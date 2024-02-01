Room Envy: A cool kids’ room in Virginia-Highland

Photograph by Anastasia Alkema

This multipurpose kids’ room in a Virginia-Highland addition has good ideas for all ages, thanks to the creativity of designers at Copper Sky Design + Remodel.

Starting point

A playful wall covering (look closely and you’ll see monkeys) from Cole & Son accentuates the vaulted ceiling, capped off by a stained beam.

Light touch

Small but striking sconces from Shades of Light add task lighting to the desk.

Hidden storage

Two closets with doors help keep clutter under control.

Gator colors

The University of Florida family requested blue and orange as a theme, resulting in bookcases and trim painted in Sherwin-Williams “Favorite Jeans.”

Write on it

A desktop made of red oak (same as the floors) appears to be floating, but is secured by hidden steel brackets, says Micaela Quinton, director of design for Copper Sky.

Design Tip: Splurge and save. Jaime Dupes, who was in charge of the project, spent some money on the eye-catching wallpaper but procured the faux-fur rug from Costco and the beanbag online.

This article appears in our January 2024 issue.