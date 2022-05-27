Room Envy: A “showstopping” blue backsplash brings a bold accent to this kitchen

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Lynn and Jimmy Lowe wanted a modern treehouse vibe for their home, which sits on a creek in the woodsy Emory area. The pros at Terracotta Design Build knocked down a wall between the family room and kitchen, then vaulted the ceiling and added new windows and doors as step one.

Lighten up

Walls, trim, and perimeter cabinets are painted “Pearly White” by Sherwin-Williams to help bounce around sunlight. Clear-sealed white oak on the island and shelves keeps the look natural and light.

Bring on the blue

“We added that showstopping pop of Pacific Ocean blue at the backsplash since most everything else is neutral,” says Terracotta designer Kirstin Moehlig, who chose “Aegean Blue” by Fireclay Tile. “It’s handmade and has variation in color that’s so beautiful.”

Sleek and slim

Countertops are a durable, light gray Caesarstone with the look of concrete. The island shows off a “waterfall” effect, wrapping the counters on either side.

Hang time

A duo of walnut pendant lights are just the right scale. “They bring in a really classic modern shape and another wood element, but they’re still visually airy,” says Moehlig.

Designer Tip: To keep kitchens feeling clean rather than cluttered, hide day-to-day cooking tools. Here, an appliance garage keeps the coffeemaker and blender out of sight, and there’s also a pull-out spice rack and custom baking-pan storage.

This article appears in our May 2022 issue.