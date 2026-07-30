On the Market: This century-old Marietta house comes with a pool, guest quarters, and layers of thoughtful details

In the heart of historic Marietta stands a stately 109-year-old home that has benefited from an owner as special as the house itself. The five-bedroom Colonial Revival at 421 Church Street, located within walking distance of the downtown square, blends classical symmetry and fine craftsmanship with updated, functional living spaces. And as Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty listing advisor Molly Holton points out, the gracious 5,800-square-foot abode can accommodate everything from family living to elaborate entertaining.

The seller, a devoted antiques enthusiast who assumed ownership of the house in the early aughts, had spent years clipping inspiration images from magazines, amassing architectural fragments, and envisioning the home he desired. He approached the residence as a playground for high-concept interventions, embarking on a renovation that took the structure mostly down to the studs and included the installation of new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems.

Drawing on the historic houses found in Atlanta’s Druid Hills and Inman Park neighborhoods, the owner imported or commissioned intricate moldings, paneled walls, and architectural details that honor the home’s original era and style. Although roughly 90 percent of the interior detailing is new, it was crafted to early-20th-century standards, giving it an authentically aged character.

The grand front door, imported from Versailles, opens onto a foyer with a bespoke mural. Other doors also came from France, namely an arched pair salvaged from a decommissioned church. The fireplace mantels were sourced from the U.K., including one from Wales and another from England. Numerous stained-glass windows, which Molly calls museum-caliber, create focal points throughout the home. Powder room paneling was recovered from a ship, while a massive antique ledger cabinet from a courthouse serves as the kitchen’s built-in pantry, paired with Sub-Zero refrigeration and a Thermador range.

The owner expanded the home’s footprint—enlarging the dining room, enclosing a former porch, adding a generous primary suite, and building a detached garage complete with guest quarters. The backyard, which includes layered landscaping and multiple water features, supports indoor-outdoor living. “No detail in this home was overlooked,” Molly says, whether it’s the restored heart pine floors, the brick poolside pavers, or the matching light switches installed throughout the house (even in the garage). “You wouldn’t know what’s old and what’s new, what’s original and what’s recreated.”

This Marietta home is on the market for $2,900,000. For more information, contact Molly Holton of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty at 850-980-0664; or mollyholton@atlantafinehomes.com.