort-like here,” says Proffit. “You don’t even have to go on the street to enjoy things going on.”

Even the storage areas are thought-out with grab-and-go bicycle rooms, making it convenient to explore Midtown, which is home to the High Museum of Art, Whole Foods, Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the Fox Theatre.