This Peachtree City lake house is a Zen-like haven

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

With both kids off to college and beginning a new phase of life as empty nesters, Meredith Petty’s clients were looking for a project. Although they come from the world of commercial building, the couple quickly realized they needed the help of a residential designer to transform their new build in Peachtree City, an hour south of Atlanta, into the warm modern home of their dreams. Enter Meredith, founder of Meredith Petty Interiors in Atlanta, who worked with them to create a timeless, Zen-like retreat that draws on the property’s peaceful locale and is set to become a generational home.

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

The 8,000-square-foot house, perched on the shores of private Lake Peachtree, has plenty of space for the couple and their adult children, extended family, and friends. Expansive views of the serene, electric-motor-only lake can be seen from almost every room. “We introduced natural materials like leather, sisal, and raw wood, mixed with metals, so that it has the feeling of a cozy lake house,” Meredith says. To ground the open living room, she wrapped the walls in white oak paneling and finished the soaring fireplace with a textural white plaster. In the kitchen, custom white oak cabinets crafted locally by Scurfield Woodworks tie into the paneling in the adjoining room, while Calacatta Gold marble countertops and oversized brass cage pendants add a modern touch.

Although the homeowners wanted the main spaces to reflect a warm minimalism, they also love a pop of color, so the designer incorporated a fun turquoise hue on the pantry cabinets and on the powder room’s limewashed walls. “The bath is at the end of a long foyer, so it’s a cool moment,” she says.

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

The clients designed the home with the future in mind. There are two primary suites—one on the main level for their later years and one on the second level that serves as their current retreat. “We wanted the main floor primary to feel serene and calming and highlight the amazing view from the attached screened porch,” says Meredith. The primary suite upstairs is designed to feel like a European hotel, with a low profile bed, elegant wall lamps, and a neutral color palette. “We really celebrated materials in this room, like the fluting on the nightstands and the curves of the headboard.”

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

A focus on materials transfers to the upstairs primary bath, which features a large soaking tub, hand-painted emerald-hued tiles, and a striking chandelier of bubble-like orbs. The second floor is also home to the adult children’s bedrooms (that double as guest retreats) and a library with custom millwork.

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

Photograph by Heidi Harris, styling by Allie Arnold

But it’s the outdoor spaces that take this home to the next level. A large cedar deck overlooking the lake is outfitted with both a lounge space (complete with a fireplace and widescreen TV) and a dining area. A swimming pool below is surrounded by cocktail tables and comfy chairs that create a resort-like experience. “We wanted these spaces to be multifunctional,” Meredith says. “People can sit by the pool with a drink, play a game of cards, or just read a book on the deck. These are wonderful places for relaxing or entertaining.”