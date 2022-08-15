Room Envy: A Scandinavian-inspired outdoor space in Virginia-Highland

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

Working within the footprint of a former bungalow in Virginia-Highland, architectural designer Eric Rothman created a new house with this outdoor-oriented rear exterior, going for a Scandinavian-inspired look with an oversize wood gable.

Wood walls

Rothman used thermally modified spruce by Thermory for an environmentally friendly building material that will also age well. The louvered panels are an artistic touch that also encourages airflow.

Black accents

Aluminum-clad windows and doors add a modern, industrial look to the project, with bi-part sliding doors on the patio level for indoor-outdoor connection.

Brick beauty

Tying in to brick on the front of the house, a rear brick wing contains the dining room and bumps out to create a cozy rooftop deck for homeowners Julie and Aidan Caldwell.

Geometric turf

Artificial grass and concrete pavers varying in shape continue the contemporary vibe.

Designer tip: Architectural features can add privacy in close-together neighborhoods. “The extended gables on the front and back of the house double as screening walls,” says Rothman.

This article appears in our July 2022 issue.